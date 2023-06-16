Advanced search
    RGS   US7589321071

REGIS CORPORATION

(RGS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:44:18 2023-06-16 pm EDT
1.060 USD   -0.93%
02:32pRegis Announces Participation in the 2023 Jefferies Consumer Conference
BU
05/18Transcript : Regis Corporation - Special Call
CI
05/18Regis To Participate In Fireside Chat With Ipo Edge Today At 2 : 00 pm et
BU
Regis Announces Participation in the 2023 Jefferies Consumer Conference

06/16/2023 | 02:32pm EDT
Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS), a leader in the haircare industry, today announced their participation in the 2023 Jefferies Consumer Conference to be held June 20-21, 2023 in Nantucket, Massachusetts. Matthew Doctor, CEO, and Kersten Zupfer, CFO, will meet in-person with investors throughout the conference and hold a breakout session on June 21, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

About Regis Corporation
Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) is a leader in the haircare industry. As of March 31, 2023, the Company franchised, owned or held ownership interests in 5,203 locations worldwide. Regis' franchised and corporate locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts®, SmartStyle®, Cost Cutters®, Roosters® and First Choice Haircutters®. Regis maintains an ownership interest in Empire Education Group in the U.S. For additional information about the Company, including a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial information and certain supplemental financial information, please visit the Investor Information section of the corporate website at www.regiscorp.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 234 M - -
Net income 2023 -10,2 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -4,86x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 48,8 M 48,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,21x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 486
Free-Float 89,6%
Managers and Directors
Matthew Doctor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kersten D. Zupfer Chief Accounting Officer, VP & Controller
David J. Grissen Chairman
John Davi Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jim Brian Lain Chief Operating Officer
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REGIS CORPORATION-12.30%49
EUROPEAN WAX CENTER, INC.36.22%854
EC HEALTHCARE-37.24%764
BEAUTY FARM MEDICAL AND HEALTH INDUSTRY INC.0.00%635
PERFECT MEDICAL HEALTH MANAGEMENT LIMITED-14.39%564
SIAM WELLNESS GROUP-9.32%264
