REINET INVESTMENTS SCA

(REINI)
REINET EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS APPROVES FULL AGENDA

08/25/2020 | 09:35am EDT

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

25 AUGUST 2020

REINET EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS APPROVES FULL AGENDA

An extraordinary general meeting (the 'Meeting') of Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the 'Company') was held in Luxembourg earlier today to consider proposed changes to the investment objective and policy and the investment guidelines of Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S. ('Reinet Fund') which were originally described in the prospectus of the Company issued at the time of the listing of its shares in 2008 and subsequently amended in 2012 and on 24 January 2020 with the approval of an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of the Company. The Meeting also considered a proposed amendment to the definition of the closing price (as included in the prospectus of Reinet Fund and the Company) used for the determination of the performance fee.

At the Meeting, a total of 136 216 794 ordinary shares (69.52%) out of a total of 195 941 286 ordinary shares issued and all the 1 000 management shares were represented by proxy.

The total votes cast represent 73.91% of the total voting rights at the record date (11 August 2020) of 184 290 891, being total shares in issue less treasury shares, voting rights attached to which are suspended.

The shareholders approved the three proposed resolutions relating to i) the amendment of the investment objective and policy; ii) the amendment of the investment guidelines; and iii) the amendment of the definition of the closing price.

Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.

Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the 'Company') is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on Securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S., a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is a secondary listing. The Company's ordinary shares are included in the 'LuxX' index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

Reinet Investments S.C.A.

R.C.S. Luxembourg B 16.576

Registered office: 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg, Tel. (+352) 22 42 10 Fax (+352) 22 72 53

Email: info@reinet.com website: www.reinet.com




