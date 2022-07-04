CF1: Completion of Dispatch of Bidder's Statement

ASX Announcement

4 July 2022

Completion of Dispatch of Bidder's Statement

Complii FinTech Solutions Ltd (ASX: CF1) (Complii) refers to the Bidder's Statement dated 20 June 2022 (Bidder's Statement) and offers in relation to its off-market takeover for all the fully paid ordinary shares in Registry Direct Limited (ASX: RD1) (Registry Direct).

Complii confirms, in accordance with item 8 of section 633(1) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act), that it has completed the dispatch of the Bidder's Statement.

The takeover offer will close at 5:00pm (AEST) on 5 August 2022, unless otherwise extended.

The completion of dispatch notice and copy of the Bidder's Statement (as sent to Registry Direct shareholders) are attached.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has granted Complii relief from the usual requirement under the Corporations Act to send the Bidder's Statement to all Registry Direct shareholders by post. This means that if Registry Direct shareholders have nominated an email address to receive communications from Registry Direct, then such shareholder will receive an email to their nominated email address with a link to an electronic copy of the Bidder's Statement.

Registry Direct shareholders may also request a hard copy of the Bidder's Statement be sent to them (if in Australia, by pre-paid ordinary post or by courier, or, if outside Australia, by pre-paid airmail post or by courier) by contacting the Complii information line on +61 (02) 9235 0028 or investors@complii.com.au between 9:00am and 5:00pm (AEST), Monday to Friday.

This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Complii FinTech Solutions Ltd.