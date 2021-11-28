Log in
    REG   AU000000REG6

REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED

(REG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Regis Healthcare : Notification regarding unquoted securities - REG

11/28/2021 | 05:20pm EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

Entity name

REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Monday November 29, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

REGAA

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

155,056

04/10/2021

For personal

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

1.1 Name of entity

REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

11125203054

1.3

ASX issuer code

REG

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

29/11/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

ASX +security code and description

REGAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

4/10/2021

use

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

+securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

personalFor

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme

or a summary of the terms

https://www.regis.com.au/site/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/FY21_regis_annual_report.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

I ue details

Number of +securities 155,056

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 4 - +Securities on issue

For personal use only

Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

REG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

300,833,765

4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

REGAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

320,590

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Regis Healthcare Ltd. published this content on 28 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2021 22:19:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 774 M 552 M 552 M
Net income 2022 24,0 M 17,1 M 17,1 M
Net Debt 2022 122 M 87,4 M 87,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,6x
Yield 2022 4,06%
Capitalization 538 M 383 M 384 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 8 500
Free-Float 41,3%
Chart REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Regis Healthcare Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,79 AUD
Average target price 2,49 AUD
Spread / Average Target 39,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Linda Mellors Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Rick C. Rostolis Chief Financial Officer
Graham Kennedy Hodges Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Imtiaz Bhayat Chief Information Officer
Paul Cohen General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED-5.29%383
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-20.17%38 999
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-10.03%21 515
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD19.27%13 589
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED11.54%10 934
APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LIMITED135.73%10 896