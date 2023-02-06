Regnis Lanka : Interim Financial Statement as at 31.12.2022

Interim Financial Statements For the Nine Months Ended 31st December 2022

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Stated Revaluation FVOCI Retained

Capital Reserve Earnings Total

Group Rs'000 Rs'000 Rs'000 Rs'000 Rs'000

Balance as at 31st March 2021 211,192 460,665 6,789 1,032,436 1,711,083

Total comprehensive Income

Profit for nine months 31st December 2021 - - - 44,373 44,373

Other comprehensive income

Change of fair value of FVOCI Investment - - 172 - 172

Deferred tax on equity investments at FVOCI - change in fair value - - (31) - (31)

Other comprehensive income for the period - - 141 - 141

Total comprehensive income for the period - - 141 44,373 44,514

Realisation of revaluation surplus - (4,167) - 4,167 -

Balance as at 31st December 2021 211,192 456,498 6,930 1,080,976 1,755,597

Total comprehensive Income

Loss for three month 31st March 2022 - - - (17,277) (17,277)

Other comprehensive income

Re-measurement of defined benefit obligation - - - (763) (763)

Change of fair value of FVOCI Investment - - 1,803 - 1,803

Surplus on revaluation of land and building - 134,161 - - 134,161

Related taxes

Deferred tax on re-measurement on defined benefit obligation - - - 137 137

Deferred tax on equity investments at FVOCI - change in fair value - - (325) - (325)

Deferred tax on revaluation - (24,149) - - (24,149)

Total other comprehensive income, net of tax - 110,012 1,478 (626) 110,865

Total comprehensive income, net of tax - 110,012 1,478 (17,903) 93,588

Transaction with owners of the company, recognised directly in equity

Final dividend 2021/22 - - - - -

Total transaction with owners of the company - - - - -

Realisation of revaluation surplus - (1,389) - 1,389 -

Balance as at 31st March 2022 211,192 565,121 8,409 1,064,463 1,849,185

Charge Relating to Surcharge Tax (Note 7) (50,823) (50,823)

Adjusted Balance as at 1st April 2022 211,192 565,121 8,409 1,013,640 1,798,362

Total comprehensive Income

Profit for nine months 31st December 2022 - - - 41,007 41,007

Other comprehensive Income

Change of fair value of FVOCI Investment - - 322 - 322

Related taxes

Deferred tax on equity investments at FVOCI - change in fair value - - (97) - (97)

Impact on deferred tax rate change on revaluation reserve - (84,056) - (84,056)

Other comprehensive income for the period - (84,056) 225 - (83,831)

Total comprehensive income for the period - (84,056) 225 41,007 (42,824)

Transaction with owners of the company, recognised directly in equity

Realisation of revaluation surplus - (7,435) - 7,435 -