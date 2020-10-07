Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Regions Financial Corporation    RF

REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(RF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Regions Financial : Scheduled to Participate in the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 04:32pm EDT

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) is scheduled to participate in the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.

Regions executives will participate in a virtual fireside chat beginning at 11:20 a.m. ET. Comments will be available via a live, listen-only webcast. To listen, visit the Investor Relations page at https://ir.regions.com. A replay will also be made available following the event.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $144 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,400 banking offices and 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
04:32pREGIONS FINANCIAL : Scheduled to Participate in the BancAnalysts Association of ..
BU
09/30REGIONS FINANCIAL : Bank's Kate Danella Named One of 25 Most Powerful Women to W..
BU
09/21REGIONS FOUNDATION : Announces $150,000 Donation Supporting Hurricane Sally Reco..
BU
09/21REGIONS FINANCIAL : Next Step survey finds Americans are prioritizing saving dur..
BU
09/21REGIONS FINANCIAL : to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results October 20
BU
09/18REGIONS FINANCIAL : Bank Announces Special Financial Services in Areas Impacted ..
BU
09/03REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/31THANKING HEALTH CARE HEROES : Regions Bank Teams Share the Good
BU
08/31REGIONS FINANCIAL : Bank Offers Disaster-Recovery Financial Services for People ..
BU
08/31REGIONS FINANCIAL : scheduled to participate in the Barclays Global Financial Se..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 970 M - -
Net income 2020 533 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 22,5x
Yield 2020 5,03%
Capitalization 11 896 M 11 896 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,99x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 20 073
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Regions Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 13,37 $
Last Close Price 12,39 $
Spread / Highest target 29,1%
Spread / Average Target 7,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John M. Turner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles D. McCrary Independent Chairman
John B. Owen Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
David Jackson Turner Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Amala Duggirala Executive VP & Head-Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION-27.80%11 896
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.68%298 726
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-32.83%240 036
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.81%211 144
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-25.56%163 176
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-4.20%131 612
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group