Reinet Investments S.C.A.
Reinet Investments S.C.A.
Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Registration date14 jun 2024 - 15:24
Statutory nameReinet Investments S.C.A.
TitleNOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
Previous result
Next result
Related downloads
202406140000000007_Notification of dealings DL 13.6.2024.- unsigned.pdf(opens in a new window)
202406140000000007_Notification of dealings WvZ 12.6.2024.pdf(opens in a new window)
Date last update: 14 June 2024
Disclaimer
Reinet Investments SCA published this content on
14 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
14 June 2024 16:06:04 UTC.