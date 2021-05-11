Regions Financial : Quarterly Investor Meeting Information - pdf, 9.4MB, opens in a new window

Log in
Regions Financial : Quarterly Investor Meeting Information

05/11/2021 | 06:06am EDT
Investor Information

May - June 2021

Table of contents

Topic

Page #

Profile and Strategy

3-7

Income Statement

8-20

Business Segment Highlights

21-25

Balance Sheet

26-28

Capital, Debt & Liquidity

29-34

Technology & Continuous Improvement

35-41

Credit

42-55

Near-Term Expectations

56

Environmental, Social & Corporate Governance

57-58

LIBOR Transition

59

Appendix

60-74

2

Our banking franchise

Ranked 18th in the U.S. in total deposits(1)

Birmingham, Alabama

Branch locations by state(2)

Line of business coverage

First Sterling

Ascentium

Business Capital

Capital Markets

Commercial Banking

Corporate Banking

Equipment Finance

Government/Institutional

Institutional Services

Private Wealth

Real Estate

Specialized Industries

Alabama - 195

Georgia - 114

Iowa - 8

Mississippi - 112

South Carolina - 21

Arkansas - 64

Illinois - 42

Kentucky - 11

Missouri - 55

Tennessee - 209

Florida - 290

Indiana - 47

Louisiana - 92

North Carolina - 7

Texas - 99

3

(1) Source: SNL Financial as of 6/30/2020; pro-forma for announced M&A transactions as of 4/28/2021. (2) Total branches as of 3/31/2021.

Top market share plays a valuable role in the competitive landscape

Markets with top 5 market share(1)

MSAs

Non-MSA counties

  • Ranked 18th in the U.S. in total deposits(1)
  • 86% of deposits in 7 states: Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia, Arkansas
  • Top 5 or better market share in ~70% of MSAs across 15-state footprint(1)
  • ~70% of deposits in markets without a
    significant money center bank presence(2)
  • Investing in priority markets
    • Atlanta, Georgia
    • Orlando, Florida
    • Houston, Texas

(1) Based on MSA and non-MSA counties using FDIC deposit data as of 6/30/2020; pro-forma for announced M&A transactions as of 4/28/2021. (2) Significant money

4

center bank presence (JPM, BAC, C, WFC) defined as combined market share using 6/30/2020 FDIC deposit data of 20% or more.

Presence in strong growth markets

COVID-19 Impact on USA Moving Study(1) notes

60% of top(3) MSAs are projected to grow fasterthan

more people moved to the South and to metro areas

the U.S. national average

with populations < 1 million during 2020

Population growth vs. peers(2) (2021-2026)

Peer #1

4.9%

3.1%

Peer #2

3.0%

Peer #3

1.9%

Peer #4

1.7%

Peer #5

1.2%

Peer #6

1.2%

Peer #7

1.0%

Peer #8

0.4%

Peer median: 1.4%

Top Faster

Market

Growing MSAs

Deposits

Rank(3)

Nashville,

Tennessee

$9.7

3

Tampa, Florida

$5.3

4

Miami, Florida

$5.1

13

Atlanta,

Georgia

$4.8

7

Orlando,

Florida

$2.6

5

Knoxville,

Tennessee

$2.5

3

Huntsville,

Alabama

$2.4

1

Dallas - Fort

Worth, Texas

$1.9

18

Indianapolis,

Indiana

$1.7

12

Houston, Texas

$1.7

18

'21-'26 Population Growth(3)

National average: 2.9%

  1. Source: Webster Pacific study dated 10/29/2020 on United Van Lines outbound moving activity between May and September 2020.
  2. Source: SNL. Large Regional Peers: TFC, CFG, FITB, HBAN, KEY, MTB, PNC, USB. (3) Source: SNL. Top 30 markets as defined by deposit dollars - FDIC 6/30/2020. Pro-forma for announced M&A transactions as of 4/28/2021.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Regions Financial Corporation published this content on 11 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
