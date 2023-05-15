Advanced search
    RF   US7591EP1005

REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(RF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-12 pm EDT
15.74 USD   +1.42%
Regions Financial Scheduled to Participate in Morgan Stanley Financials Conference
BU
05/11Producer Price Report Leaves Equities Mixed as Banking Fears Return
MT
05/11Producer Prices Report, PacWest Selloff Leave Equities Mixed
MT
Regions Financial Scheduled to Participate in Morgan Stanley Financials Conference

05/15/2023 | 09:04am EDT
Discussion to be streamed via webcast on Regions’ Investor Relations website.

Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) is scheduled to participate in the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials, Payments & Commercial Real Estate Conference on Tuesday, June 13.

Regions executives will take part in a virtual fireside chat scheduled to begin at 1:45 p.m. ET on that date. Comments will be available via a live, listen-only webcast. To listen, visit the Investor Relations page at https://ir.regions.com. A replay will also be made available on the Investor Relations page following the event.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $154 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates more than 1,250 banking offices and more than 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7 710 M - -
Net income 2023 2 252 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,64x
Yield 2023 5,29%
Capitalization 14 769 M 14 769 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,92x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 20 113
Free-Float 94,8%
Technical analysis trends REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 15,74 $
Average target price 21,92 $
Spread / Average Target 39,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John M. Turner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Jackson Turner Head-Internal Audit Division
Charles Douglas McCrary Independent Chairman
C. Dandridge Massey Chief Enterprises Operations & Technology Officer
David R. Keenan Chief Administrative & Human Resources Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION-26.99%14 769
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.00%391 879
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.71%240 899
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.21%215 884
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.59%171 758
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED13.03%160 246
