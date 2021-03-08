Regions Financial : Quarterly Investor Meeting Information - Updated - pdf, 8.3MB,

Exhibit 99.1
Investor Information
Table of contents
Profile and Strategy 3-7
Business Segment Highlights 20-23
Capital, Debt & Liquidity 28-33
Technology & Continuous Improvement 34-40
Credit 41-53
Near-Term Expectations 54
Environmental, Social & Corporate Governance 55-56
Our banking franchise
Ranked 17th in the U.S. in total deposits(1)
Branch locations by state(2)Line of business coverage
Alabama - 196
Georgia - 114
Iowa - 8
Mississippi - 112
South Carolina - 21
Arkansas - 66
Illinois - 42
Kentucky - 11
Missouri - 55
Tennessee - 209
Florida - 289
Indiana - 49
Louisiana - 92
North Carolina - 7
Texas - 98
(1) Source: SNL Financial as of 6/30/2020; pro-forma for announced M&A transactions as of 2/1/2021. (2) Total branches as of 12/31/2020.
Top market share plays a valuable role in the competitive landscape
Markets with top 5 market share(1)
-
• Ranked 17th in the U.S. in total deposits(1)
-
• 86% of deposits in 7 states: Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia, Arkansas
-
• Top 5 or better market share in ~70% of MSAs across 15-state footprint(1)
-
• ~70% of deposits in markets without a significant money center bank presence(2)
(1) Based on MSA and non-MSA counties using FDIC deposit data as of 6/30/2020; pro-forma for announced M&A transactions as of 2/1/2021. (2) Significant money center bank presence (JPM, BAC, C, WFC) defined as combined market share using 6/30/2020 FDIC deposit data of 20% or more.
Disclaimer
