Disclosure of significant holding of Reinet Investments S.C.A. (`Reinet΄) shares.

In terms of the Luxembourg regulations, a notification is required where a holding exceeds or falls below a notifiable threshold.

Reinet has been notified on 20 September 2022 by M&G Plc that the voting rights held by M&G Investments Southern Africa (pty) Limited in Reinet increased on 13 September 2022 to 9 813 012, which represents 5.01 percent of the voting rights in Reinet, increasing above the 5 percent threshold.



Reinet Investments Manager SA

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments SCA