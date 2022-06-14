Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Regis Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RGS   US7589321071

REGIS CORPORATION

(RGS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-14 pm EDT
0.5513 USD   -3.01%
05:45pRegis Corporation Receives Continued Listing Notice From NYSE
BU
06/10SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Mixed Ahead of Friday's Close
MT
06/10SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Lose Ground Midday Friday as Sentiment Sours
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Regis Corporation Receives Continued Listing Notice From NYSE

06/14/2022 | 05:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS), a leader in the haircare industry, today announced that it has received written notice (the “Notice”) from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) that the Company does not presently meet certain NYSE continued listing standards. Under the NYSE continued listing standards, the Company is required to maintain (a) a minimum average closing price of $1.00 per share over a period of 30 consecutive trading days, and (b) an average market capitalization of at least $50 million over a period of 30 consecutive trading days, and at the same time total stockholders’ equity equal to or greater than $50 million. As set forth in the Notice, as of June 10, 2022, the 30 trading-day average price of the Company’s common stock was $0.89; as of June 10, 2022 the 30 trading-day average market capitalization was $40.7 million, and its last reported stockholders’ equity was $11.1 million as of March 31, 2022.

Pursuant to applicable NYSE rules, the Company plans to timely notify the NYSE that it intends to pursue actions to meet the minimum average share price requirement by pursuing measures that are in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. The NYSE provides for a period of six months following receipt of the Notice for the Company to meet the share price standard and regain compliance for continued listing on the NYSE.

The Company also plans to timely notify the NYSE that it intends to present a plan to meet the minimum market capitalization requirement pursuant to applicable NYSE rules. The NYSE provides for a period of 45 days from receipt of the notice to submit a plan advising the NYSE of definitive actions the Company has taken, or is taking, to bring it into conformity with the market capitalization listing standard within 18 months of receipt of the Notice. The Company is closely monitoring the closing price of its common stock and intends to consider all options to develop and submit a plan to bring it into compliance with the minimum capitalization standard within the required timeframe by pursuing measures that are in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders.

As previously stated, during this period, the Company’s common stock will continue to be listed and traded on the NYSE. The Notice does not affect the Company’s business operations, or its Securities and Exchange Commission reporting requirements, and does not conflict with or trigger any violation under the Company’s material debt or other agreements.

About Regis Corporation

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) is leader in the beauty salon industry. As of March 31, 2022, the Company franchised, owned or held ownership interests in 5,697 worldwide locations. Regis' franchised and corporate locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts®, SmartStyle®, Cost Cutters®, Roosters® and First Choice Haircutters®. Regis maintains an ownership interest in Empire Education Group in the U.S. For additional information about the Company, please visit the Investor Information section of the corporate website at www.regiscorp.com.

This press release contains or may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements in this document reflect management's best judgment at the time they are made, but all such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements herein. Such forward-looking statements are often identified herein by use of words including, but not limited to, “may,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “intend” and “plan.” In addition, the following factors could affect the Company's actual results and cause such results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. These factors include our ability to regain compliance with the NYSE listing requirements, future compliance with such requirements, potential future application of suspension and delisting procedures and future quotation of our common stock, and other potential factors that could affect future financial and operating results as set forth under Item 1A of our Form 10-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, your attention is directed to any further disclosures made in our subsequent annual and periodic reports filed or furnished with the SEC on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Proxy Statements on Schedule 14A.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about REGIS CORPORATION
05:45pRegis Corporation Receives Continued Listing Notice From NYSE
BU
06/10SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Mixed Ahead of Friday's Close
MT
06/10SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Lose Ground Midday Friday as Sentiment Sours
MT
06/10Regis Partners With Zenoti for Technology, Software Services
MT
06/10Top Premarket Gainers
MT
06/10REGIS : Partners with Salon Technology Provider Zenoti to Support its 5,000+ locations - F..
PU
06/10REGIS CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financi..
AQ
06/09Regis Corporation, a Leader in the Haircare Industry, Partners With Zenoti for Its Salo..
BU
06/09Regis Corporation Partners with Zenoti for Its Salon Software Solution
CI
06/09Regis Partners with Salon Technology Provider Zenoti to Support its 5,000+ locations
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on REGIS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 415 M - -
Net income 2021 -113 M - -
Net Debt 2021 803 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,97x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25,9 M 25,9 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,79x
EV / Sales 2021 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 735
Free-Float 85,9%
Chart REGIS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Regis Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGIS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Matthew Doctor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kersten D. Zupfer Chief Accounting Officer, VP & Controller
David J. Grissen Chairman
John Davi Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jim Brian Lain Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REGIS CORPORATION-67.33%26
EC HEALTHCARE-32.59%1 127
EUROPEAN WAX CENTER, INC.-24.25%852
SIAM WELLNESS GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED25.19%210
QB NET HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-27.94%125
MPM CORPÓREOS S.A.-74.11%107