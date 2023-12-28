Official REGIS CORPORATION press release

Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS), a leader in the haircare industry, today announced that it has requested an oral hearing of the NYSE’s decision to commence proceedings to delist Regis’ common stock from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”).

Regis looks forward to presenting its plan of compliance at the hearing, and in the interim, will continue to evaluate all available listing options.

During this time, Regis common stock has not been suspended from trading and is expected to continue to be listed and traded on the NYSE while any such appeal remains pending. However, the NYSE reserves the right, while the appeal remains pending, under subsequent committee review to determine that trading in Regis common stock should be suspended.

NYSE Regulation has determined that Regis was unable to demonstrate that it had regained compliance with the applicable listing standard by the expiration of the maximum plan period. As previously disclosed, Regis had been deemed below compliance with the NYSE’s continued listing standard in Section 802.01B of the Listed Company Manual requiring listed companies to maintain either (i) at least $50 million in stockholders’ equity or (ii) at least $50 million in total market capitalization on a 30-trading day average basis.

