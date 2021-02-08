Reinsurance of America Incorporated : 4Q20 Earnings Presentation 02/08/2021 | 05:25pm EST Send by mail :

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, you are advised to see Item 1A - "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as may be supplemented by Item 1A - "Risk Factors" in the Company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. 2 Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures RGA uses a non-GAAP financial measure called adjusted operating income as a basis for analyzing financial results. This measure also serves as a basis for establishing target levels and awards under RGA's management incentive programs. Management believes that adjusted operating income, on a pre-tax and after-tax basis, better measures the ongoing profitability and underlying trends of the Company's continuing operations, primarily because that measure excludes substantially all of the effects of net investment-related gains and losses, as well as changes in the fair value of certain embedded derivatives and related deferred acquisition costs. These items can be volatile, primarily due to the credit market and interest rate environment, and are not necessarily indicative of the performance of the Company's underlying businesses. Additionally, adjusted operating income excludes any net gain or loss from discontinued operations, the cumulative effect of any accounting changes, tax reform, and other items that management believes are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operations. The definition of adjusted operating income can vary by company and this measure is not considered a substitute for GAAP net income. RGA uses a second non-GAAP financial measure called adjusted operating revenues as a basis for measuring performance. This measure excludes the effects of net realized capital gains and losses, and changes in the fair value of certain embedded derivatives. The definition of adjusted operating revenues can vary by company and this measure is not considered a substitute for GAAP revenues. Additionally, the Company evaluates its stockholders' equity position excluding the impact of accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI"), a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes it is important to evaluate its stockholders' equity position excluding the effect of AOCI because the net unrealized gains or losses included in AOCI primarily relate to changes in interest rates, changes in credit spreads on investment securities, and foreign currency fluctuations that are not permanent and can fluctuate significantly from period to period. Book value per share before the impact of AOCI is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes is important in evaluating the balance sheet in order to exclude the effects of unrealized amounts primarily associated with mark-to-market adjustments on investments and foreign currency translation. Adjusted operating earnings per diluted share is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as adjusted operating income divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding. Adjusted operating return on equity is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as adjusted operating income divided by average stockholders' equity excluding AOCI. Similar to adjusted operating income, management believes these non-GAAP financial measures better reflect the ongoing profitability and underlying trends of the Company's continuing operations. They also serve as a basis for establishing target levels and awards under RGA's management incentive programs. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest GAAP financial measures are provided in the Appendix at the end of this presentation. 3 Key Messages RGA is extremely proud of its employees, whose perseverance, dedication, and flexibility have allowed RGA to fulfill promises and support clients during these very difficult times. The company's operations continue to run smoothly and remain well-positioned for the long-term. Results Demonstrated Resilience of RGA's Global Platform Adjusted operating EPS of $1.19 1 was solid, absorbing significant COVID-19 impacts

was solid, absorbing significant COVID-19 impacts Strong results for the year from many businesses

Premiums grew 9%; capital deployed was $100 million

Strong balance sheet, well-positioned to weather additional COVID-19 impact

well-positioned to weather additional COVID-19 impact Excess capital of $1.3 billion with ample liquidity COVID-19 Impact Is Material, but Manageable Q4 COVID-19 claim costs were at the low end of our internal model range

COVID-19 claim costs were at the low end of our internal model range $230 million of estimated COVID-19 U.S. individual mortality claim costs $70 million of estimated COVID-19 claim costs in all other operations

Expect to see ongoing COVID-19 impacts, but continue to view as manageable due to our strong balance sheet, power of our earnings engine and benefits of our global diversified franchise 1 Please refer to "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures" in the Appendix. 4 Estimated COVID-19 Impacts Mortality claim costs are at the low end of RGA's previously disclosed claim cost estimates relative to population deaths

Continue to see lower insured population mortality relative to general population

Modestly favorable longevity experience

Expense savings primarily from lower incentive compensation and lower travel and entertainment

