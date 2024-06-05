Notification of managers’ transactions

Pursuant to the European Union regulation on market abuse, which requires that persons discharging managerial responsibilities within an issuer as well as persons closely associated with them shall notify the issuer of certain transactions, and the issuer shall in turn disclose the information received, Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the “Company”) announces the following:

On 4 June 2024, the Company has been notified that Reinet Investment Advisors Limited, disposed of 61 210 ordinary shares of the Company at a price of EUR 23.2289 per share on 3 June 2024. The disposal resulted from obligations under a deferred share incentive plan. The transaction was executed outside a trading venue.

Reinet Investment Advisors Limited is the investment advisor of Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S. and also a person closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities within the Company. Prior to the disposal which is the subject of this notification, it held 835 099 ordinary shares of the Company, which it had acquired to hedge share based incentive awards to key executives and employees.

On 4 June 2024, the Company has been notified that Mr Frederik Wilhelm van Zyl, a director of Reinet Investments Manager S.A., the general partner of the Company, acquired 35 747 ordinary shares of the Company at a price of EUR 23.2289 per share on 3 June 2024. The acquisition resulted from an entitlement under a deferred share incentive plan. The transaction was executed outside a trading venue.

On 4 June 2024, the Company has been notified that Ms Diane Longden a director of Reinet Fund Manager S.A., the general partner of Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S., and chief financial officer of Reinet Investments Manager S.A., the general partner of the Company, acquired 5 893 ordinary shares of the Company at a price of EUR 23.2289 per share on 3 June 2024. The acquisition resulted from an entitlement under a deferred share incentive plan. The transaction was executed outside a trading venue.



Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.