Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Registry Direct Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RD1   AU000000RD14

REGISTRY DIRECT LIMITED

(RD1)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/20
0.028 AUD   0.00%
01:33aREGISTRY DIRECT : Application for quotation of securities - RD1
PU
12/07Registry Direct Raises Nearly $1 Million Via Share Placement
MT
11/11Notification regarding unquoted securities - RD1
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Registry Direct : Application for quotation of securities - RD1

12/22/2021 | 01:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

REGISTRY DIRECT LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday December 22, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

RD1

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

52,337,757

21/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

REGISTRY DIRECT LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

160181840

1.3

ASX issuer code

RD1

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

22/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

07-Dec-2021 09:36

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

RD1

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

only

ASX +security code and description

RD1 : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

21/12/2021

use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

52,337,757

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.02700000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Registry Direct Ltd. published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 06:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about REGISTRY DIRECT LIMITED
01:33aREGISTRY DIRECT : Application for quotation of securities - RD1
PU
12/07Registry Direct Raises Nearly $1 Million Via Share Placement
MT
11/11Notification regarding unquoted securities - RD1
PU
11/10Investor Briefing - copy of presentation
PU
10/27Registry Direct Receives Nearly $200,000 R&D Tax Refund
MT
08/31Registry Direct Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
08/24Registry Direct Limited announced that it expects to receive AUD 0.7 million in funding
CI
06/25REGISTRY DIRECT : Raises Nearly $2 Million Via Entitlement Offer
MT
06/03Registry Direct Limited Announces Director Changes
CI
2020Registry Direct Limited Announces Executive Board Changes
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,83 M 0,59 M 0,59 M
Net income 2021 -0,64 M -0,46 M -0,46 M
Net cash 2021 1,30 M 0,92 M 0,92 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,39x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10,2 M 7,30 M 7,30 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,24x
EV / Sales 2021 6,10x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,6%
Chart REGISTRY DIRECT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Registry Direct Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ian Steuart Roe CEO, Managing Director, Director & Secretary
Matthew Lucas Cain Non-Executive Chairman
Daniel Peade Chief Technology Officer
Scott Lionel Beeton Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REGISTRY DIRECT LIMITED40.00%7
ORACLE CORPORATION41.66%244 720
SAP SE12.39%160 646
SERVICENOW, INC.9.98%120 466
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.32.37%35 814
HUBSPOT, INC.64.25%30 767