Possible morbidity benefits due to COVID-19 not included as difficult to quantify Estimated Pre-taxCOVID-19 Impacts1 4Q20 20202 Mortality and Morbidity $(300) $(720) Longevity $5 $33 General Expenses $36 $97 Total $(259) $(590) 5 $ in millions. Full year amounts include refinements to previous estimates based upon updated reporting. Fourth Quarter Results Pre-tax Adjusted Operating Income1 Solid results, absorbing approximately $259 million of estimated COVID-19-related impacts 2

of estimated COVID-19-related impacts Results highlight RGA's well- diversified and resilient operating model $ in millions $284 $99 4Q194Q20 Adjusted Operating EPS1 Adjusted operating income of $81 million

Effective tax rate was 18.3% on pre-tax adjusted operating income

pre-tax adjusted operating income Fourth quarter estimated COVID- 19-related impacts 2 of approximately $2.88 per diluted share 3 $3.43 $1.19 4Q194Q20 Trailing 12 Month Adjusted Operating ROE1 Ongoing headwinds from COVID-19, low interest rates and foreign exchange rates

COVID-19, low interest rates and foreign exchange rates Full year of estimated COVID- 19-related impacts 2 reduced adjusted operating ROE by approximately 5.0% 3 10.5% 5.7% 4Q194Q20 1 Please refer to "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures" in the Appendix. 6 2 COVID-19-related impact estimates include mortality and morbidity claims with offsetting impacts from longevity and expense savings. 3 Tax effected at 24% Full Year Results Pre-tax Adjusted Operating Income1 Solid results, absorbing approximately $590 million of estimated COVID-19-related impacts 2

of estimated COVID-19-related impacts Results highlight RGA's well- diversified and resilient operating model $ in millions $1,099 $627 20192020 Adjusted Operating EPS1 Adjusted operating income of $496 million

Effective tax rate was 20.9% on pre-tax adjusted operating income

pre-tax adjusted operating income Full year estimated COVID-19- related impacts 2 of approximately $6.80 per diluted share 3 $13.35 $7.54 20192020 Trailing 12 Month Adjusted Operating ROE1 Ongoing headwinds from COVID-19, low interest rates and foreign exchange rates

COVID-19, low interest rates and foreign exchange rates Full year of estimated COVID- 19-related impacts 2 reduced adjusted operating ROE by approximately 5.0% 3 10.5% 5.7% 20192020 1 Please refer to "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures" in the Appendix. 7 2 COVID-19-related impact estimates include mortality and morbidity claims with offsetting impacts from longevity and expense savings. 3 Tax effected at 24% Fourth Quarter Results by Segment U.S. and Latin America Traditional results reflect estimated excess individual mortality claim costs of approximately $230 million due to COVID-19; Individual Health and U.S. Group results were favorable

COVID-19; Individual Health and U.S. Group results were favorable U.S. and Latin America Asset-Intensive results reflect higher than expected variable investment income and favorable equity markets

Asset-Intensive results reflect higher than expected variable investment income and favorable equity markets Canada Traditional results reflect modestly unfavorable individual mortality experience, primarily due to COVID-19, offset by favorable underwriting experience in the other lines of business

COVID-19, offset by favorable underwriting experience in the other lines of business EMEA Traditional results reflect estimated COVID-19 claim costs of approximately $20 million; EMEA Financial Solutions results reflect modestly unfavorable longevity experience

COVID-19 claim costs of approximately $20 million; EMEA Financial Solutions results reflect modestly unfavorable longevity experience APAC Traditional results reflect favorable overall experience in Asia, partially offset by a loss in Australia

Corporate results in line with expected average run rate 1 $ in millions. Please refer to "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures" in the Appendix. Pre-tax Adjusted Operating Income 4Q20 4Q19 (Loss)1 U.S. and Latin America Traditional $(89) $83 U.S. and Latin America Asset-Intensive $70 $65 U.S. and Latin America Capital Solutions $23 $26 Canada Traditional $35 $27 Canada Financial Solutions $8 $7 EMEA Traditional $(13) $23 EMEA Financial Solutions $41 $73 APAC Traditional $25 $12 APAC Financial Solutions $23 $8 Corporate & Other $(24) $(40) Total $99 $284 8 Full Year Results by Segment Consolidated results for the year were solid, absorbing approximately $590 million of estimated COVID-19-related impacts 1

