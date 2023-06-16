Regis Announces Participation in the 2023 Jefferies Consumer Conference

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS), a leader in the haircare industry, today announced their participation in the 2023 Jefferies Consumer Conference to be held June 20-21, 2023 in Nantucket, Massachusetts. Matthew Doctor, CEO, and Kersten Zupfer, CFO, will meet in-person with investors throughout the conference and hold a breakout session on June 21, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

About Regis Corporation

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) is a leader in the haircare industry. As of March 31, 2023, the Company franchised, owned or held ownership interests in 5,203 locations worldwide. Regis' franchised and corporate locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts®, SmartStyle®, Cost Cutters®, Roosters® and First Choice Haircutters®. Regis maintains an ownership interest in Empire Education Group in the U.S. For additional information about the Company, including a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial information and certain supplemental financial information, please visit the Investor Information section of the corporate website at www.regiscorp.com.

