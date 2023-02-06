Regnis Lanka : Interim Financial Statement as at 31.12.2022
REGNIS (LANKA) PLC
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE
NINE MONTHS ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2022
Interim Financial Statements For the Nine Months Ended 31st December 2022
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Group
Group
Group
Company
Company
Company
As at
31-Dec.
31-Dec.
31-March
31-Dec.
31-Dec.
31-March
2022
2021
2022
2022
2021
2022
ASSETS
Rs'000
Rs'000
Rs'000
Rs'000
Rs'000
Rs'000
Non-Current Assets
Property,Plant and Equipment
1,251,189
1,203,504
1,317,164
1,152,842
1,088,144
1,206,322
Right of use asset
19,570
1,230
33,119
-
-
-
Intangible Assets
32,915
37,207
36,134
21,622
24,512
23,790
Investments in Subsidiary
-
-
-
150,000
150,000
150,000
Investment in equity securities
27,602
25,477
27,280
27,602
25,477
27,280
Pre-paid operating leases
-
59,641
59,315
-
-
-
Other Receivables
709
2,088
6,375
400
1,353
1,076
Total Non-Current Asset
1,331,985
1,329,147
1,479,387
1,352,466
1,289,486
1,408,468
Current Assets
Inventories
2,268,855
1,857,697
1,721,406
1,652,877
1,336,810
1,196,117
Trade and Other Receivables
90,761
165,939
338,454
70,177
94,957
281,564
Amounts Due from Related Parties -Trade
712,558
916,849
1,327,196
577,212
589,820
1,006,223
Amounts Due from Related Parties - Non Trade
1,167
287
824
799
5,474
7,012
Income tax receivables
-
756
8,704
-
756
8,704
Prepayments
9,496
13,380
16,023
5,284
9,965
11,743
Cash & Cash Equivalents
4,900
9,715
10,146
4,590
9,578
8,275
Total current Assets
3,087,738
2,964,623
3,422,753
2,310,939
2,047,360
2,519,638
Total Assets
4,419,723
4,293,770
4,902,140
3,663,405
3,336,846
3,928,106
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Stated Capital
211,192
211,192
211,192
211,192
211,192
211,192
Reserves
482,264
463,428
573,530
482,264
463,428
573,530
Retained Earnings
1,062,081
1,080,976
1,064,463
820,062
852,049
833,158
Total Equity Attributable to Owners of the Company
1,755,537
1,755,597
1,849,185
1,513,518
1,526,669
1,617,880
Non-Current Liabilities
Deferred Tax Liabilities
273,747
144,425
171,139
269,650
139,709
165,322
Employee benefits
153,157
151,938
145,083
144,402
144,235
136,272
Lease liability
-
-
10,720
-
-
-
Total non-current liabilities
426,904
296,363
326,942
414,052
283,944
301,594
Current Liabilities
Trade and Other Payable
628,747
1,218,691
1,717,529
468,163
803,114
1,226,705
Amounts Due to Related Parties - Trade
469,430
144,939
131,172
436,448
152,794
214,689
Amounts Due to Related Parties -Non Trade
144,918
136,880
89,365
90,962
99,989
85,367
Provisions
60,077
64,448
56,728
43,799
47,465
38,361
Current tax liabilities
21,793
5,297
1,620
13,206
-
-
Dividends Payable
3,384
6,951
3,444
3,384
6,951
3,444
Lease liability
14,318
2,732
9,120
-
-
-
Loans Due to Related Parties
175,000
75,000
-
175,000
-
-
Loans and Borrowings
641,023
550,136
698,768
463,989
382,258
421,799
Bank overdraft
78,591
36,737
18,267
40,884
33,662
18,267
Total current liabilities
2,237,282
2,241,810
2,726,013
1,735,835
1,526,233
2,008,632
Total Liabilities
2,664,186
2,538,173
3,052,955
2,149,887
1,810,177
2,310,226
Total Equity and Liabilities
4,419,723
4,293,770
4,902,140
3,663,405
3,336,846
3,928,106
Net Assets per Share
77.90
77.90
82.06
67.16
67.74
71.79
I certify that the financial statements of the company comply with the requirements of the Companies Act No 7 of 2007.
Sgd.
Kanchana Atukorala
Chief Financial Officer
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
The above figures are provisional and subject to Audit.
The Board of directors is responsible for the preperation and presentation of these financial statements.
Signed for and on behalf of the board,
Sgd.
Sgd.
