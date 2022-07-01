Log in
    RF   US7591EP1005

REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(RF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:25 2022-07-01 am EDT
18.74 USD   -0.05%
09:02aRegions Financial to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on July 22, 2022
BU
06/30A STRONG FOUNDATION : Regions Bank Releases Two Major ESG Disclosures
BU
06/30Wedbush Cuts Price Target on Regions Financial to $23 From $26, Citing 'Looming Recession;' Outperform Rating Kept
MT
Regions Financial to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on July 22, 2022

07/01/2022 | 09:02am EDT
Results to be issued pre-market open; executives to review results via webcast at 10 a.m. ET.

Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) is scheduled to release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Friday, July 22, 2022. Executives from the company will discuss the results via a live audio webcast beginning at 10 a.m. ET on that date. A news release and additional materials will be made available on Regions’ Investor Relations website at ir.regions.com prior to market open on July 22.

During the live audio webcast at 10 a.m. ET on July 22, an associated slide presentation will be reviewed by Regions executives. An archived recording of the webcast will be available within ir.regions.com following the live event.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $164 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest, and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,300 banking offices and more than 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 803 M - -
Net income 2022 2 084 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,44x
Yield 2022 3,83%
Capitalization 17 522 M 17 522 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,58x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 19 723
Free-Float 95,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 18,75 $
Average target price 24,76 $
Spread / Average Target 32,1%
EPS Revisions