COVID-19-related impacts Strong results from many businesses, despite the impact of COVID-19​

COVID-19​ Global Financial Solutions results were particularly good, with all regions performing well

APAC Traditional results reflect favorable overall experience in Asia and a loss in Australia; loss in Australia was considerably smaller than previous year Pre-tax Adjusted Operating Income 2020 2019 (Loss)2 U.S. and Latin America Traditional $(287) $283 U.S. and Latin America Asset-Intensive $253 $259 U.S. and Latin America Capital Solutions $94 $83 Canada Traditional $140 $161 Canada Financial Solutions $21 $15 EMEA Traditional $27 $80 EMEA Financial Solutions $242 $216 APAC Traditional $174 $105 APAC Financial Solutions $54 $20 Corporate & Other $(91) $(123) Total $627 $1,099 9 COVID-19-related impact estimates include mortality and morbidity claims with offsetting impacts from longevity and expense savings. $ in millions. Please refer to "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures" in the Appendix. U.S. Individual Mortality Favorable Q4 mortality, excluding COVID-19 Excluding COVID-19, overall favorable experience of approximately $30 million driven by lower large claims

COVID-19, overall favorable experience of approximately $30 million driven by lower large claims Approximately $230 million of estimated claim costs, including $100 million of claims incurred but not reported (IBNR), attributed to COVID-19 based on known cause-of-death reporting, adjusted for reporting lags

COVID-19 based on known cause-of-death reporting, adjusted for reporting lags At the low end of our expected range using previously disclosed claim cost estimates based on an estimated 139,000 1 reported U.S. population COVID-19 deaths Not included in the above COVID-19 estimates is the impact of excess general population deaths not specifically identified as COVID-19

For the full year, approximately $545 million of estimated claim costs attributed to COVID-19 based on known cause-of-death reporting, adjusted for reporting lags and IBNR

COVID-19 based on known cause-of-death reporting, adjusted for reporting lags and IBNR At the low end of our expected range using previously disclosed claim cost estimates based on an estimated 350,000 1 reported U.S. population COVID-19 deaths Not included in the above COVID-19 estimates is the impact of excess general population deaths not specifically identified as COVID-19

1 Source: Our World in Data, https://ourworldindata.org/coronavirus-data-explorer?zoomToSelection=true&time=2020-03- 10 01..latest&country=~USA®ion=World&deathsMetric=true&interval=total&smoothing=0&pickerMetric=total_deaths&pickerSort=desc. Investments Summary Our investment strategy strives to balance risk and return to build a portfolio to weather cycles; strong underwriting is foundational

Investment portfolio credit performance continues to benefit from diligent selection; impairments remain below the low end of our previously provided stress scenario ranges

Q4 net impairments and change in allowances of approximately $3 million pre-tax

Portfolio average quality of "A" maintained in the quarter

Private market originations increased in Q4, and pipelines continued to build

Variable investment income (VII) above the average run rate in Q4 reflecting both strong limited partnership realizations and commercial mortgage loan (CML) prepayments 11 Non-Spread Investment Yield1 Non-Spread Investment Yield1 Investment yield moved higher led by above average run rate for variable investment income 7.00% Non-Spread Investment Yield1 6.00% 5.00% 4.55% 4.08% 4.07% 4.20% 4.00% 3.66% 3.00% 2.00% 1.00% 0.00% 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 New Money Rates2 New money rate rose to 2.79%

Purchase yields increased modestly, as we took advantage of some spread sector and private market opportunities 7.00% New Money Rates2 6.00% 5.00% 4.20% 3.70% 4.00% 3.57% 2.79% 3.00% 2.53% 2.00% 1.00% 0.00% 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1 On an amortized cost basis, excluding spread business. 12 2 Excludes cash, cash equivalents, and U.S. Treasury notes purchased. Capital and Liquidity Capital Leverage Ratios  Strong balance sheet with a  Leverage ratios within our targeted stable capital mix ranges  Excess capital position of $1.3  Pre-funded 2021 senior debt billion maturity $ in billions $12.2 $12 $10.3 $10.6 $11.4 40% $10 35% $9.0 34.2% 30% 21.8% 16.2% 27.1% 15.7% 26.3% 16.3% 26.0% 16.9% 26.1% $8 25% $6 20% $4 15% 10% $2 5% $- 0% 2020 2 2016 2017 2018 2019 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2 Shareholders' Equity (ex-AOCI)1 Proforma Proforma Debt Hybrid Securities Debt to Total Capital Debt + Hybrids to Total Capital Please refer to "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures" in the Appendix. Assumes $400 million of senior notes due June 2021 are retired as of December 31, 2020, for a net debt issuance of $200 million. Senior notes due June 2021 will be repaid upon maturity. Ample Liquidity Available Continued to hold a high level of liquidity throughout 2020

