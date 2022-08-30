Log in
    RF   US7591EP1005

REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(RF)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  16:06 30/08/2022 BST
21.75 USD   +0.02%
U.S. Consumer Confidence Rose Sharply in August, Beating Expectations

08/30/2022 | 03:38pm BST
By Xavier Fontdegloria


Consumer confidence in the U.S. improved markedly in August, ending a three-month streak of declines, as households' concerns about inflation retreated amid lower gasoline prices.

Private-research group The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index rose to 103.2 in August from a revised 95.3 in July, topping economists expectations of 97.4 in a poll by The Wall Street Journal.

The rebound in confidence was driven by increases in both the present situation index, which gauges consumers' assessment of current business and labor market conditions, and the expectations index, which gauges short-term outlook for income, business and labor-market conditions.

The present situation index rose to 145.4 from 139.7, its first gain since March. The expectations index increased to 75.1 from 65.6, albeit the reading still suggests that recession risks remain, said Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at The Conference Board.

"Concerns about inflation continued their retreat [in August] but remained elevated," she said.

Consumer confidence can hint at household spending, which is a major growth driver for the U.S. economy. However, Americans' soured moods haven't lead to a significant pullback in spending due to a strong labor market which is helping to hold up incomes.

Consumers remained upbeat about labor market conditions, with 48% of those surveyed saying jobs were plentiful compared with 49.2% that said so a month earlier. Meanwhile, the percentage of consumers who said jobs were hard to get fell to 11.4% from 12.4% a month earlier.

"As long as consumers remain confident in their own job and income prospects, they are unlikely to pull in the reins on spending, regardless of what the headline confidence number is doing," Regions Financial Corporation's chief economist Richard F. Moody said in a note ahead of the release.

Consumers purchasing intentions for big-ticket items increased in August after a July pullback, and vacation intentions reached an eight-month high, Ms. Franco from The Conference Board said.

"Looking ahead, August's improvement in confidence may help support spending, but inflation and additional rate hikes still pose risks to economic growth in the short-term," she said.


Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-30-22 1037ET

