EQS-Adhoc : COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Reinet Investments SCA / Key word(s): Quarter Results
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
26-Jul-2021 / 07:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Key financial data
. Reinet's net asset value of EUR 5 155 million reflects a compound growth of 9.1 per cent per annum in euro terms,
since March 2009, including dividends paid
. The net asset value at 30 June 2021 reflects a decrease of EUR 229 million or 4.3 per cent from EUR 5 384 million at
31 March 2021
. Net asset value per share at 30 June 2021: EUR 27.97 (31 March 2021: EUR 29.21)
. Commitments totalling EUR 253 million in respect of new and existing investments made during the quarter, and a total
EUR 20 million funded during the quarter
Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the 'Company') is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of
Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the
Luxembourg law on securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the
portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S. ('Reinet Fund'), a specialised
investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock
Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange; the listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is a
secondary listing. The Company's ordinary shares are included in the 'LuxX' index of the principal shares traded on the
Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The Company and Reinet Fund together with Reinet Fund's subsidiaries are referred to as
'Reinet'.
Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements
This document contains forward-looking statements which reflect the current views and beliefs of the Company, as well
as assumptions made by the Company and information currently available. Words such as 'may', 'should', 'estimate',
'project', 'plan', 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'intend', 'potential', 'goal', 'strategy', 'target', 'will',
'seek' and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result
of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside Reinet's control. The Company does not undertake to
update, nor does it have any obligation to provide updates or to revise, any forward-looking statements.
BUSINESS OVERVIEW
Net asset value
The net asset value ('NAV') at 30 June 2021 comprised:
30 June 2021 31 March 2021
EUR m % EUR m %
Listed investments
British American Tobacco p.l.c. 1 831 35.5 1 826 33.9
Other listed investments 108 2.1 96 1.8
Unlisted investments
Pension Insurance Corporation Group Limited 2 514 48.8 2 755 51.2
Private equity and related partnerships 793 15.4 776 14.4
Trilantic Capital Partners
Fund IV, Fund V, Fund VI, TEP, TEP II, related general partners and 211 4.1 179 3.3
management companies
Snow Phipps
Fund II, Fund III, Fund IV, co-investment opportunities and management 143 2.8 161 3.0
company participation
Asian private equity companies and portfolio funds 250 4.8 242 4.5
Milestone China Opportunities funds, investment
50 49
holdings and management company participation
Prescient China funds and investment 149 142
management company
Grab Holdings Inc. 42 43
Asia Partners fund 9 8
Specialised investment funds 189 3.7 194 3.6
Vanterra C Change TEM and holding companies 18 17
NanoDimension funds and co-investment 83 84
opportunities
GAM Real Estate Finance Fund 3 9
Other fund investments 85 84
United States land development and mortgages
0.6 0.6
33 33
Diamond interests 15 0.3 17 0.3
Other investments 69 1.3 69 1.3
Total investments 5 363 104.0 5 572 103.5
Cash and liquid funds 556 10.8 507 9.4
Bank borrowings and derivatives
Borrowings (826) (16.0) (837) (15.5)
Net derivative assets 95 1.8 114 2.1
Other (liabilities)/assets
Minority interest, fees payable and other liabilities, net of other (33) (0.6) 28 0.5
assets
Net asset value 5 155 100.0 5 384 100.0
All investments are held, either directly or indirectly, by Reinet Fund.
Information relating to current key investments AT 30 JUNE 2021
Remaining Current
Committed Invested Realised fair Total realised and
committed unrealised value(3)
amount(1) amount(2) proceeds(2) value(1)
amount(1) in millions
in millions in millions in millions in millions
in millions
Listed investments
EUR - - 1 739 2 792 1 831 4 623
British American Tobacco p.l.c.
GBP - - 1 418 2 333 1 570 3 903
Other listed investments EUR - - 84 68 108 176
USD - - 96 78 128 206
Unlisted investments
Pension Insurance
Corporation Group EUR 1 291 - 1 309 - 2 514 2 514
Limited GBP 1 107 - 1 107 - 2 155 2 155
Trilantic Capital Partners EUR 584 234 368 458 211 669
Euro investment EUR 87 20 67 143 33 176
US dollar investment(4) USD 590 254 346 380 211 591
Snow Phipps
Fund II, Fund III, Fund IV,
co-investment opportunities and
management company EUR 403 273 135 71 143 214
participation USD 478 324 154 80 170 250
Asian private equity companies
and portfolio funds
Milestone China
Opportunities funds,
investment holdings and
management company EUR 142 1 128 140 50 190
participation USD 169 2 167 159 59 218
Prescient China funds
and investment EUR - - 68 2 149 151
management company USD - - 82 2 176 178
Grab Holdings Inc. EUR - - 43 - 42 42
USD - - 50 - 50 50
Asia Partners fund EUR 21 13 8 - 9 9
USD 25 15 10 - 11 11
Specialised investment funds
Vanterra C Change TEM EUR 60 4 53 2 18 20
and holding companies USD 71 4 67 3 21 24
NanoDimension funds and
co-investment
opportunities EUR 99 15 85 38 83 121
Euro investment EUR 4 - 4 1 4 5
US dollar investment USD 112 18 94 42 94 136
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
July 26, 2021 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)