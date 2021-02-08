Reinsurance of America Incorporated : 4Q20 Earnings Presentation
The security of experience. The power of innovation.
4Q20 Earnings Presentation
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated
February 8, 2021
Safe Harbor
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, among others, statements relating to projections of the future operations, strategies, earnings, revenues, income or loss, ratios, financial performance and growth potential of the Company. Forward-looking statements often contain words and phrases such as "intend," "expect," "project," "estimate," "predict," "anticipate," "should," "believe" and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results, performance, and achievements could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by or underlying the forward-looking statements.
The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the response thereto on economic conditions, the financial markets and insurance risks, and the resulting effects on the Company's financial results, liquidity, capital resources, financial metrics, investment portfolio and stock price, could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Further, the estimates, projections, illustrative scenarios or frameworks used to plan for potential effects of the pandemic are dependent on numerous underlying assumptions and estimates that may not materialize. Additionally, numerous other important factors (whether related to, resulting from or exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise) could also cause results and events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: (1) adverse changes in mortality, morbidity, lapsation or claims experience, (2) inadequate risk analysis and underwriting, (3) adverse capital and credit market conditions and their impact on the Company's liquidity, access to capital and cost of capital,
changes in the Company's financial strength and credit ratings and the effect of such changes on the Company's future results of operations and financial condition, (5) the availability and cost of collateral necessary for regulatory reserves and capital, (6) requirements to post collateral or make payments due to declines in market value of assets subject to the Company's collateral arrangements, (7) action by regulators who have authority over the Company's reinsurance operations in the jurisdictions in which it operates, (8) the effect of the Company parent's status as an insurance holding company and regulatory restrictions on its ability to pay principal of and interest on its debt obligations, (9) general economic conditions or a prolonged economic downturn affecting the demand for insurance and reinsurance in the Company's current and planned markets, (10) the impairment of other financial institutions and its effect on the Company's business,
fluctuations in U.S. or foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, or securities and real estate markets, (12) market or economic conditions that adversely affect the value of the Company's investment securities or result in the impairment of all or a portion of the value of certain of the Company's investment securities, that in turn could affect regulatory capital, (13) market or economic conditions that adversely affect the Company's ability to make timely sales of investment securities, (14) risks inherent in the Company's risk management and investment strategy, including changes in investment portfolio yields due to interest rate or credit quality changes, (15) the fact that the determination of allowances and impairments taken on the Company's investments is highly subjective, (16) the stability of and actions by governments and economies in the markets in which the Company operates, including ongoing uncertainties regarding the amount of U.S. sovereign debt and the credit ratings thereof, (17) the Company's dependence on third parties, including those insurance companies and reinsurers to which the Company cedes some reinsurance, third-party investment managers and others, (18) financial performance of the Company's clients, (19) the threat of natural disasters, catastrophes, terrorist attacks, epidemics or pandemics anywhere in the world where the Company or its clients do business, (20) competitive factors and competitors' responses to the Company's initiatives, (21) development and introduction of new products and distribution opportunities, (22) execution of the Company's entry into new markets, (23) integration of acquired blocks of business and entities, (24) interruption or failure of the Company's telecommunication, information technology or other operational systems, or the Company's failure to maintain adequate security to protect the confidentiality or privacy of personal or sensitive data and intellectual property stored on such systems, (25) adverse litigation or arbitration results, (26) the adequacy of reserves, resources and accurate information relating to settlements, awards and terminated and discontinued lines of business, (27) changes in laws, regulations, and accounting standards applicable to the Company or its business, (28) the effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 may be different than expected and (29) other risks and uncertainties described in this document and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").
Forward-looking statements should be evaluated together with the many risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business, including those mentioned in this document and described in the periodic reports the Company files with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even though the Company's situation may change in the future. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, you are advised to see Item 1A - "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as may be supplemented by Item 1A - "Risk Factors" in the Company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
RGA uses a non-GAAP financial measure called adjusted operating income as a basis for analyzing financial results. This measure also serves as a basis for establishing target levels and awards under RGA's management incentive programs. Management believes that adjusted operating income, on a pre-tax and after-tax basis, better measures the ongoing profitability and underlying trends of the Company's continuing operations, primarily because that measure excludes substantially all of the effects of net investment-related gains and losses, as well as changes in the fair value of certain embedded derivatives and related deferred acquisition costs. These items can be volatile, primarily due to the credit market and interest rate environment, and are not necessarily indicative of the performance of the Company's underlying businesses. Additionally, adjusted operating income excludes any net gain or loss from discontinued operations, the cumulative effect of any accounting changes, tax reform, and other items that management believes are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operations. The definition of adjusted operating income can vary by company and this measure is not considered a substitute for GAAP net income.
RGA uses a second non-GAAP financial measure called adjusted operating revenues as a basis for measuring performance. This measure excludes the effects of net realized capital gains and losses, and changes in the fair value of certain embedded derivatives. The definition of adjusted operating revenues can vary by company and this measure is not considered a substitute for GAAP revenues.
