Regions Financial to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on July 22, 2022

Results to be issued pre-market open; executives to review results via webcast at 10 a.m. ET.

Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) is scheduled to release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Friday, July 22, 2022. Executives from the company will discuss the results via a live audio webcast beginning at 10 a.m. ET on that date. A news release and additional materials will be made available on Regions’ Investor Relations website at ir.regions.com prior to market open on July 22.

During the live audio webcast at 10 a.m. ET on July 22, an associated slide presentation will be reviewed by Regions executives. An archived recording of the webcast will be available within ir.regions.com following the live event.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $164 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest, and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,300 banking offices and more than 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

