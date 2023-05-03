Advanced search
    RGS   US7589321071

REGIS CORPORATION

(RGS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:19:47 2023-05-03 pm EDT
1.155 USD   -2.12%
Regis : FY 2023 Q3 Earnings Call Presentation
Regis : FY 2023 Q3 Non-GAAP
Regis : FY 2023 Q3 Salon Counts
Regis : FY 2023 Q3 Earnings Call Presentation

05/03/2023 | 12:56pm EDT
Regis Corporation Third Quarter 2023 Results

May 3, 2023

-1-

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements in this document reflect management's best judgment at the time they are made, but all such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements herein. Such forward-looking statements are often identified herein by use of words including, but not limited to, "may," "believe," "project," "forecast," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," and "plan." In addition, the following factors could affect the Company's actual results and cause such results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. These factors include a potential material adverse impact on our business and results of operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any adverse impact from variants; consumer shopping trends and changes in manufacturer distribution channels; changes in regulatory and statutory laws including increases in minimum wages; laws and regulations could require us to modify current business practices and incur increased costs; changes in economic conditions; changes in consumer tastes, fashion trends and consumer spending patterns; compliance with New York Stock Exchange listing requirements; reliance on franchise royalties and overall success of our franchisees' salons; the return of sales at franchise locations to pre-pandemic levels; new merchandising strategy that utilizes third-party preferred supplier arrangements; our franchisees' ability to attract, train and retain talented stylists and salon leaders; the success of our franchisees, which operate independently; our ability to manage cyber threats and protect the security of potentially sensitive information about our guests, franchisees, employees, vendors or Company information; the ability of the Company to maintain a satisfactory relationship with Walmart; marketing efforts to drive traffic to our franchisees' salons; the successful migration of our franchisees to the Zenoti salon technology platform; our ability to maintain and enhance the value of our brands; reliance on information technology systems; reliance on external vendors; the use of social media; failure to standardize operating processes across brands; exposure to uninsured or unidentified risks; the effectiveness of our enterprise risk management program; compliance with covenants in our financing arrangement, access to the existing revolving credit facility, and we may face an accelerated obligation to repay our indebtedness; our capital investments in technology may not achieve appropriate returns; premature termination of agreements with our franchisees; financial performance of Empire Education Group, Inc.; the continued ability of the Company to implement cost reduction initiatives and achieve expected cost savings; continued ability to compete in our business markets; reliance on our management team and other key personnel; the continued ability to maintain an effective system of internal controls over financial reporting; changes in tax exposure; the ability to use U.S. net operating loss carryforwards; potential litigation and other legal or regulatory proceedings could have an adverse effect on our business; or other factors not listed above. Additional information concerning potential factors that could affect future financial results is set forth under Item 1A of Form 10-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, your attention is directed to any further disclosures made in our subsequent annual and periodic reports filed or furnished with the SEC on Forms 10-K,10-Q and 8-K and Proxy Statements on Schedule 14A.

-2-

Third Quarter 2023 Themes

1 Positive Performance Continues

2 Stabilization of the Business

3 Poised for the Future

-3-

1 Positive Third Quarter Results Across Metrics

Same Store Sales (%)

6.0%

Third Quarter

Q3 FY23

5.0%

Year-to-Date

YTD Q3 FY23

Adjusted EBITDA ($M)

4.2

Q3 FY22

Q3 FY23

(0.3)

15.8

YTD Q3 FY22 YTD Q3 FY23 (2.8)

Franchise EBITDA ($M)

Operating Income ($M)

2.0

4.8

2.9

(22.2)

Q3 FY22

Q3 FY23

Q3 FY22

Q3 FY23

17.3

5.2

5.2

(27.6)

YTD Q3 FY22 YTD Q3 FY23

YTD Q3 FY22 YTD Q3 FY23

-4-

2 Progress on Key Initiatives

Immediate priorities setting groundwork for long-term

Business Initiatives: Regis-Specific

Salon-Level Initiatives: Driving Franchisee Sales and Profitability

-5-

Disclaimer

Regis Corporation published this content on 03 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2023 16:55:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 236 M - -
Net income 2023 -10,3 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -5,36x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 53,8 M 53,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,23x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 545
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart REGIS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Regis Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGIS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,18 $
Average target price 2,00 $
Spread / Average Target 69,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Doctor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kersten D. Zupfer Chief Accounting Officer, VP & Controller
David J. Grissen Chairman
John Davi Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jim Brian Lain Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REGIS CORPORATION-3.28%54
EUROPEAN WAX CENTER, INC.48.67%960
BEAUTY FARM MEDICAL AND HEALTH INDUSTRY INC.0.00%870
EC HEALTHCARE-35.74%779
PERFECT MEDICAL HEALTH MANAGEMENT LIMITED-7.56%607
SIAM WELLNESS GROUP-7.63%272
