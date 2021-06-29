Reinet Investments S C A : Annual Report 2021 available on .com

Reinet Investments Manager S.A., acting on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the 'Company'), is pleased to announce that the annual report for the year ended 31 March 2021 is available for download at http://www.reinet.com/investor-relations/reports.html.

Copies of the annual report may be obtained from the registered office of the Company at the address below or by contacting info@reinet.com.

The annual report reflects the information which was released in the Company's annual results announcement for the year ended 31 March 2021, which was issued on 25 May 2021.