Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Regions Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RF   US7591EP1005

REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(RF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-05 pm EDT
21.17 USD   -1.07%
04:31pRegions Financial to Participate in BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference
BU
11:37aMorgan Stanley Adjusts Regions Financial's Price Target to $27 From $28, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
09:08aAmerican Banker Magazine Honors Kate Danella of Regions Bank
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Regions Financial to Participate in BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference

10/05/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Live webcast of executives’ remarks will be accessible on Regions’ Investor Relations website.

Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) on Wednesday announced company executives will participate in the upcoming BancAnalysts Association of Boston (BAAB) Conference.

Regions’ presentation is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, beginning at approximately 8:10 a.m. ET. Comments will be accessible via a live webcast on Regions’ Investor Relations website at ir.regions.com. A recording of the discussion will also be posted on Regions’ Investor Relations website for later playback.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $161 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,300 banking offices and more than 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
04:31pRegions Financial to Participate in BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference
BU
11:37aMorgan Stanley Adjusts Regions Financial's Price Target to $27 From $28, Maintains Over..
MT
09:08aAmerican Banker Magazine Honors Kate Danella of Regions Bank
BU
10/04Rebuilding. Recovering. Together. Regions Bank and the Regions Foundation Help Communit..
BU
09/28Financials Up After Bank of England Intervention -- Financials Roundup
DJ
09/28Regions Financial Banking Unit to Pay $191 Million in Overdraft Fee Settlement With US ..
MT
09/28Regions Financial Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
09/28U.S. consumer bureau orders Regions to pay $191 million for surprise overdraft fees
RE
09/28Regions Bank Comments on Settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
BU
09/28Regions Bank Comments on Settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 022 M - -
Net income 2022 2 201 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,19x
Yield 2022 3,47%
Capitalization 19 996 M 19 996 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,85x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,64x
Nbr of Employees 19 673
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Regions Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 21,40 $
Average target price 24,62 $
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John M. Turner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Jackson Turner Head-Internal Audit Division
Charles Douglas McCrary Independent Chairman
C. Dandridge Massey Chief Enterprises Operations & Technology Officer
David R. Keenan Chief Administrative & Human Resources Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION-1.83%19 996
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.97%331 694
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.12%260 181
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.50%204 996
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.25%165 149
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-17.41%144 039