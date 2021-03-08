Regions Financial : Quarterly Investor Meeting Information - Updated - pdf, 8.3MB,

Log in
REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(RF)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Regions Financial : Quarterly Investor Meeting Information - Updated

03/08/2021 | 05:29pm EST
Exhibit 99.1

Investor Information

Table of contents

Topic

Page #

Profile and Strategy 3-7

Income Statement 8-19

Business Segment Highlights 20-23

Balance Sheet 24-27

Capital, Debt & Liquidity 28-33

Technology & Continuous Improvement 34-40

Credit 41-53

Near-Term Expectations 54

Environmental, Social & Corporate Governance 55-56

Appendix 57-71

Our banking franchise

Ranked 17th in the U.S. in total deposits(1)

Birmingham, Alabama

Branch locations by state(2)Line of business coverage

First Sterling

Ascentium

Business Capital

Capital Markets

Commercial Banking

Corporate Banking

Equipment Finance

Government/Institutional

Institutional Services

Private Wealth

Real Estate

Specialized Industries

Alabama - 196

Georgia - 114

Iowa - 8

Mississippi - 112

South Carolina - 21

Arkansas - 66

Illinois - 42

Kentucky - 11

Missouri - 55

Tennessee - 209

Florida - 289

Indiana - 49

Louisiana - 92

North Carolina - 7

Texas - 98

(1) Source: SNL Financial as of 6/30/2020; pro-forma for announced M&A transactions as of 2/1/2021. (2) Total branches as of 12/31/2020.

Top market share plays a valuable role in the competitive landscape

Markets with top 5 market share(1)

  • Ranked 17th in the U.S. in total deposits(1)

  • 86% of deposits in 7 states: Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia, Arkansas

  • Top 5 or better market share in ~70% of MSAs across 15-state footprint(1)

  • ~70% of deposits in markets without a significant money center bank presence(2)

  • Investing in priority markets

    • Atlanta, Georgia

    • Orlando, Florida

    • Houston, Texas

(1) Based on MSA and non-MSA counties using FDIC deposit data as of 6/30/2020; pro-forma for announced M&A transactions as of 2/1/2021. (2) Significant money center bank presence (JPM, BAC, C, WFC) defined as combined market share using 6/30/2020 FDIC deposit data of 20% or more.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Regions Financial Corporation published this content on 08 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2021 22:28:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 222 M - -
Net income 2021 1 803 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 3,05%
Capitalization 20 088 M 20 088 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,23x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,22x
Nbr of Employees 19 406
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Regions Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 20,65 $
Last Close Price 20,91 $
Spread / Highest target 19,6%
Spread / Average Target -1,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John M. Turner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Jackson Turner Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Charles D. McCrary Independent Chairman
Amala Duggirala Co-COO, Chief Information Technology Officer & SVP
John B. Owen Co-Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION29.71%20 088
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.76%460 503
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION21.84%318 824
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.54%292 343
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.38%211 975
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.13.61%199 574
