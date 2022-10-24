Advanced search
    RGS   US7589321071

REGIS CORPORATION

(RGS)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-24 pm EDT
1.000 USD    0.00%
05:31pRegis to Issue First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results on November 1, 2022
BU
09/19Regis Corporation(NYSE:RGS) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
08/29Invacare Names New Chairman, Interim President, CEO
MT
Regis to Issue First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results on November 1, 2022

10/24/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS), a leader in the haircare industry, will issue financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022 before the market opens on November 1, 2022. Following the release, the Company will host a presentation via webcast for investors beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central time to discuss its corporate developments and financial performance.

To participate in the live webcast, interested parties must register for the webcast by logging into www.regiscorp.com/investor-relations. A replay of the presentation will be available later that day at the same address.

About Regis Corporation

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) is a leader in the haircare industry. As of June 30, 2022, the Company franchised, owned or held ownership interests in 5,576 worldwide locations. Regis' franchised and corporate locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts®, SmartStyle®, Cost Cutters®, Roosters® and First Choice Haircutters®. Regis maintains an ownership interest in Empire Education Group in the U.S. For additional information about the Company, please visit the Investor Information section of the corporate website at www.regiscorp.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 276 M - -
Net income 2022 -85,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 675 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,38x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 45,5 M 45,5 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,74x
EV / Sales 2022 2,62x
Nbr of Employees 630
Free-Float 89,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Matthew Doctor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kersten D. Zupfer Chief Accounting Officer, VP & Controller
David J. Grissen Chairman
John Davi Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jim Brian Lain Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REGIS CORPORATION-42.53%46
EC HEALTHCARE-61.40%647
EUROPEAN WAX CENTER, INC.-52.85%565
SIAM WELLNESS GROUP67.41%253
QB NET HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-28.88%112
AB&COMPANY CO., LTD.-28.60%100