Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Regnum Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RGMP   US75915R1068

REGNUM CORP.

(RGMP)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  05/19 10:41:48 am EDT
0.2169 USD   -19.64%
05:02pREGNUM : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
04:42pREGNUM CORP. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/23REGNUM CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Regnum : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement - Form 8-K

05/31/2022 | 05:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
rgmp_8k.htm

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (date of earliest event reported): May 31, 2022 (May 24, 2022)

Regnum Corp.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in charter)

Nevada

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation)

333-222083

82-0832447

(Commission File

Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

600 Third Avenue, 19th Floor

New York, NY10016

(Address of principal executive offices)

(877) 313-2232

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

n/a

(Former Name and Former Address)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: None

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

☒ Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 1.02. Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement.

On April 15, 2022, Anne Kirby, the Chief Executive Officer of Regnum Corp. (the "Company"), entered into a previously disclosed Indemnification Agreement with Phoenixus AG, the Company's majority stockholder (the "Indemnification Agreement"). On May 24, 2022, the Company entered into a Public Directors and Officers Liability Full Program insurance policy (the "D&O Insurance Policy"). Upon entry by the Company into the D&O Insurance Policy on May 24, 2022, the Indemnification Agreement was terminated pursuant to the terms thereof, with the D&O Insurance Policy going into effect simultaneously.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit No.

Description

104

Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

2

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

REGNUM CORP.

Dated: May 31, 2022

By:

/s/ Anne Kirby

Name:

Anne Kirby

Title:

Chief Executive Officer

3

Disclaimer

Regnum Corporation published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 21:01:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about REGNUM CORP.
05:02pREGNUM : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
04:42pREGNUM CORP. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
05/23REGNUM CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
05/23Regnum Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/28REGNUM CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
04/15REGNUM CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
04/15Regnum Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
01/10Regnum Signs Assignment and Assumption Agreement with CytoDyn and SevenScore Pharmaceut..
PR
01/07REGNUM CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Finan..
AQ
2021REGNUM CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 4,98 M 4,98 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 1,18%
Chart REGNUM CORP.
Duration : Period :
Regnum Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anne Kirby President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Robert J. Stubblefield Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REGNUM CORP.43.45%5
MODERNA, INC.-41.86%58 733
LONZA GROUP AG-23.19%45 333
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-21.85%41 736
SEAGEN INC.-8.54%26 026
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-26.61%18 478