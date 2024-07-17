The International Insurance Society (IIS) is proud to announce the 10-year anniversary of the RGA Leaders of Tomorrow mentorship program. This milestone will be celebrated at the 60th Global Insurance Forum, taking place at the Hyatt Regency Miami on Nov. 17-19, 2024. The event will include an awards ceremony and a panel discussion featuring the RGA Leaders of Tomorrow Class of 2024 and program alumni.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA), a leading global life and health reinsurer, is a 2024 Global Insurance Forum Gold Partner and the sponsor of the RGA Leaders of Tomorrow. The program is designed to support and inspire insurance professionals who have demonstrated executive leadership potential. Participants work with senior executive mentors to examine strategic issues, explore opportunities for deeper engagement across core business functions, and expand global peer connections. As part of the program, mentees publish and present original papers. While all candidates are recognized as future leaders, one candidate will be selected for the RGA Leaders of Tomorrow Award. In addition, three candidates will be invited to participate in the “Insights from Future Leaders on Industry Challenges and Opportunities” panel at the Global Insurance Forum.

“The RGA Leaders of Tomorrow program has been a cornerstone of the IIS for the past decade, fostering the development of the industry’s top talent through mentorship and executive engagement,” says Josh Landau, President of the IIS. “This partnership highlights RGA’s steadfast commitment to talent development as a core priority and their contribution to ensuring the sustainability and collective success of the industry by nurturing its future leaders.”

"For a decade now, RGA has been a proud sponsor of the Leaders of Tomorrow Program, demonstrating our dedication to nurturing aspiring talent within the global insurance industry,” says Tony Cheng, President and CEO of RGA. “The program provides a vital platform for identifying and cultivating the next generation of insurance leaders. Through mentorship, a robust peer network, and targeted skill development, we provide essential resources that enable rising stars to enhance their leadership capabilities. Investing in these future leaders is crucial for the ongoing innovation and success of our industry.”

The anniversary celebration will feature an awards ceremony and a panel discussion at the Global Insurance Forum highlighting the achievements of the 2024 participants and the impact of the program since its inception. A distinguished lineup of industry leaders and Leaders of Tomorrow mentors and program alumni will discuss the future of the insurance sector and the importance of nurturing new talent.

The Global Insurance Forum convenes insurance executives from around the world to discuss the most pressing issues facing the industry today. This year’s event holds particular significance, marking both the 10-year anniversary of the RGA Leaders of Tomorrow and the 60th anniversary of the Forum. In addition to recognizing the RGA Leaders of Tomorrow, the program will offer insights from 40-plus executives and thought leaders on the theme of the “Illuminating Insurance Innovation.” Panel discussions include “The Tech-Powered Risk Management Revolution,” “Cyber Risk: Safeguarding in a Tech-Dominated Era,” and “Visualizing the Future of Insurance.”

For more information about the Global Insurance Forum and to register, visit https://www.theglobalinsuranceforum.org.

RGA Leaders of Tomorrow Class of 2024: Mentors: Beth Carter

Vice President, Head of CX Operations

Protective Life Corporation Jim Prieur

Director and Chairman of Risk Committee

Manulife Robert Eaton

Principal and Consulting Actuary

Milliman Stephanie Koch

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Actuary, Global Valuation

RGA Derek Houle

Head of Canadian Legacy and Inforce Management

Manulife Ken Mungan

Chairman

Milliman Kyeonghwa Kim

Chief Pricing Actuary

RGA Kumjoo Huh

International Relations Officer

Kyobo Life Insurance Jaeyoon Lee

Assistant Manager, Corporate Pension Division Investment Consulting Team

Kyobo Life Insurance Andrew YK Wong

Chief Health Officer

Prudential Jean-Philippe Moineau

Head of Life, Savings & Health Product Governance and Transversal Activities

AXA Group Steven G. Walker

Vice Chairman, Finance and Risk

Protective Life Corporation Kehinde Ariyibi

Head of Retail Enterprise and Chief Compliance Officer

Custodian Life Assurance Limited Mayank Bathwal

Chief Executive Officer

Aditya Birla Health Insurance Aris Papachronopoulos

Senior International Casualty Broker

Gallagher Re Dr. Alfred Beil

Group Chief Medical Officer, Head of Underwriting & Claims

AXA Group Annie Nhat Anh Tran

Enterprise Risk Manager

MSIG Asia James Vickers

Chairman

Gallagher Re Sandeep Kedia

Head of Financial Planning

Aditya Birla Health Insurance Wole Oshin

Group Managing Director

Custodian Investment Plc

About International Insurance Society

IIS is a diverse and inclusive platform for all stakeholders of the global insurance and risk management community, providing knowledge, research, thought leadership and connectivity to support the betterment of society. Founded in 1965, IIS is a global 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization dedicated to connecting and empowering the world's insurance leaders. Through forums, programs, and research, the IIS fosters collaboration and innovation within the industry. IIS is an affiliate of The Institutes.

About The Institutes

The Institutes are a global not-for-profit comprised of diverse affiliates that educate, elevate, and connect people in the essential disciplines of risk management and insurance. Through products and services offered by The Institutes’ nearly 20 affiliated business units, people and organizations are empowered to help those in need with a focus on understanding, predicting, and preventing losses to create a more resilient world.

About RGA

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) is a global industry leader specializing in life and health reinsurance and financial solutions that help clients effectively manage risk and optimize capital. Founded in 1973, RGA is today one of the world’s largest and most respected reinsurers and remains guided by a powerful purpose: to make financial protection accessible to all. As a global capabilities and solutions leader, RGA empowers partners through bold innovation, relentless execution, and dedicated client focus — all directed toward creating sustainable long-term value. RGA has approximately $3.7 trillion of life reinsurance in force and assets of $106.0 billion as of March 31, 2024. To learn more about RGA and its businesses, please visit rgare.com or follow RGA on LinkedIn and Facebook. Investors can learn more at investor.rgare.com.

