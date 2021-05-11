Regions Financial : Quarterly Investor Meeting Information - pdf, 9.4MB, opens in a new window
May - June 2021
Table of contents
Topic
Page #
Profile and Strategy
3-7
Income Statement
8-20
Business Segment Highlights
21-25
Balance Sheet
26-28
Capital, Debt & Liquidity
29-34
Technology & Continuous Improvement
35-41
Credit
42-55
Near-Term Expectations
56
Environmental, Social & Corporate Governance
57-58
LIBOR Transition
59
Appendix
60-74
2
Our banking franchise
Ranked 18th in the U.S. in total deposits(1)
Birmingham, Alabama
Branch locations by state(2)
Line of business coverage
First Sterling
Ascentium
Business Capital
Capital Markets
Commercial Banking
Corporate Banking
Equipment Finance
Government/Institutional
Institutional Services
Private Wealth
Real Estate
Specialized Industries
Alabama - 195
Georgia - 114
Iowa - 8
Mississippi - 112
South Carolina - 21
Arkansas - 64
Illinois - 42
Kentucky - 11
Missouri - 55
Tennessee - 209
Florida - 290
Indiana - 47
Louisiana - 92
North Carolina - 7
Texas - 99
3
(1) Source: SNL Financial as of 6/30/2020; pro-forma for announced M&A transactions as of 4/28/2021. (2) Total branches as of 3/31/2021.
Top market share plays a valuable role in the competitive landscape
Markets with top 5 market share(1)
MSAs
Non-MSA counties
Ranked 18th in the U.S. in total deposits(1)
86% of deposits in 7 states: Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia, Arkansas
Top 5 or better market share in ~70% of MSAs across 15-state footprint(1)
~70% of deposits in markets without a
significant money center bank presence(2)
Investing in priority markets
Atlanta, Georgia
Orlando, Florida
Houston, Texas
(1) Based on MSA and non-MSA counties using FDIC deposit data as of 6/30/2020; pro-forma for announced M&A transactions as of 4/28/2021. (2) Significant money
4
center bank presence (JPM, BAC, C, WFC) defined as combined market share using 6/30/2020 FDIC deposit data of 20% or more.
Presence in strong growth markets
COVID-19 Impact on USA Moving Study(1)notes
60% of top(3) MSAs are projected to grow fasterthan
more people moved to the South and to metro areas
the U.S. national average
with populations < 1 million during 2020
Population growth vs. peers(2) (2021-2026)
Peer #1
4.9%
3.1%
Peer #2
3.0%
Peer #3
1.9%
Peer #4
1.7%
Peer #5
1.2%
Peer #6
1.2%
Peer #7
1.0%
Peer #8
0.4%
Peer median: 1.4%
Top Faster
Market
Growing MSAs
Deposits
Rank(3)
Nashville,
Tennessee
$9.7
3
Tampa, Florida
$5.3
4
Miami, Florida
$5.1
13
Atlanta,
Georgia
$4.8
7
Orlando,
Florida
$2.6
5
Knoxville,
Tennessee
$2.5
3
Huntsville,
Alabama
$2.4
1
Dallas - Fort
Worth, Texas
$1.9
18
Indianapolis,
Indiana
$1.7
12
Houston, Texas
$1.7
18
'21-'26 Population Growth(3)
National average: 2.9%
Source: Webster Pacific study dated 10/29/2020 on United Van Lines outbound moving activity between May and September 2020.
Source: SNL. Large Regional Peers: TFC, CFG, FITB, HBAN, KEY, MTB, PNC, USB. (3) Source: SNL. Top 30 markets as defined by deposit dollars - FDIC 6/30/2020. Pro-forma for announced M&A transactions as of 4/28/2021.
5
