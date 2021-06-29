Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Luxembourg
  4. LUXEMBOURG STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Reinet Investments S.C.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REINI   LU0383812293

REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A.

(REINI)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EQS-Adhoc : Reinet Annual Report 2021 available on reinet.com

06/29/2021 | 01:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Reinet Investments SCA / Key word(s): Annual Results 
Reinet Annual Report 2021 available on reinet.com 
29-Jun-2021 / 07:30 CET/CEST 
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Reinet Investments Manager S.A., acting on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the 'Company'), is pleased to announce 
that the annual report for the year ended 31 March 2021 is available for download at http://www.reinet.com/ 
investor-relations/reports.html. 
Copies of the annual report may be obtained from the registered office of the Company at the address below or by 
contacting info@reinet.com. 
The annual report reflects the information which was released in the Company's annual results announcement for the year 
ended 31 March 2021, which was issued on 25 May 2021. 
Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the 'Company') is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of 
Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the 
Luxembourg law on Securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the 
portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S. ('Reinet Fund'), a specialised 
investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock 
Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange; the listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is a 
secondary listing. The Company's ordinary shares are included in the 'LuxX' index of the principal shares traded on the 
Luxembourg Stock Exchange. 
Reinet Investments S.C.A. 
R.C.S. Luxembourg B 16 576 
Legal Entity Identifier : 222100830RQTFVV22S80 
Registered office: 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg, Tel. (+352) 22 42 10, Fax (+352) 22 72 53 
Email: info@reinet.com, website: www.reinet.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
End of ad hoc announcement 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1212952 29-Jun-2021 CET/CEST

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1212952&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 29, 2021 01:32 ET (05:32 GMT)

All news about REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A.
01:33aREINET INVESTMENTS S C A  : Annual Report 2021 available on .com
PU
01:33aEQS-ADHOC  : Reinet Annual Report 2021 available on reinet.com
DJ
01:32aREINET INVESTMENTS S C A  : Annual Report 2021 available on .com
EQ
06/28REINET INVESTMENTS S C A  : Disclosure of significant holding of Reinet Investme..
PU
06/28EQS-ADHOC  : Disclosure of significant holding of Reinet Investments S.C.A. ('Re..
DJ
06/28REINET INVESTMENTS S C A  : Disclosure of significant holding of Reinet Investme..
EQ
05/25REINET INVESTMENTS S C A  : Consolidated audited financial results for the year ..
PU
05/25EQS-ADHOC  : Consolidated audited financial results -11-
DJ
05/25EQS-ADHOC : Consolidated audited financial results -6-
DJ
05/25EQS-ADHOC : Consolidated audited financial results -7-
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 169 M 202 M 202 M
Net income 2021 371 M 442 M 442 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 041 M 3 628 M 3 622 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 17,9x
Capi. / Sales 2022 18,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,3%
Chart REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A.
Duration : Period :
Reinet Investments S.C.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wilhelm van Zyl Chief Executive Officer & Director
Diane Longden Chief Financial Officer
Johann Peter Rupert Chairman
Alan Grieve Non-Executive Director
Josua Malherbe Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A.8.55%3 434
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED21.43%10 246
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.20.81%7 870
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.9.12%5 122
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED8.05%4 397
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED3.00%4 383