Notification of managers’ transaction.

Pursuant to the European Union regulation on market abuse, which requires that persons discharging managerial responsibilities within an issuer as well as persons closely associated with them shall notify the issuer of certain transactions, and the issuer shall in turn disclose the information received, Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the “Company”) announces the following:

On 28 March 2023, the Company has been notified that Reinet Investment Advisors Limited disposed, as a result of the exercise of a share appreciation rights scheme, of 2 552 ordinary shares in the Company on 24 March 2023 at a price of EUR 18.20 per ordinary share. The transaction was executed outside a trading venue.

Reinet Investment Advisors Limited is the investment advisor of Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S. and also a person closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities within the Company. Prior to the disposal which is the subject of this notification, it held 919 064 ordinary shares of the Company, which it had acquired to hedge share appreciation rights and related awards to key executives.

Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.