    RF   US7591EP1005

REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(RF)
09:25 2022-11-07 am EST
22.51 USD   +0.22%
09:05aRegions Financial Scheduled to Participate in Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference
BU
11/03REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
11/03Transcript : Regions Financial Corporation Presents at BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference 2022, Nov-03-2022 08:10 AM
CI
Regions Financial Scheduled to Participate in Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference

11/07/2022 | 09:05am EST
Comments will be available through a live webcast.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) is scheduled to participate in the Goldman Sachs 2022 U.S. Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Company executives are expected to deliver remarks beginning at approximately 10 a.m. ET. Comments will be accessible via a live webcast on Regions’ Investor Relations website at ir.regions.com. A replay will also be made available following the event.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $158 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,300 banking offices and more than 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 182 M - -
Net income 2022 2 131 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 3,31%
Capitalization 20 988 M 20 988 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,92x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 19 950
Free-Float 95,1%
Managers and Directors
John M. Turner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Jackson Turner Head-Internal Audit Division
Charles Douglas McCrary Independent Chairman
C. Dandridge Massey Chief Enterprises Operations & Technology Officer
David R. Keenan Chief Administrative & Human Resources Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION3.03%20 988
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.47%383 311
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.31%295 145
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.68%192 103
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.58%178 102
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-20.93%137 841