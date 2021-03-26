Regions Foundation : Announces $100,000 in Tornado Recovery Grants

Grants to support relief efforts in Alabama and Georgia; Regions Bank offering financial services to assist in storm recovery

The Regions Foundation, a nonprofit initiative of Regions Bank that supports community investments, on Friday announced a series of grants totaling $100,000 for organizations coordinating disaster relief in portions of Alabama and Georgia that were impacted by tornadoes on March 25 and 26.

Teams from Regions Bank gathered at Oak Mountain High School near Birmingham, Ala., to deliver food, water and cleaning supplies for people impacted by the tornado outbreak. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Many of our communities face a long and difficult recovery, and Regions Bank and the Regions Foundation will be here to offer support and guidance every step of the way,” said John Turner, President and CEO of Regions Financial Corp. “We mourn the loss of life and recognize the devastating impact the storms had on our neighbors, our communities and our associates. We stand ready to deliver not only the types of financial services that can make the recovery easier, but also the care and compassion of a team that is focused on helping our communities recover and rebuild.”

From the $100,000 total, grants will be issued to the following relief organizations:

American Red Cross—The Regions Foundation will provide $75,000 to the Alabama and Georgia chapters of the American Red Cross to support relief for people impacted by the storms in areas including metro Birmingham, as well as communities in and near Metro Atlanta.

United Way of East Central Alabama—The Regions Foundation will provide $25,000 to United Way of East Central Alabama’s Tornado Relief Fund to help people in places including Ohatchee and other communities in Calhoun and Randolph counties that were struck by a violent storm late on the night of March 25.

In addition to the Regions Foundation donation, Regions Bank is providing a series of financial services that are available to help people and businesses in portions of Alabama and Georgia1 that were impacted by the tornado outbreak. Those services include:

No check-cashing fees for FEMA-issued checks cashed in a branch 2

Regions Mortgage Disaster Relief Purchase and Renovation loan programs

Personal and business loan payment assistance3

Beyond these services, Regions teams are here to listen to customers’ unique needs and connect them with options that can help. Customers can reach Regions personnel at the following numbers:

Mortgages, home equity loans and lines: 1-800-748-9498

Other consumer loans: 1-866-298-1113

Any other banking needs: 1-800-411-9393

“Our community has experienced great loss and destruction, but we have also been inspired to see neighbors helping neighbors in every possible way,” said Linda Jenkins, Anniston and Calhoun County, Ala., market executive for Regions Bank. “Support and services from the Regions Foundation and Regions Bank will help our neighbors throughout the recovery process.”

About Regions Foundation

Regions Foundation supports community investments that positively impact the communities served by Regions Bank. The Foundation engages in a grantmaking program focused on priorities including economic and community development; education and workforce readiness; and financial wellness. The Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation funded primarily through contributions from Regions Bank.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $147 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates more than 1,300 banking offices and 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

1Offers are available for a limited time and only to individuals and businesses affected by the recent disaster, may be subject to other exclusions and restrictions, and are subject to change without notice. All loans and lines, deferrals, extensions or forbearances are subject to required documentation and credit approval. Residency restrictions may apply. These offers are only available in the following ZIP codes: 30217, 30263, 30264, 30265

30269, 30271, 30277, 30290, 35004, 35015, 35022, 35034, 35035, 35040, 35042, 35045, 35046, 35048, 35051

35052, 35080, 35085, 35094, 35112, 35114, 35115, 35120, 35124, 35125, 35126, 35128, 35131, 35135, 35146

35147, 35173, 35176, 35182, 35184, 35186, 35188, 35206, 35210, 35215, 35235, 35242, 35244, 35441, 35442

35443, 35447, 35456, 35470, 35474, 35490, 35905, 35906, 35907, 35953, 36091, 36250, 36265, 36271, 36272

36274, 36276, 36279, 36740, 36744, 36776

2The FEMA check no-check-cashing-fee offer is available only to Regions customers; if you are not a Regions customer, you must enroll in Now Banking. No checking account is required to enroll in Now Banking. Regions reserves the right to refuse to cash any check.

3Subject to credit approval and additional terms. Interest will continue to accrue during the period that the payment is skipped or deferred. For installment loans, deferring or skipping payment may extend the maturity of your loan but will not automatically extend any optional insurance. Forbearances, skipped payments, and deferrals generally (a) vary by customer, (b) postpone–rather than forgive–certain payment obligations, and (c) require payment in full of the postponed payments at the end of the forbearance or deferral period, in addition to any other amounts that come due, unless you make other arrangements with Regions to resolve the delinquency.

