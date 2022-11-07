Regions Financial Scheduled to Participate in Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference

Comments will be available through a live webcast.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) is scheduled to participate in the Goldman Sachs 2022 U.S. Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Company executives are expected to deliver remarks beginning at approximately 10 a.m. ET. Comments will be accessible via a live webcast on Regions’ Investor Relations website at ir.regions.com. A replay will also be made available following the event.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $158 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,300 banking offices and more than 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005220/en/