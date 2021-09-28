Log in
    RF   US7591EP1005

REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(RF)
Regions Financial : Thinking about trading options or stock in I-Mab, General Electric, Micron Technology, Best Buy, or Regions Financial?

09/28/2021 | 09:32am EDT
NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for IMAB, GE, MU, BBY, and RF.

Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.

Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.

Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-trading-options-or-stock-in-i-mab-general-electric-micron-technology-best-buy-or-regions-financial-301386682.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2021
