Registry Direct : Target's Statement

ASX Announcement

REGISTRY DIRECT LODGES TARGET'S STATEMENT: ACCEPT COMPLII'S OFFER

Registry Direct Limited ACN 160 181 840 (Registry Direct or the Company) (ASX: RD1) announces that it has lodged its Target's Statement with ASIC today in relation to the takeover offer (Offer) by Complii Fintech Solutions Ltd (ASX: CF1) (Complii) to acquire all of the shares in Registry Direct.

In accordance with item 14 of section 633(1) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), a copy of the Target's Statement is attached to this announcement.

The Board of Registry Direct has unanimously recommended Registry Direct shareholders accept Complii's Offer in the absence of a superior proposal.

The Target's Statement is expected to be sent to shareholders together with the Bidder's Statement

starting today.

As described in more detail in the Bidder's Statement and Target's Statement, in conjunction with the

Offer for Registry Direct shares Complii will make offers to the holders of Registry Direct options to cancel those options in exchange for new options issued by Complii. The proposed exchange offer for Complii options will be: