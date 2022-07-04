Log in
    RD1   AU000000RD14

REGISTRY DIRECT LIMITED

(RD1)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  10:23 2022-06-23 pm EDT
0.0160 AUD   +6.67%
03:53aREGISTRY DIRECT : Target's Statement
PU
03:33aCF1 : Completion of Dispatch of Bidder's Statement
PU
06/06Australian Shares Fall on Expectations of Further US Fed Tightening, Ahead of RBA Policy Meeting
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CF1: Completion of Dispatch of Bidder's Statement

07/04/2022 | 03:33am EDT


ASX Announcement

4 July 2022

Completion of Dispatch of Bidder's Statement

Complii FinTech Solutions Ltd (ASX: CF1) (Complii) refers to the Bidder's Statement dated 20 June 2022 (Bidder's Statement) and offers in relation to its off-market takeover for all the fully paid ordinary shares in Registry Direct Limited (ASX: RD1) (Registry Direct).

Complii confirms, in accordance with item 8 of section 633(1) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act), that it has completed the dispatch of the Bidder's Statement.

The takeover offer will close at 5:00pm (AEST) on 5 August 2022, unless otherwise extended.

The completion of dispatch notice and copy of the Bidder's Statement (as sent to Registry Direct shareholders) are attached.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has granted Complii relief from the usual requirement under the Corporations Act to send the Bidder's Statement to all Registry Direct shareholders by post. This means that if Registry Direct shareholders have nominated an email address to receive communications from Registry Direct, then such shareholder will receive an email to their nominated email address with a link to an electronic copy of the Bidder's Statement.

Registry Direct shareholders may also request a hard copy of the Bidder's Statement be sent to them (if in Australia, by pre-paid ordinary post or by courier, or, if outside Australia, by pre-paid airmail post or by courier) by contacting the Complii information line on +61 (02) 9235 0028 or investors@complii.com.au between 9:00am and 5:00pm (AEST), Monday to Friday.

This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Complii FinTech Solutions Ltd.

For

- ENDS -

For more information please contact:

Craig Mason

Executive Chairman

0437 444 881 investors@complii.com.au

Complii FinTech Solutions Ltd

ABN 71 098 238 585

Level 6, 56 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000

Alison Sarich

Managing Director

  1. 9235 0028 investors@complii.com.au

www.complii.com.au

investors@complii.com.au Telephone: 02 9235 0028



Our Ref: 220080

4 July 2022

Contact

David Woodford

03 8621 8886

The Managerdwoodford@grillohiggins.com.au Markets Announcements Office

ASX Limited

Dear Sir / Madam,

SECTION 633(1), ITEM 8 OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT 2001 (CTH)

NOTICE OF COMPLETION OF SENDING BIDDER'S STATEMENT AND OFFERS

We act for Complii FinTech Solutions Ltd (ACN 098 238 585) (ASX:CF1) (Complii) in relation to its off- market takeover bid (Offer) under Chapter 6 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) for all of the fully paid ordinary shares in Registry Direct Limited (ACN 160 181 840) (ASX:RD1) (Registry Direct).

Pursuant to section 633(1) item 8 of the Corporations Act, Complii hereby gives notice to ASX that the bidder's statement dated 20 June 2022 (Bidder's Statement) and offers in relation to its conditional takeover bid for all of the issued shares in Registry Direct have been sent to each person who held securities in the bid class as at 7.00pm (AEST) on 27 June 2022 (being the date set by Complii in the Bidder's Statement).

The Bidder's Statement contains the terms of Complii's Offer. The date of the Offer is 4 July 2022.

Yours sincerely

David Woodford

Partner

Liability limited by a scheme approved by Professional Standards Legislation



THIS IS AN IMPORTANT DOCUMENT WHICH YOU SHOULD READ CAREFULLY.

IF YOU ARE IN ANY DOUBT AS TO HOW TO DEAL WITH IT, PLEASE CONSULT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER

PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

RECOMMENDED TAKEOVER OFFER

COMPLII FINTECH SOLUTIONS LTD

ACN 098 238 585

(Complii)

Bidder's Statement

in relation to the Takeover Offer by Complii to acquire

ALL of your ordinary shares in

REGISTRY DIRECT LIMITED

ACN 160 181 840 (Registry Direct)

  • ACCEPT

For every 4.5 Registry Direct Share you own, you will receive one (1) new Complii Share

REGISTRY DIRECT'S DIRECTORS HAVE UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDED THAT YOU ACCEPT THE

TAKEOVER OFFER IN THE ABSENCE OF A SUPERIOR PROPOSAL.

