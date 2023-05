Regions Financial Scheduled to Participate in Morgan Stanley Financials Conference

Discussion to be streamed via webcast on Regions’ Investor Relations website.

Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) is scheduled to participate in the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials, Payments & Commercial Real Estate Conference on Tuesday, June 13.

Regions executives will take part in a virtual fireside chat scheduled to begin at 1:45 p.m. ET on that date. Comments will be available via a live, listen-only webcast. To listen, visit the Investor Relations page at https://ir.regions.com. A replay will also be made available on the Investor Relations page following the event.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $154 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates more than 1,250 banking offices and more than 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

