EQS-Adhoc : COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Reinet Investments SCA / Key word(s): Quarter Results COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 26-Jul-2021 / 07:30 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Key financial data . Reinet's net asset value of EUR 5 155 million reflects a compound growth of 9.1 per cent per annum in euro terms, since March 2009, including dividends paid . The net asset value at 30 June 2021 reflects a decrease of EUR 229 million or 4.3 per cent from EUR 5 384 million at 31 March 2021 . Net asset value per share at 30 June 2021: EUR 27.97 (31 March 2021: EUR 29.21) . Commitments totalling EUR 253 million in respect of new and existing investments made during the quarter, and a total EUR 20 million funded during the quarter Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the 'Company') is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S. ('Reinet Fund'), a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange; the listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is a secondary listing. The Company's ordinary shares are included in the 'LuxX' index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The Company and Reinet Fund together with Reinet Fund's subsidiaries are referred to as 'Reinet'. Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements This document contains forward-looking statements which reflect the current views and beliefs of the Company, as well as assumptions made by the Company and information currently available. Words such as 'may', 'should', 'estimate', 'project', 'plan', 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'intend', 'potential', 'goal', 'strategy', 'target', 'will', 'seek' and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside Reinet's control. The Company does not undertake to update, nor does it have any obligation to provide updates or to revise, any forward-looking statements. BUSINESS OVERVIEW Net asset value The net asset value ('NAV') at 30 June 2021 comprised: 30 June 2021 31 March 2021 EUR m % EUR m % Listed investments British American Tobacco p.l.c. 1 831 35.5 1 826 33.9 Other listed investments 108 2.1 96 1.8 Unlisted investments Pension Insurance Corporation Group Limited 2 514 48.8 2 755 51.2 Private equity and related partnerships 793 15.4 776 14.4 Trilantic Capital Partners Fund IV, Fund V, Fund VI, TEP, TEP II, related general partners and 211 4.1 179 3.3 management companies Snow Phipps Fund II, Fund III, Fund IV, co-investment opportunities and management 143 2.8 161 3.0 company participation Asian private equity companies and portfolio funds 250 4.8 242 4.5 Milestone China Opportunities funds, investment 50 49 holdings and management company participation Prescient China funds and investment 149 142 management company Grab Holdings Inc. 42 43 Asia Partners fund 9 8 Specialised investment funds 189 3.7 194 3.6 Vanterra C Change TEM and holding companies 18 17 NanoDimension funds and co-investment 83 84 opportunities GAM Real Estate Finance Fund 3 9 Other fund investments 85 84 United States land development and mortgages 0.6 0.6 33 33 Diamond interests 15 0.3 17 0.3 Other investments 69 1.3 69 1.3 Total investments 5 363 104.0 5 572 103.5 Cash and liquid funds 556 10.8 507 9.4 Bank borrowings and derivatives Borrowings (826) (16.0) (837) (15.5) Net derivative assets 95 1.8 114 2.1 Other (liabilities)/assets Minority interest, fees payable and other liabilities, net of other (33) (0.6) 28 0.5 assets Net asset value 5 155 100.0 5 384 100.0

All investments are held, either directly or indirectly, by Reinet Fund.

Information relating to current key investments AT 30 JUNE 2021

Remaining Current Committed Invested Realised fair Total realised and committed unrealised value(3) amount(1) amount(2) proceeds(2) value(1) amount(1) in millions in millions in millions in millions in millions in millions Listed investments EUR - - 1 739 2 792 1 831 4 623 British American Tobacco p.l.c. GBP - - 1 418 2 333 1 570 3 903 Other listed investments EUR - - 84 68 108 176 USD - - 96 78 128 206 Unlisted investments Pension Insurance Corporation Group EUR 1 291 - 1 309 - 2 514 2 514 Limited GBP 1 107 - 1 107 - 2 155 2 155 Trilantic Capital Partners EUR 584 234 368 458 211 669 Euro investment EUR 87 20 67 143 33 176 US dollar investment(4) USD 590 254 346 380 211 591 Snow Phipps Fund II, Fund III, Fund IV, co-investment opportunities and management company EUR 403 273 135 71 143 214 participation USD 478 324 154 80 170 250 Asian private equity companies and portfolio funds Milestone China Opportunities funds, investment holdings and management company EUR 142 1 128 140 50 190 participation USD 169 2 167 159 59 218 Prescient China funds and investment EUR - - 68 2 149 151 management company USD - - 82 2 176 178 Grab Holdings Inc. EUR - - 43 - 42 42 USD - - 50 - 50 50 Asia Partners fund EUR 21 13 8 - 9 9 USD 25 15 10 - 11 11 Specialised investment funds Vanterra C Change TEM EUR 60 4 53 2 18 20 and holding companies USD 71 4 67 3 21 24 NanoDimension funds and co-investment opportunities EUR 99 15 85 38 83 121 Euro investment EUR 4 - 4 1 4 5 US dollar investment USD 112 18 94 42 94 136

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 26, 2021 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)