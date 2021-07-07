Log in
Regions Financial : Provides Quarterly Earnings Release Dates for 2022

07/07/2021 | 09:04am EDT
Executives will host conference calls reviewing each quarter’s results.

Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) on Wednesday announced the dates on which the company plans to issue its quarterly earnings results in 2022. Regions will announce results pre-market open on each of the following dates, and executives will host conference calls each quarter to review the results.

  • Fourth Quarter 2021 Results: To be announced pre-market open on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Regions executives will host the conference call at 10 a.m. ET on that date. The call will be accessible through Regions’ Investor Relations website, https://ir.regions.com/.
  • First Quarter 2022 Results: To be announced pre-market open on Friday, April 22, 2022. Regions executives will host the conference call at 10 a.m. ET on that date. The call will be accessible through Regions’ Investor Relations website, https://ir.regions.com/.
  • Second Quarter 2022 Results: To be announced pre-market open on Friday, July 22, 2022. Regions executives will host the conference call at 10 a.m. ET on that date. The call will be accessible through Regions’ Investor Relations website, https://ir.regions.com/.
  • Third Quarter 2022 Results: To be announced pre-market open on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Regions executives will host the conference call at 10 a.m. ET on that date. The call will be accessible through Regions’ Investor Relations website, https://ir.regions.com/.

Regions will issue a detailed announcement confirming the date and time of the earnings release and conference call for each quarter. A link to the live audio webcast of the conference call, along with supplementary materials, will be made available on Regions’ Investor Relations website, and dial-in information for audio replays of the conference calls will be provided at a later date.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $153 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates more than 1,300 banking offices and approximately 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.


© Business Wire 2021
