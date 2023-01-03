Advanced search
    RGS   US7589321071

REGIS CORPORATION

(RGS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2023-01-03 pm EST
1.270 USD   +4.10%
05:01pRegis Announces Participation in the 25th Annual ICR Conference
BU
2022Regis Announces Participation in Wolfe Research Virtual Consumer Conference on December 6, 2022
BU
2022Regis : FY 2023 Q1 Earnings Call Presentation
PU
Regis Announces Participation in the 25th Annual ICR Conference

01/03/2023 | 05:01pm EST
Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS), a leader in the haircare industry, today announced their participation in the 25th Annual ICR Conference held at the Grande Lakes Orlando in Orlando, FL.

Matthew Doctor, CEO, and Kersten Zupfer, CFO, will host a presentation on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. The presentation will be available live and for replay on the investor relations website which can be found at, www.regiscorp.com/investor-relations.

About Regis Corporation

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) is a leader in the haircare industry. As of September 30, 2022, the Company franchised, owned or held ownership interests in 5,494 locations worldwide. Regis' franchised and corporate locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts®, SmartStyle®, Cost Cutters®, Roosters® and First Choice Haircutters®. Regis maintains an ownership interest in Empire Education Group in the U.S. For additional information about the Company, including a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial information and certain supplemental financial information, please visit the Investor Relations section of the corporate website at www.regiscorp.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on REGIS CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 276 M - -
Net income 2022 -85,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 675 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,38x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 55,6 M 55,6 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,74x
EV / Sales 2022 2,62x
Nbr of Employees 608
Free-Float 89,7%
Managers and Directors
Matthew Doctor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kersten D. Zupfer Chief Accounting Officer, VP & Controller
David J. Grissen Chairman
John Davi Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jim Brian Lain Chief Operating Officer