M.H.Wijewardene
K.D Kospelawatta
Director
Director
6th February 2023 Colombo
REGNIS (LANKA) PLC 02
Interim Financial Statements For the Nine Months Ended 31st December 2022
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Group
Group
Company
Company
Group Variance
Company Variance
For the quarter ended 31st December
2022
2021
2022
2021
Vs
Vs
Prior Year
Prior Year
Note
RS'000
RS'000
RS'000
RS'000
RS'000
%
RS'000
%
Revenue
2.1
895,137
2,046,377
668,218
1,435,649
(1,151,241)
- 56
(767,431)
- 54
Cost of Sales
(820,014)
(1,960,188)
(611,959)
(1,378,780)
1,140,174
- 58
766,821
- 56
Gross Profit
75,123
86,189
56,259
56,869
(11,066)
- 13
(610)
- 1
Other Operating Income
14
79
14
79
(65)
- 82
(65)
- 82
Administrative Expenses
(5,334)
(6,632)
(4,565)
(5,238)
1,298
- 20
673
- 13
Selling & Distribution Expenses
(3,984)
(11,302)
(3,172)
(5,425)
7,318
- 65
2,253
- 42
Results from Operating Activities
65,819
68,334
48,536
46,285
(2,515)
- 4
2,251
+ 5
Finance Cost
> 100
> 100
(123,072)
(19,285)
(112,575)
(14,066)
(103,787)
(98,509)
Finance Income
67,853
11,844
68,844
2,258
56,009
> 100
66,586
> 100
Net Finance Cost
(55,219)
(7,441)
(43,731)
(11,808)
(47,778)
> 100
(31,923)
> 100
Profit Before Taxation
10,600
60,893
4,805
34,477
(50,293)
- 83
(29,672)
- 86
Taxation Expense
(32,819)
(11,445)
(28,294)
(6,000)
(21,374)
> 100
(22,294)
> 100
Profit / (Loss) for the Period
(22,219)
49,448
(23,489)
28,477
(71,667)
< 100
(51,966)
< 100
Other Comprehensive Income
Items that will not be reclassified
to profit or loss
Impact on deferred tax rate change on
revaluation reserve
(84,056)
-
(84,056)
-
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit
or loss Net change in fair value of equity securities -
FVOCI
Change of fair value of FVOCI Investment
159
44
159
44
Related Tax
(68)
(8)
(68)
(8)
Other Comprehensive Income / (Loss) net of tax
(83,965)
36
(83,965)
36
Total Comprehensive Income / (Loss)
(106,184)
49,484
(107,454)
28,513
Profit / (Loss) attributable to:
Owners of the Company
(22,219)
49,448
(23,489)
28,477
Non controlling interest
-
-
-
-
Profit / (Loss) for the period
(22,219)
49,448
(23,489)
28,477
Total Comprehensive Income /(Loss) attributable to:
Owners of the Company
(106,184)
49,484
(107,454)
28,513
Non controlling interest
-
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income /(Loss) for the period
(106,184)
49,484
(107,454)
28,513
Earnings /(Loss) per Share - Basic
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
The above figures are provisional and subject to Audit.
Share Prices
Three Months Ended
Three Months
Ended
31st December 2022
31st December 2021
Highest
Rs.
54.90
Rs.
75.00
Lowest
Rs.
41.50
Rs.
60.00
Last Traded Price
Rs.
42.50
Rs.
65.30
Interim Financial Statements For the Nine Months Ended 31st December 2022
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Group
Group
Company
Company
Group Variance
Company Variance
Nine months ended 31st December
Dec. 2022
Dec. 2021
Dec. 2022
Dec. 2021
Vs
Vs
Prior Year
Prior Year
Note
RS'000
RS'000
RS'000
RS'000
RS'000
%
RS'000
%
Revenue
2.2
4,383,743
4,707,160
3,119,827
3,324,575
(323,417)
- 7
(204,748)
- 6
Cost of Sales
(3,945,307)
(4,590,630)
(2,771,748)
(3,252,618)
645,323
- 14
480,870
- 15
Gross Profit
438,436
116,530
348,079
71,957
321,906
> 100
276,122
> 100
Other Operating Income
154
4,523
154
130
(4,369)
- 97
24
+ 19
Administrative Expenses
(22,878)
(18,956)
(19,845)
(14,620)
(3,922)
+ 21
(5,225)
+ 36
Selling & Distribution Expenses
(19,390)
(27,558)
(11,430)
(14,000)
8,168
- 30
2,570
- 18
Results from Operating Activities
396,322
74,539
316,958
43,467
321,783
> 100
273,491
>100
Finance Cost
(332,607)
(46,790)
(270,314)
(34,811)
(285,818)
> 100
(235,503)
> 100
Finance Income
23,960
30,323
23,448
17,301
(6,362)
- 21
6,147
+ 36
Net Finance Cost
(308,647)
(16,467)
(246,866)
(17,510)
(292,180)
> 100
(229,356)
> 100
Profit Before Taxation
87,675
58,072
70,092
25,957
29,603
+ 51
44,135
> 100
Taxation Expense
(46,668)
(13,699)
(39,801)
(6,603)
(32,969)
> 100
(33,198)
> 100
Profit for the Period
41,007
44,373
30,291
19,354
(3,366)
- 8
10,937
+ 57
Other Comprehensive Income
Items that will not be reclassified
to profit or loss
Impact on deferred tax rate change on revaluation
(84,056)
-
(84,056)
-
reserve
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Net change in fair value of equity securities - FVOCI
Change of fair value of FVOCI Investment
322
172
322
172
Related Tax
(97)
(31)
(97)
(31)
Other Comprehensive Income/(loss) for the period,net of tax
(83,831)
141
(83,831)
141
Total Comprehensive Income/(Loss) for the period
(42,824)
44,514
(53,540)
19,495
Profit attributable to:
Owners of the Company
41,007
44,373
30,291
19,354
Non controlling interest
-
-
-
-
Profit for the period
41,007
44,373
30,291
19,354
Total Comprehensive Income/(Loss) attributable to:
Owners of the Company
(42,824)
44,514
(53,540)
19,495
Non controlling interest
-
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income/(Loss) for the period
(42,824)
44,514
(53,540)
19,495
Earnings per Share - Basic
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
The above figures are provisional and subject to Audit.
