  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Regis Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RGS   US7589321071

REGIS CORPORATION

(RGS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-19 pm EDT
1.570 USD   +13.77%
06:09aRegis Appoints Michelle DeVore as Head of Marketing
MT
06:01aMichelle DeVore Joins Regis Corporation as Head of Marketing
BU
08/15Regis to Issue Fourth Quarter Results on August 23, 2022
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Michelle DeVore Joins Regis Corporation as Head of Marketing

08/22/2022 | 06:01am EDT
Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS), a leader in the haircare industry, announces Michelle DeVore joins the company as Senior Vice President, Head of Marketing. In this role, she will be responsible for digital marketing, advertising, customer insights/CRM, loyalty and brand building.

“We are thrilled to welcome Michelle to Regis,” said Matt Doctor, Regis Chief Executive Officer. “Michelle’s background in digital and retention, combined with her experience in the franchised beauty industry, is a perfect fit for Regis. With our new Zenoti technology platform and a strong digital marketing leader, Regis is well positioned to grow our business.”

Most recently DeVore was Vice President, Customer Experience at European Wax Center, which has more than 850 locations nationwide. Prior to European Wax Center, she directed digital transformation and growth in a variety of roles and as a consultant focused on brand strategy, digital innovation, and e-commerce. DeVore also spent more than ten years in marketing and e-commerce roles at Neiman Marcus Group.

“I am excited to join Regis and deliver on its business goals for customer retention, new customer growth, and stylist recruitment. I look forward to leading Regis into a new era for customer acquisition and loyalty through a digitally-enabled best-in-industry brand experience,” said DeVore.

DeVore received her Bachelor of Apparel Merchandising degree with a Minor in Business Administration and an emphasis in Marketing from Baylor University.

About Regis Corporation

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) is leader in the beauty salon industry. As of March 31, 2022, the Company franchised, owned or held ownership interests in 5,697 worldwide locations. Regis' franchised and corporate locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts®, SmartStyle®, Cost Cutters®, Roosters® and First Choice Haircutters®. Regis maintains an ownership interest in Empire Education Group in the U.S. For additional information about the Company, please visit the Investor Information section of the corporate website at www.regiscorp.com.


© Business Wire 2022
