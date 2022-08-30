Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Luxembourg
  4. LUXEMBOURG STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Reinet Investments S.C.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REINI   LU0383812293

REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A.

(REINI)
  Report
End-of-day quote LUXEMBOURG STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-08-28
17.10 EUR   -1.72%
07/29REINET INVESTMENTS S C A : Notice of annual general meeting
PU
07/26Management statement for the first quarter ended 30 june 2022
EQ
07/26Tranche Update on Reinet Investments S.C.A.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on April 5, 2022.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

REINET ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS APPROVES FULL AGENDA

08/30/2022 | 09:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Reinet Investments SCA / Key word(s): AGMEGM
REINET ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS APPROVES FULL AGENDA

30-Aug-2022 / 15:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

At the annual general meeting of Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the ‘Company’) held earlier today in Luxembourg, a total of 140 576 069 ordinary shares (71.74%) out of a total of 195 941 286 ordinary shares issued and all the 1 000 management shares were present or represented by proxy. 

The total votes cast represent 77.33% of the total voting rights at the record date (16 August 2022) of 181 790 891, being total shares in issue less treasury shares, voting rights attached to which are suspended.

The shareholders approved all of the matters tabled at the annual general meeting. Specifically, the statutory financial statements and the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the accounting year ended 31 March 2022 were approved and the General Partner and all members of the Board of Overseers who have been in office during the period were granted discharge of liability for the performance of their duties.

A cash dividend of EUR 0.28 per share was approved and will be payable on 21 September 2022. The remaining available retained earnings of the Company, after payment of the dividend, are to be carried forward to the next business year.

Shareholders also re-elected Mr John Li, Mr Yves Prussen, Mr Stuart Robertson and Mr Stuart Rowlands to serve as members of the Board of Overseers for the year ending at the next annual general meeting. A remuneration of EUR 70 000 per annum for each of the members of the Board of Overseers was approved, such fees to be split equally between the Company and Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S.

Shareholders further authorised the Company to acquire ordinary shares, directly or indirectly (through subsidiaries or otherwise, such as through an intermediary or agent) for a period up to the date of the next annual general meeting, subject to such period being no longer than 13 months from the date of this authorisation; such authorisation was granted for the acquisition of up to 20% of the Company’s issued ordinary share capital at the date of authorisation, for valuable consideration, by all means, on any one or combination of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam or the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, at a price no more than an amount equal to 110% of the reference price of the ordinary shares on the relevant exchange and not less than one euro cent; the reference price being the weighted average price for the market value for such ordinary shares for the five days of trading immediately prior to the acquisition of such shares. The General Partner will at all times retain full discretion with regards to the acquisition of such shares of the Company.

Reinet Investments Manager S.A.
for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.

Website: www.reinet.com/investor-relations/company-announcements.html

Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the ‘Company’) is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on Securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S., a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Company’s ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is a secondary listing. The Company’s ordinary shares are included in the 'LuxX' index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. 

Reinet Investments S.C.A.
R.C.S. Luxembourg B 16 576
Legal Entity Identifier : 222100830RQTFVV22S80
Registered office: 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg, Tel. (+352) 22 42 10, Fax (+352) 22 72 53
Email: info@reinet.com, website: www.reinet.com


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Reinet Investments SCA
35, Boulevard Prince Henri
1724 Luxemburg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 22 72 53
E-mail: info@reinet.com
ISIN: LU0383812293
Valor: 4503016
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1431491

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1431491  30-Aug-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1431491&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A.
07/29REINET INVESTMENTS S C A : Notice of annual general meeting
PU
07/26Management statement for the first quarter ended 30 june 2022
EQ
07/26Tranche Update on Reinet Investments S.C.A.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on April 5,..
CI
07/21Net asset value of reinet fund s.c.a., f.i.s. as at 30 june 2022
EQ
07/05Reinet Annual Report 2022 available on reinet.com
EQ
06/30Reinet Investments S.C.A.'s Equity Buyback announced on March 28, 2022, has expired wit..
CI
05/31Consolidated audited financial results for the year ended 31 march 2022 and proposed di..
EQ
05/31Tranche Update on Reinet Investments S.C.A.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on April 5,..
CI
05/31Reinet Investments S.C.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 20..
CI
05/31Reinet Investments S.C.A. Proposes Dividend for the Year Ended March 31, 2022, Payable ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 145 M 145 M 145 M
Net income 2023 -84,0 M -83,9 M -83,9 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 148 M 3 145 M 3 145 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 21,6x
Capi. / Sales 2024 20,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,0%
Chart REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A.
Duration : Period :
Reinet Investments S.C.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wilhelm van Zyl Director
Diane Longden Director
Johann Peter Rupert Chairman
Alan Grieve Director
Josua Malherbe Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A.4.91%3 145
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-20.70%11 341
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.17.40%6 920
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.26.71%4 949
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-0.96%3 916
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-12.43%3 333