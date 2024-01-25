Comments will be available through a live webcast.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) announced the company is scheduled to participate in the Bank of America 2024 Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

Regions executives will take part in a fireside chat-style discussion beginning at approximately 11:20 a.m. ET on that date. Comments will be accessible via a live webcast on Regions’ Investor Relations website at ir.regions.com. A replay will be made available on the Investor Relations site following the event.