Access to $850 million syndicated credit facility and other sources $ in billions $4.0 $3.4 $3.5 $3.0 $2.5 $1.9 $2.0 $1.5 $1.3 $1.4 $1.2 $1.0 $0.5 $- 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Cash and Cash Equivalents 13 COVID-19 Mortality Model Update Aggregate COVID-19-attributed claim costs continue to be at the low end of our expected range based on levels of reported general population deaths

COVID-19-attributed claim costs continue to be at the low end of our expected range based on levels of reported general population deaths Continue to see lower insured population mortality relative to general population U.S. accounted for over 80% of COVID-19 mortality claim costs both for Q4 and for the full year

Reiterating previously disclosed claim cost estimates for our major markets

Estimated $15 million to $25 million pre-tax mortality claims for every additional 10,000 U.S. population deaths Estimated $4 million to $6 million pre-tax mortality claims for every additional 10,000 U.K. population deaths Estimated $10 million to $15 million pre-tax mortality claims for every additional 10,000 Canada population deaths

Q4 longevity experience was modestly favorable

Expecting ongoing COVID-19 impact

COVID-19 impact Elevated claim levels expected to continue given the level of general population deaths so far in 2021 Expect the global rollout of vaccines to reduce the level of general population deaths, although uncertainty remains given COVID-19 variants

14 Consistent Execution Drives Track Record of Value Creation Book value per share (ex-AOCI)1 total return growth2 15-Year 10.4% CAGR 10-Year 10.9% CAGR 5-Year 11.5% CAGR 3-Year 6.3% CAGR $132.33 $116.46 $83.23 $52.80 $34.06 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 1 Periods prior to 4Q06 not restated for 2012 DAC accounting change. Please refer to "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures" in Appendix. 15 2 CAGR growth of book value plus dividends. Outlook Ongoing earnings power of the RGA franchise was demonstrated in 2020 and is intact for the future

RGA has supported clients during COVID-19, reinforcing its position as a trusted and valued long-term partner

COVID-19, reinforcing its position as a trusted and valued long-term partner COVID-19 has increased awareness and need for life insurance industry products and solutions

has increased awareness and need for life insurance industry products and solutions Broad investment capabilities combined with well-constructed investment portfolio positions us to navigate through the low interest rate environment and future credit cycles

well-constructed investment portfolio positions us to navigate through the low interest rate environment and future credit cycles RGA has a strong balance sheet and is well-positioned to withstand additional COVID-19 impacts and take advantage of emerging opportunities 16 Appendix Diversified and High-Quality Portfolio Average portfolio credit rating: A

94.0% investment grade

Short-term, cash and cash equivalents 4.8%, up from 4.6% in Q3

cash and cash equivalents 4.8%, up from 4.6% in Q3 CML average LTV 58.6%

CLO book value $1.9 billion 1 , AA average credit quality (94.4% A and above)

, AA average credit quality (94.4% A and above) Diversification and strong underwriting are core to our investment strategy

We believe BBB investments are defensively positioned; underweight energy, consumer cyclical, and BBB- allocations relative to broader index Impairments and credit downgrades tracking below or at low end of our stress scenarios

Includes funds withheld. The Rating Agency Designation includes all "+" or "-" at that rating level (e. g. "BBB" includes "BBB+", "BBB", and "BBB-"). Note: Data as of December 31, 2020. Additional information on investments can be found in the Quarterly Financial Supplement available on the Investors page of RGA's website, rgare.com. $75.8B $56.7B 18 Commercial Mortgage Loans (CML) Team has managed through multiple real estate cycles; robust infrastructure to protect value in times of stress