Share Prices
Period Ended
Period Ended
31st December 2022
31st December 2021
Highest
Rs.
60.40
Rs.
83.00
Lowest
Rs.
35.00
Rs.
44.00
Last Traded Price
Rs.
42.50
Rs.
65.30
Interim Financial Statements For the Nine Months Ended 31st December 2022
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Stated
Revaluation
FVOCI
Retained
Capital
Reserve
Earnings
Total
Group
Rs'000
Rs'000
Rs'000
Rs'000
Rs'000
Balance as at 31st March 2021
211,192
460,665
6,789
1,032,436
1,711,083
Total comprehensive Income
Profit for nine months 31st December 2021
-
-
-
44,373
44,373
Other comprehensive income
Change of fair value of FVOCI Investment
-
-
172
-
172
Deferred tax on equity investments at FVOCI - change in fair value
-
-
(31)
-
(31)
Other comprehensive income for the period
-
-
141
-
141
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
141
44,373
44,514
Realisation of revaluation surplus
-
(4,167)
-
4,167
-
Balance as at 31st December 2021
211,192
456,498
6,930
1,080,976
1,755,597
Total comprehensive Income
Loss for three month 31st March 2022
-
-
-
(17,277)
(17,277)
Other comprehensive income
Re-measurement of defined benefit obligation
-
-
-
(763)
(763)
Change of fair value of FVOCI Investment
-
-
1,803
-
1,803
Surplus on revaluation of land and building
-
134,161
-
-
134,161
Related taxes
Deferred tax on re-measurement on defined benefit obligation
-
-
-
137
137
Deferred tax on equity investments at FVOCI - change in fair value
-
-
(325)
-
(325)
Deferred tax on revaluation
-
(24,149)
-
-
(24,149)
Total other comprehensive income, net of tax
-
110,012
1,478
(626)
110,865
Total comprehensive income, net of tax
-
110,012
1,478
(17,903)
93,588
Transaction with owners of the company, recognised directly in equity
Final dividend 2021/22
-
-
-
-
-
Total transaction with owners of the company
-
-
-
-
-
Realisation of revaluation surplus
-
(1,389)
-
1,389
-
Balance as at 31st March 2022
211,192
565,121
8,409
1,064,463
1,849,185
Charge Relating to Surcharge Tax (Note 7)
(50,823)
(50,823)
Adjusted Balance as at 1st April 2022
211,192
565,121
8,409
1,013,640
1,798,362
Total comprehensive Income
Profit for nine months 31st December 2022
-
-
-
41,007
41,007
Other comprehensive Income
Change of fair value of FVOCI Investment
-
-
322
-
322
Related taxes
Deferred tax on equity investments at FVOCI - change in fair value
-
-
(97)
-
(97)
Impact on deferred tax rate change on revaluation reserve
-
(84,056)
-
(84,056)
Other comprehensive income for the period
-
(84,056)
225
-
(83,831)
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
(84,056)
225
41,007
(42,824)
Transaction with owners of the company, recognised directly in equity
Realisation of revaluation surplus
-
(7,435)
-
7,435
-
Balance as at 31st December 2022
211,192
473,630
8,634
1,062,081
1,755,538
All news about REGNIS (LANKA) PLC
Sales 2022
7 272 M
19,9 M
19,9 M
Net income 2022
27,1 M
0,07 M
0,07 M
Net Debt 2022
727 M
1,99 M
1,99 M
P/E ratio 2022
45,3x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
965 M
2,64 M
2,64 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,31x
EV / Sales 2022
0,27x
Nbr of Employees
504
Free-Float
21,2%
