Regions Financial to Participate in BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference

Live webcast of executives’ remarks will be accessible on Regions’ Investor Relations website.

Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) on Wednesday announced company executives will participate in the upcoming BancAnalysts Association of Boston (BAAB) Conference.

Regions’ presentation is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, beginning at approximately 8:10 a.m. ET. Comments will be accessible via a live webcast on Regions’ Investor Relations website at ir.regions.com. A recording of the discussion will also be posted on Regions’ Investor Relations website for later playback.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $161 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,300 banking offices and more than 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005138/en/