Portfolio underwriting metrics provide significant downside support

Loan to value of approximately 58%, significant borrower equity ahead of our investment Debt service coverage (>1.8x), predictable income stream to make debt service payments Well-laddered maturity profile coupled with amortization reduces maturity default risk Portfolio well-diversified both geographically and by property type Portfolio average loan balance ~$10 million

Implemented interest only or payment deferral modifications for a small portion of the portfolio

No loan impairments in 2020 due to COVID-19

COVID-19 Portfolio delinquency 0.25% at end of Q4 $5.9B $5.9B 19 Pre-Tax Income (Loss) Reconciliation Investment impairments have slowed due to various improvements in the financial markets, while the allowance for commercial mortgage loans and other impairments increased due to macro economic factors

Movement in other embedded derivatives (mostly B36) was primarily due to credit spreads tightening

"Other derivative instruments" are primarily comprised of non-qualifying hedges (such as inflation increases in reinsured policyholder benefits) and investment strategies that utilize credit derivatives to replicate fixed income investments $ in millions 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 2020 YTD Pre-tax income (loss) $ (96) 195 285 169 553 Investment-related Investment impairments and CECL1 47 22 5 3 77 Net gains/losses on sale of fixed maturity (27) (20) 25 (27) (49) securities Change in market value of equity securities 17 (15) (5) 14 11 and other Derivative-related GMXBs2 (net of hedging and DAC) (36) (36) 60 4 (8) Other embedded derivatives (net of DAC) 121 2 (44) (27) 52 Change in market value of other derivative 95 (42) (24) (34) (5) instruments Tax-related items and other (3) 3 (1) (3) (4) Pre-tax adjusted operating income $ 118 109 301 99 627 1 New accounting standard related to current expected credit losses. 20 2 GMXBs are policy riders that provide a specified guaranteed minimum benefit. Examples include Guaranteed Minimum Withdrawal Benefits and Guaranteed Minimum Income Benefits. Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation of GAAP pre-tax income to pre-tax adjusted operating income 4Q19 4Q20 2019 2020 In millions U.S. & Latin America Traditional GAAP pre-tax income (loss) $ 85 $ (92) $ 265 $ (298) Capital (gains) losses, derivatives and other, net - - - - Change in MV of embedded derivatives 1 (2) 3 18 11 Pre-tax adjusted operating income $ 83 $ (89) $ 283 $ (287) U.S. & Latin America Asset-Intensive GAAP pre-tax income $ 78 $ 96 $ 315 $ 201 Capital (gains) losses, derivatives and other, net 1 60 72 (81) 11 Change in MV of embedded derivatives 1 (73) (98) 25 41 Pre-tax adjusted operating income $ 65 $ 70 $ 259 $ 253 U.S. & Latin America Capital Solutions GAAP pre-tax income $ 26 $ 23 $ 83 $ 94 Pre-tax adjusted operating income $ 26 $ 23 $ 83 $ 94 Canada Traditional GAAP pre-tax income $ 28 $ 37 $ 168 $ 134 Capital (gains) losses, derivatives and other, net (1) (2) (7) 6 Pre-tax adjusted operating income $ 27 $ 35 $ 161 $ 140 Canada Financial Solutions GAAP pre-tax income $ 7 $ 8 $ 15 $ 21 Pre-tax adjusted operating income $ 7 $ 8 $ 15 $ 21 EMEA Traditional GAAP pre-tax income $ 23 $ (13) $ 80 $ 27 Pre-tax adjusted operating income $ 23 $ (13) $ 80 $ 27 EMEA Financial Solutions GAAP pre-tax income $ 72 $ 38 $ 223 $ 258 Capital (gains) losses, derivatives and other, net 1 3 (7) (16) Pre-tax adjusted operating income $ 73 $ 41 $ 216 $ 242 1 Net of DAC offset 21 Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation