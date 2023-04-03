Reinsurance Group of America Reinsures 153 Billion JPY of Statutory Reserves for Daido Life

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) a leading global life and health reinsurer, today announced that it reached an agreement with Daido Life Insurance Company (Daido Life), a subsidiary of T&D Holdings, Inc. (T&D Holdings), to reinsure 153 Billion JPY of statutory reserves through coinsurance.

“RGA has a long-standing partnership with Daido Life and its parent company T&D Holdings, and we are pleased to once again work with them to craft a solution to reduce risk and manage capital,” said Simon Armand-Smith, Vice President, Business Development, Global Financial Solutions, RGA. “This is one of a number of recent asset-intensive transactions that RGA has completed in the Japanese market, and we look forward to continuing to support our clients with their in-force capital management and new business objectives.”

“Our working relationship with RGA spans many years and multiple transactions,” said Daido Life. “Their understanding of our needs and ability to customize coinsurance agreements that help us to effectively manage asset and liability risks have enabled us to improve our capital efficiency.”

Additional terms of the transaction are not being disclosed at this time.

