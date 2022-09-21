Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Luxembourg
  4. LUXEMBOURG STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Reinet Investments S.C.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REINI   LU0383812293

REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A.

(REINI)
  Report
End-of-day quote LUXEMBOURG STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-09-19
16.80 EUR   -1.18%
Summary 
Summary

Disclosure of significant holding of Reinet Investments S.C.A. (`Reinet΄) shares.

09/21/2022 | 11:33am EDT
Reinet Investments SCA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Disclosure of significant holding of Reinet Investments S.C.A. (`Reinet΄) shares.

21-Sep-2022 / 17:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In terms of the Luxembourg regulations, a notification is required where a holding exceeds or falls below a notifiable threshold.

Reinet has been notified on 20 September 2022 by M&G Plc that the voting rights held by M&G Investments Southern Africa (pty) Limited in Reinet increased on 13 September 2022 to 9 813 012, which represents 5.01 percent of the voting rights in Reinet, increasing above the 5 percent threshold. 


Reinet Investments Manager SA
for and on behalf of Reinet Investments SCA

Reinet Investments S.C.A. is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S., a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Company’s ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the secondary listing. The Company’s ordinary shares are included in the ‘LuxX’ index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. 

Reinet Investments S.C.A.
R.C.S. Luxembourg B 16.576
Legal Entity Identifier : 222100830RQTFVV22S80
Registered office: 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg, Tel. (+352) 22 42 10   Fax (+352) 22 72 53
Email: info@reinet.com  website: www.reinet.com


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Reinet Investments SCA
35, Boulevard Prince Henri
1724 Luxemburg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 22 72 53
E-mail: info@reinet.com
ISIN: LU0383812293
Valor: 4503016
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1447689

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1447689  21-Sep-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1447689&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 145 M 145 M 145 M
Net income 2023 53,0 M 52,9 M 52,9 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 093 M 3 090 M 3 090 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 21,3x
Capi. / Sales 2024 20,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,0%
Reinet Investments S.C.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wilhelm van Zyl Director
Diane Longden Director
Johann Peter Rupert Chairman
Alan Grieve Director
Josua Malherbe Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A.3.07%3 090
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-21.30%10 907
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.19.68%6 803
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.28.73%4 910
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-5.34%3 754
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-14.60%3 249