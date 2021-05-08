Log in
    RF   US7591EP1005

REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(RF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Regions Financial : Bank's Ashley Garrison Recognized by American Banker Among Emerging Women in Leadership in Financial Services

05/08/2021 | 09:01am EDT
Ashley Garrison, executive vice president and head of Human Resources Operations for Regions Bank, has been named a Most Powerful Women in Banking: Next award recipient by American Banker. The award recognizes high-achieving women 40 years of age and younger, each with accomplishments and influence that set them apart.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210508005001/en/

Ashley Garrison - executive vice president and head of Human Resources Operations, Regions Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

Ashley Garrison - executive vice president and head of Human Resources Operations, Regions Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

“Ashley leads with character, compassion and excellence, truly seeking to bring out the best in people and make decisions that will improve the lives of all associates,” said Dave Keenan, Chief Administrative and Human Resources Officer for Regions. “This has been invaluable as Ashley and her team continue to play a critical role supporting our associates through the COVID-19 pandemic, managing associate questions about the bank’s pandemic response and connecting them to benefits and other assistance. In addition, Ashley continues to innovate to drive a greatly improved digital associate experience during a time when our associates need it most. I appreciate her many contributions and congratulate her on this well-deserved recognition.”

Garrison joined Regions in 2008 and currently leads Human Resources Operations, which is responsible for executing the strategic priorities of the Human Resources function. Human Resources Operations includes the HR Contact and Fulfillment Centers, HR Technology & Analytics, HR Projects, HR Merger & Acquisition Support, Payroll and HR Risk & Compliance. Prior to her current role, which she assumed in October 2019, Garrison held roles of increasing responsibility in the Human Resources Group supporting various lines of business and geographies. Before joining Regions, Garrison was an account manager for Aerotek Commercial Staffing from 2005 to 2008. She earned bachelor’s degrees in both religious studies and biology from Millsaps College.

A profile of Garrison is featured in the American Banker magazine.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $153 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates more than 1,300 banking offices and approximately 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 231 M - -
Net income 2021 2 033 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
Yield 2021 2,80%
Capitalization 22 004 M 22 004 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,53x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,55x
Nbr of Employees 18 926
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Regions Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 23,28 $
Last Close Price 22,89 $
Spread / Highest target 13,1%
Spread / Average Target 1,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John M. Turner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Jackson Turner Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Charles D. McCrary Independent Chairman
Amala Duggirala COO, Chief Information Technology Officer & SVP
David R. Keenan Chief Administrative & Human Resources Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION42.00%22 004
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.89%488 094
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION39.16%361 454
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.40%275 203
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.23.28%212 926
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.11%203 716