Legal Adviser to Complii

Financial Adviser to Complii



K E Y D A T E S

INDICATIVE TIMETABLE*

Execution of the Bid Implementation Agreement

6 June 2022

Announcement of the Takeover Offer

6 June 2022

Date of this Bidder's Statement

20 June 2022

Date that this Bidder's Statement was lodged with ASIC

20 June 2022

Takeover Offer opens (date of Takeover Offer)

4 July 2022

Takeover Offer closes (unless otherwise extended or

5 August 2022

withdrawn)**

Completion of the Takeover Offer and issue of Complii Shares

8 August 2022

under the Takeover Offer

  • The above dates are indicative only and may change without notice, subject to compliance with the Corporations Act.
  • The closing date for the Takeover Offer may change as permitted by the Corporations Act.

TAKEOVER OFFER INFORMATION LINE

If you have any questions about this Bidder's Statement or the Takeover Offer, you should contact Complii on +61 (02) 9235 0028 or investors@complii.com.au.



IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Bidder's Statement

This document is a bidder's statement (Bidder's Statement), dated 20 June 2022, issued by Complii FinTech Solutions Ltd (ACN 098 238 585) under Part 6.5 of the Corporations Act in relation to an off- market takeover offer by Complii to acquire Registry Direct Shares and sets out certain disclosures required by the Corporations Act.

A copy of this Bidder's Statement was lodged with ASIC on 20 June 2022. Neither ASIC, ASX nor any of their respective officers takes any responsibility for the contents of this Bidder's Statement or the merits of the Takeover Offer.

Investment Risks

There are a number of risks that may have a material impact on the value of the Takeover Offer, the future performance of the Combined Group and the value of Complii Shares.

Some of these risks are described in Section 9 of this Bidder's Statement.

Foreign Jurisdictions

The distribution of this Bidder's Statement and the making of the Takeover Offer may be restricted by the laws or regulations of foreign jurisdictions. Persons who come into possession of this Bidder's

Statement must observe these restrictions.

The Takeover Offer is not being made, directly or indirectly, in or into, and will not be capable of acceptance from within any jurisdiction, if to do so would not be in compliance with the laws of that jurisdiction.

No action has been taken to register or qualify Complii or to otherwise permit the offering of Complii Shares outside Australia and its external territories.

This Bidder's Statement has been prepared having regard to Australian legal disclosure requirements. These disclosure requirements may differ from those of other countries.

2



Disclaimer Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This Bidder's Statement includes forward- looking statements that have been based on Complii's current expectations and predictions about future events including Complii's intentions (which include those set out in Section 6). These

forward-looking statements are, however, subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results, performance or achievements of Complii, Registry Direct and the Combined Group to differ materially from the expectations and predictions, expressed or implied, in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things, those risks identified in Section 9.

None of Complii, its officers, nor persons named in this Bidder's Statement with their consent or any person involved in the preparation of this Bidder's Statement makes any representation or warranty (express or implied) as to the accuracy or likelihood of any forward looking statements. You are cautioned not to place reliance on these statements in the event that the outcome is not achieved. The forward-looking statements in this Bidder's Statement reflect views held only at the date of this Bidder's Statement.

Value of Complii Shares

Any reference to the implied value of the Consideration should not be taken as an

indication that Registry Direct Shareholders will receive cash.

As you are being offered Complii Shares as consideration for your Registry Direct Shares, the implied value of the Takeover Offer will vary with the market price of Complii's Shares.

Further information on the implied value of the Takeover Offer is contained in this Bidder's Statement. Before accepting the

Takeover Offer, Registry Direct Shareholders should obtain current quotes for Complii Shares as well as Registry Direct Shares from their stockbroker, financial adviser, or otherwise.

All references to the implied value of the Takeover Offer set out within this Bidder's Statement are subject to the effects of rounding.

Investment Advice

This Bidder's Statement does not take into account the individual investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of each Registry Direct Shareholder (or any other person). You may wish to seek independent financial and taxation advice before making a decision as to whether or not to accept the Takeover Offer.

Privacy

Complii has collected your information from the registers of Registry Direct for the purposes of making the Takeover Offer and administering your acceptance of the Takeover Offer. Complii and its share registry may use your personal information in the course of making and implementing the Takeover Offer. Complii and its share registry may also disclose your personal information to their related bodies corporate and external service providers and may be required to disclose such information to regulators, such as ASIC. If you would like details of information about Complii Shares and your holding if you accept the Takeover Offer, please contact Complii at the address set out in the Corporate Directory.

Responsibility for Information

The information on Registry Direct, the Registry Direct Group and Registry Direct securities contained in this Bidder's Statement should not be considered to be comprehensive and has been prepared using publicly available information and information made available to Complii by Registry Direct. The information on the Registry Direct Group (including information in respect of its assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses and securities) has not been independently verified by Complii. Accordingly, Complii does not, subject to the Corporations Act, make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Registry Direct Ltd. published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 07:32:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
