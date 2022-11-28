Advanced search
    REINI   LU0383812293

REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A.

(REINI)
End-of-day quote LUXEMBOURG STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-11-24
16.10 EUR   -3.01%
01:02aReinet Investments S.C.A. Interim Report at 30 September 2022 available on reinet.com
EQ
11/16Consolidated unaudited financial results for the six-month period ended 30 september 2022
EQ
11/16Reinet Investments S.C.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Reinet Investments S.C.A. Interim Report at 30 September 2022 available on reinet.com

11/28/2022
Reinet Investments SCA / Key word(s): Interim Report
Reinet Investments S.C.A. Interim Report at 30 September 2022 available on reinet.com

28-Nov-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Reinet Investments Manager S.A., acting on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the ‘Company’), is pleased to announce that the interim report for the year ended 30 September 2022 is available for download at http://www.reinet.com/investor-relations/reports.html.

The interim report reflects the information included in the Company’s interim results announcement for the period ended 30 September 2022, which was issued on 16 November 2022.

Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the ‘Company’) is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on Securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S. (‘Reinet Fund’), a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Company’s ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange; the listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is a secondary listing. The Company’s ordinary shares are included in the 'LuxX' index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

Reinet Investments S.C.A.
R.C.S. Luxembourg B 16 576
Legal Entity Identifier : 222100830RQTFVV22S80
Registered office: 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg, Tel. (+352) 22 42 10, Fax (+352) 22 72 53
Email: info@reinet.com, website: www.reinet.com


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Reinet Investments SCA
35, Boulevard Prince Henri
1724 Luxemburg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 22 72 53
E-mail: info@reinet.com
ISIN: LU0383812293
Valor: 4503016
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1498235

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1498235  28-Nov-2022 CET/CEST

© EQS 2022