of GAAP pre-tax income to pre-tax adjusted operating income In millions Asia Pacific Traditional GAAP pre-taxincome Pre-tax adjusted operating income Asia Pacific Financial Solutions GAAP pre-tax income (loss) Capital (gains) losses, derivatives and other, net Pre-tax adjusted operating income Corporate and Other 4Q19 4Q20 2019 2020 $ 12 $ 25 $ 105 $ 174 $ 12 $ 25 $ 105 $ 174 $ 13 $ 48 $ 23 $ 59 (5) (25) (3) (5) $ 8 $ 23 $ 20 $ 54 GAAP pre-tax income (loss) Capital (gains) losses, derivatives and other, net Pre-tax adjusted operating loss RGA Consolidated GAAP pre-tax income Capital (gains) losses, derivatives and other, net 1 Change in MV of embedded derivatives 1 Pre-tax adjusted operating income GAAP net income Capital (gains) losses, derivatives and other, net 1 Change in MV of embedded derivatives 1 U.S. tax reform and statutory tax rate changes Adjusted operating income 1 Net of DAC offset $ (36) $ (1) (4) (23) $ (40) $ (24) $ 308 $ 169 51 25 (75) (95) $ 284 $ 99 $ 235 $ 132 25 9 (43) (64) 2 4 $ 219 $ 81 $ (145) $ (117) 22 26 $ (123) $ (91) $ 1,132 $ 553 (76) 22 43 52 $ 1,099 $ 627 $ 870 $ 415 (43) (6) 18 66 8 (21) $ 853 $ 454 Reconciliation of earnings-per-share to adjusted operating earnings-per-shareDiluted share basis Earnings-per-share Capital (gains) losses, derivatives and other, net 1 Change in MV of embedded derivatives 1 U.S. tax reform and statutory tax rate changes Adjusted operating earnings-per-share 1 Net of DAC offset 4Q19 4Q20 2019 2020 $ 3.68 $ 1.94 $ 13.62 $ 6.31 0.40 0.12 (0.68) (0.10) (0.68) (0.93) 0.28 1.01 0.03 0.06 0.13 0.32 $ 3.43 $ 1.19 $ 13.35 $ 7.54 22 Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation of GAAP stockholders' equity to stockholders' equity excluding AOCI 2019 2020 In millions GAAP stockholders' equity $ 11,602 $ 14,352 Less: Unrealized appreciation of securities 3,299 5,500 Less: Accumulated currency translation adjustments (92) (69) Less: Unrecognized pension and post retirement benefits (70) (72) Stockholders' equity excluding AOCI $ 8,465 $ 8,993 GAAP stockholders' average equity $ 10,391 $ 12,204 Less: Unrealized appreciation of securities 2,481 3,771 Less: Accumulated currency translation adjustments (137) (153) Less: Unrecognized pension and post retirement benefits (56) (75) Stockholders' average equity excluding AOCI $ 8,103 $ 8,661 Reconciliation of trailing twelve months of consolidated net income to adjusted operating income and related return on equity (ROE) 2019 2020 Trailing twelve months Income ROE Income ROE Net income $ 870 8.4% $ 415 3.4% Reconciliation to adjusted operating income: Capital (gains) losses, derivatives and other, net -23 7 Change in fair value of embedded derivatives 23 59 Deferred acquisition cost offset, net (25) (6) Tax expense on uncertain positions 8 21 Adjusted operating income $ 853 10.5% $ 496 5.7% Reconciliation of book value per share to book value per share excluding AOCI 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 Book value per share $ 41.38 $ 43.64 $ 48.70 $ 33.54 $ 49.87 $ 64.96 $ 79.31 $ 93.47 Less: Effect of unrealized appreciation of securities 5.92 5.46 5.05 (7.62) 1.43 8.88 19.35 25.40 Less: Effect of accumulated currency translation adjustments 1.40 1.77 3.43 0.35 2.80 3.48 3.13 3.62 Less: Effect of unrecognized pension and post retirement benefits - (0.18) (0.14) (0.20) (0.22) (0.20) (0.42) (0.50) Book value per share excluding AOCI $ 34.06 $ 36.59 $ 40.36 $ 41.01 $ 45.86 $ 52.80 $ 57.25 $ 64.95 Periods prior to 2006 not restated for 2012 DAC accounting change. 