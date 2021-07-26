Log in
    REINI   LU0383812293

REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A.

(REINI)
  Report
End-of-day quote LUXEMBOURG STOCK EXCHANGE - 07/23
16.4 EUR   +3.80%
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
EQS-Adhoc : COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

07/26/2021 | 01:31am EDT
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Reinet Investments SCA / Key word(s): Quarter Results 
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 
26-Jul-2021 / 07:30 CET/CEST 
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Key financial data 
  . Reinet's net asset value of EUR 5 155 million reflects a compound growth of 9.1 per cent per annum in euro terms, 
    since March 2009, including dividends paid 
  . The net asset value at 30 June 2021 reflects a decrease of EUR 229 million or 4.3 per cent from EUR 5 384 million at 
    31 March 2021 
  . Net asset value per share at 30 June 2021: EUR 27.97 (31 March 2021: EUR 29.21) 
  . Commitments totalling EUR 253 million in respect of new and existing investments made during the quarter, and a total 
    EUR 20 million funded during the quarter 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the 'Company') is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of 
Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the 
Luxembourg law on securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the 
portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S. ('Reinet Fund'), a specialised 
investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock 
Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange; the listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is a 
secondary listing. The Company's ordinary shares are included in the 'LuxX' index of the principal shares traded on the 
Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The Company and Reinet Fund together with Reinet Fund's subsidiaries are referred to as 
'Reinet'. 
 
 
Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements 
This document contains forward-looking statements which reflect the current views and beliefs of the Company, as well 
as assumptions made by the Company and information currently available. Words such as 'may', 'should', 'estimate', 
'project', 'plan', 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'intend', 'potential', 'goal', 'strategy', 'target', 'will', 
'seek' and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not 
guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result 
of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside Reinet's control. The Company does not undertake to 
update, nor does it have any obligation to provide updates or to revise, any forward-looking statements. 
 
 
 
BUSINESS OVERVIEW 
 
 
Net asset value 
 The net asset value ('NAV') at 30 June 2021 comprised: 
 
                                                                          30 June 2021         31 March 2021 
                                                                          EUR m     %          EUR m             % 
Listed investments 
British American Tobacco p.l.c.                                           1 831     35.5         1 826             33.9 
Other listed investments                                                  108       2.1          96                1.8 
Unlisted investments 
Pension Insurance Corporation Group Limited                               2 514     48.8         2 755             51.2 
 
Private equity and related partnerships                                   793       15.4         776               14.4 
 
 
Trilantic Capital Partners 
Fund IV, Fund V, Fund VI, TEP, TEP II, related general partners and       211       4.1          179               3.3 
management companies 
 
 
Snow Phipps 
Fund II, Fund III, Fund IV, co-investment opportunities and management    143       2.8          161               3.0 
company participation 
Asian private equity companies and portfolio funds                        250       4.8          242               4.5 
Milestone China Opportunities funds, investment 
                                                                          50                     49 
holdings and management company participation 
Prescient China funds and investment                                      149                    142 
management company 
Grab Holdings Inc.                                                        42                     43 
Asia Partners fund                                                        9                      8 
Specialised investment funds                                              189       3.7          194               3.6 
Vanterra C Change TEM and holding companies                               18                     17 
NanoDimension funds and co-investment                                     83                     84 
opportunities 
GAM Real Estate Finance Fund                                              3                      9 
Other fund investments                                                    85                     84 
 
United States land development and mortgages 
                                                                                    0.6                            0.6 
                                                                          33                     33 
Diamond interests                                                         15        0.3          17                0.3 
Other investments                                                         69        1.3          69                1.3 
Total investments                                                         5 363     104.0        5 572             103.5 
Cash and liquid funds                                                     556       10.8         507               9.4 
Bank borrowings and derivatives 
Borrowings                                                                (826)     (16.0)       (837)             (15.5) 
Net derivative assets                                                     95        1.8          114               2.1 
Other (liabilities)/assets 
Minority interest, fees payable and other liabilities, net of other       (33)      (0.6)        28                0.5 
assets 
Net asset value                                                           5 155     100.0        5 384             100.0

All investments are held, either directly or indirectly, by Reinet Fund.

Information relating to current key investments AT 30 JUNE 2021 

                                                Remaining                           Current 
                                    Committed               Invested    Realised    fair        Total realised and 
                                                committed                                       unrealised value(3) 
                                    amount(1)               amount(2)   proceeds(2) value(1) 
                                                amount(1)                                       in millions 
                                    in millions             in millions in millions in millions 
                                                in millions 
Listed investments 
                                EUR -           -           1 739       2 792       1 831       4 623 
British American Tobacco p.l.c. 
                                GBP -           -           1 418       2 333       1 570       3 903 
Other listed investments        EUR -           -           84          68          108         176 
                                USD -           -           96          78          128         206 
Unlisted investments 
Pension Insurance 
Corporation Group               EUR 1 291       -           1 309       -           2 514       2 514 
Limited                         GBP 1 107       -           1 107       -           2 155       2 155 
Trilantic Capital Partners      EUR 584         234         368         458         211         669 
Euro investment                 EUR 87          20          67          143         33          176 
US dollar investment(4)         USD 590         254         346         380         211         591 
Snow Phipps 
Fund II, Fund III, Fund IV, 
co-investment opportunities and 
management company              EUR 403         273         135         71          143         214 
participation                   USD 478         324         154         80          170         250 
Asian private equity companies 
and portfolio funds 
Milestone China 
Opportunities funds, 
investment holdings and 
management company              EUR 142         1           128         140         50          190 
participation                   USD 169         2           167         159         59          218 
Prescient China funds 
and investment                  EUR -           -           68          2           149         151 
management company              USD -           -           82          2           176         178 
Grab Holdings Inc.              EUR -           -           43          -           42          42 
                                USD -           -           50          -           50          50 
Asia Partners fund              EUR 21          13          8           -           9           9 
                                USD 25          15          10          -           11          11 
Specialised investment funds 
Vanterra C Change TEM           EUR 60          4           53          2           18          20 
and holding companies           USD 71          4           67          3           21          24 
NanoDimension funds and 
co-investment 
opportunities                   EUR 99          15          85          38          83          121 
Euro investment                 EUR 4           -           4           1           4           5 
US dollar investment            USD 112         18          94          42          94          136

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 26, 2021 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)

