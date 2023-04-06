Advanced search
    RGA   US7593516047

REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED

(RGA)
04:00:01 2023-04-06 pm EDT
133.07 USD   -1.43%
04:16pReinsurance Group of America Announces First Quarter Earnings Release Date, Webcast
BU
04/03Reinsurance Group of America to Reinsure $1.16 Billion of Statutory Reserves for Daido Life Insurance
MT
04/03Reinsurance Group of America Reinsures 153 Billion JPY of Statutory Reserves for Daido Life
BU
Reinsurance Group of America Announces First Quarter Earnings Release Date, Webcast

04/06/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) plans to release first quarter earnings on Thursday, May 4, at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time. The release will be issued via newswire and will also be available through RGA’s website, www.rgare.com.

RGA will host a conference call to discuss the first quarter results beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, May 5. Interested parties may access the call by dialing 1-844-481-2753 (412-317-0669 international) and asking to be joined into the Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) call. Participants are asked to call the assigned number approximately 15 minutes before the conference call begins. A live audio webcast of that conference call will be available on the Investors page of RGA’s website, www.rgare.com. A replay of the conference call will be available at the same address for 90 days following the conference call.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) is a global industry leader specializing in life and health reinsurance and financial solutions that help clients effectively manage risk and optimize capital. Founded in 1973, RGA celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2023. Over the past five decades, RGA has become one of the world’s largest and most respected reinsurers and is listed among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies. The global organization is guided by a fundamental purpose: to make financial protection accessible to all. RGA is widely recognized for superior risk management and underwriting expertise, innovative product design, and dedicated client focus. RGA serves clients and partners in key markets around the world and has approximately $3.4 trillion of life reinsurance in force and assets of $84.7 billion as of December 31, 2022. To learn more about RGA and its businesses, visit www.rgare.com. Follow RGA on LinkedIn and Facebook.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 17 360 M - -
Net income 2023 1 067 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 573 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,14x
Yield 2023 2,44%
Capitalization 9 026 M 9 026 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
EV / Sales 2024 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 3 800
Free-Float 77,9%
Technical analysis trends REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 135,00 $
Average target price 158,00 $
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anna Manning Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tony Cheng President & Director
Todd C. Larson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Stephen T. OHearn Chairman
Suzy Scanlon Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED-4.99%9 026
MUNICH RE6.84%48 822
SWISS RE LTD7.61%29 727
HANNOVER RE-3.15%23 660
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.9.58%14 214
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.10.04%8 979
