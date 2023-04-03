Advanced search
    RGA   US7593516047

REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED

(RGA)
04:00:01 2023-04-03 pm EDT
134.55 USD   +1.35%
05:01pReinsurance Group of America Reinsures 153 Billion JPY of Statutory Reserves for Daido Life
BU
03/30Apollo Global Management to Invest $500 Million Into Notes Issued by Reinsurance Group of America's Subsidiary
MT
03/29China Reinsurance Logs 68.6% Drop in 2022 Profit
MT
Reinsurance Group of America Reinsures 153 Billion JPY of Statutory Reserves for Daido Life

04/03/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) a leading global life and health reinsurer, today announced that it reached an agreement with Daido Life Insurance Company (Daido Life), a subsidiary of T&D Holdings, Inc. (T&D Holdings), to reinsure 153 Billion JPY of statutory reserves through coinsurance.

“RGA has a long-standing partnership with Daido Life and its parent company T&D Holdings, and we are pleased to once again work with them to craft a solution to reduce risk and manage capital,” said Simon Armand-Smith, Vice President, Business Development, Global Financial Solutions, RGA. “This is one of a number of recent asset-intensive transactions that RGA has completed in the Japanese market, and we look forward to continuing to support our clients with their in-force capital management and new business objectives.”

“Our working relationship with RGA spans many years and multiple transactions,” said Daido Life. “Their understanding of our needs and ability to customize coinsurance agreements that help us to effectively manage asset and liability risks have enabled us to improve our capital efficiency.”

Additional terms of the transaction are not being disclosed at this time.

About RGA

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) is a global industry leader specializing in life and health reinsurance and financial solutions that help clients effectively manage risk and optimize capital. Founded in 1973, RGA celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2023. Over the past five decades, RGA has become one of the world’s largest and most respected reinsurers and is listed among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies. The global organization is guided by a fundamental purpose: to make financial protection accessible to all. RGA is widely recognized for superior risk management and underwriting expertise, innovative product design, and dedicated client focus. RGA serves clients and partners in key markets around the world and has approximately $3.4 trillion of life reinsurance in force and assets of $84.7 billion as of December 31, 2022. To learn more about RGA and its businesses, visit www.rgare.com. Follow RGA on LinkedIn and Facebook.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 17 363 M - -
Net income 2023 1 069 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 573 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,86x
Yield 2023 2,48%
Capitalization 8 876 M 8 876 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
EV / Sales 2024 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 3 800
Free-Float 77,9%
Chart REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 132,76 $
Average target price 158,33 $
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anna Manning Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tony Cheng President & Director
Todd C. Larson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Stephen T. OHearn Chairman
Suzy Scanlon Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED-6.57%8 876
MUNICH RE6.09%48 229
SWISS RE LTD8.51%29 715
HANNOVER RE-2.78%23 631
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.8.08%14 019
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.8.74%8 757
