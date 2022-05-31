Regnum : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement - Form 8-K

rgmp_8k.htm

Regnum Corp. (Exact name of registrant as specified in charter)

Item 1.02. Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement.

On April 15, 2022, Anne Kirby, the Chief Executive Officer of Regnum Corp. (the "Company"), entered into a previously disclosed Indemnification Agreement with Phoenixus AG, the Company's majority stockholder (the "Indemnification Agreement"). On May 24, 2022, the Company entered into a Public Directors and Officers Liability Full Program insurance policy (the "D&O Insurance Policy"). Upon entry by the Company into the D&O Insurance Policy on May 24, 2022, the Indemnification Agreement was terminated pursuant to the terms thereof, with the D&O Insurance Policy going into effect simultaneously.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

