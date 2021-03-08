Regions Financial : Quarterly Investor Meeting Information - Updated - pdf, 8.3MB,

Exhibit 99.1

Table of contents

Topic Page #

Profile and Strategy 3-7

Income Statement 8-19

Business Segment Highlights 20-23

Balance Sheet 24-27

Capital, Debt & Liquidity 28-33

Technology & Continuous Improvement 34-40

Credit 41-53

Near-Term Expectations 54

Environmental, Social & Corporate Governance 55-56

Appendix 57-71

Our banking franchise

Ranked 17th in the U.S. in total deposits(1)

Birmingham, Alabama

Branch locations by state(2)Line of business coverage

First Sterling

Ascentium

Business Capital

Capital Markets

Commercial Banking

Corporate Banking

Equipment Finance

Government/Institutional

Institutional Services

Private Wealth

Real Estate

Specialized Industries

Alabama - 196 Georgia - 114 Iowa - 8 Mississippi - 112 South Carolina - 21

Arkansas - 66

Illinois - 42

Kentucky - 11

Missouri - 55

Tennessee - 209

Florida - 289 Indiana - 49 Louisiana - 92 North Carolina - 7 Texas - 98

(1) Source: SNL Financial as of 6/30/2020; pro-forma for announced M&A transactions as of 2/1/2021. (2) Total branches as of 12/31/2020.

Top market share plays a valuable role in the competitive landscape

Markets with top 5 market share(1)

• Ranked 17th in the U.S. in total deposits(1)

• 86% of deposits in 7 states: Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia, Arkansas

• Top 5 or better market share in ~70% of MSAs across 15-state footprint(1)

• ~70% of deposits in markets without a significant money center bank presence(2) • Investing in priority markets • Atlanta, Georgia • Orlando, Florida • Houston, Texas



(1) Based on MSA and non-MSA counties using FDIC deposit data as of 6/30/2020; pro-forma for announced M&A transactions as of 2/1/2021. (2) Significant money center bank presence (JPM, BAC, C, WFC) defined as combined market share using 6/30/2020 FDIC deposit data of 20% or more.