Additionally, the Company evaluates its stockholders' equity position excluding the impact of accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI"), a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes it is important to evaluate its stockholders' equity position excluding the effect of AOCI because the net unrealized gains or losses included in AOCI primarily relate to changes in interest rates, changes in credit spreads on investment securities, and foreign currency fluctuations that are not permanent and can fluctuate significantly from period to period.
Book value per share before the impact of AOCI is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes is important in evaluating the balance sheet in order to exclude the effects of unrealized amounts primarily associated with mark-to-market adjustments on investments and foreign currency translation.
Adjusted operating earnings per diluted share is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as adjusted operating income divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding. Adjusted operating return on equity is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as adjusted operating income divided by average stockholders' equity excluding AOCI. Similar to adjusted operating income, management believes these non-GAAP financial measures better reflect the ongoing profitability and underlying trends of the Company's continuing operations. They also serve as a basis for establishing target levels and awards under RGA's management incentive programs.
Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest GAAP financial measures are provided in the Appendix at the end of this presentation.
Key Messages
RGA is extremely proud of its employees, whose perseverance, dedication, and flexibility have allowed RGA to fulfill promises and support clients during these very difficult times. The company's operations continue to run smoothly and remain well-positioned for the long-term.
Results Demonstrated Resilience of RGA's Global Platform
Adjusted operating EPS of $1.191 was solid, absorbing significant COVID-19 impacts
Strong results for the year from many businesses
Premiums grew 9%; capital deployed was $100 million
Strong balance sheet, well-positioned to weather additional COVID-19 impact
Excess capital of $1.3 billion with ample liquidity
COVID-19 Impact Is Material, but Manageable
Q4 COVID-19 claim costs were at the low end of our internal model range
$230 million of estimated COVID-19 U.S. individual mortality claim costs
$70 million of estimated COVID-19 claim costs in all other operations
Expect to see ongoing COVID-19 impacts, but continue to view as manageable due to our strong balance sheet, power of our earnings engine and benefits of our global diversified franchise
1 Please refer to "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures" in the Appendix.
Estimated COVID-19 Impacts
Mortality claim costs are at the low end of RGA's previously disclosed claim cost estimates relative to population deaths
Continue to see lower insured population mortality relative to general population
Modestly favorable longevity experience
Expense savings primarily from lower incentive compensation and lower travel and entertainment
Possible morbidity benefits due to COVID-19 not included as difficult to quantify
Estimated Pre-taxCOVID-19 Impacts1
4Q20
20202
Mortality and Morbidity
$(300)
$(720)
Longevity
$5
$33
General Expenses
$36
$97
Total
$(259)
$(590)
$ in millions.
Full year amounts include refinements to previous estimates based upon updated reporting.
Fourth Quarter Results
Pre-tax Adjusted Operating Income1
Solid results, absorbing approximately$259 million of estimated COVID-19-related impacts2
Results highlight RGA's well- diversified and resilient operating model
$ in millions
$284
$99
4Q194Q20
Adjusted Operating EPS1
Adjusted operating income of $81 million
Effective tax rate was 18.3% on pre-tax adjusted operating income
Fourth quarter estimated COVID- 19-related impacts2 of approximately $2.88 per diluted share3
$3.43
$1.19
4Q194Q20
Trailing 12 Month Adjusted Operating ROE1
Ongoing headwinds from COVID-19, low interest rates and foreign exchange rates
Full year of estimated COVID- 19-related impacts2 reduced adjusted operating ROE by approximately 5.0%3
10.5%
5.7%
4Q194Q20
1
Please refer to "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures" in the Appendix.
2
COVID-19-related impact estimates include mortality and morbidity claims with offsetting impacts from longevity and expense savings.
3 Tax effected at 24%
Full Year Results
Pre-tax Adjusted Operating Income1
Solid results, absorbing approximately$590 million of estimated COVID-19-related impacts2
Results highlight RGA's well- diversified and resilient operating model
$ in millions
$1,099
$627
20192020
Adjusted Operating EPS1
Adjusted operating income of $496 million
Effective tax rate was 20.9% on pre-tax adjusted operating income
Full year estimated COVID-19- related impacts2 of approximately $6.80 per diluted share3
$13.35
$7.54
20192020
Trailing 12 Month Adjusted Operating ROE1
Ongoing headwinds from COVID-19, low interest rates and foreign exchange rates
Full year of estimated COVID- 19-related impacts2 reduced adjusted operating ROE by approximately 5.0%3
10.5%
5.7%
20192020
1
Please refer to "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures" in the Appendix.
2
COVID-19-related impact estimates include mortality and morbidity claims with offsetting impacts from longevity and expense savings.
3 Tax effected at 24%
Fourth Quarter Results by Segment
U.S. and Latin America Traditional results reflect estimated excess individual mortality claim costs of approximately $230 million due to COVID-19; Individual Health and U.S. Group results were favorable
U.S. and Latin America Asset-Intensive results reflect higher than expected variable investment income and favorable equity markets
Canada Traditional results reflect modestly unfavorable individual mortality experience, primarily due to COVID-19, offset by favorable underwriting experience in the other lines of business
EMEA Traditional results reflect estimated COVID-19 claim costs of approximately $20 million; EMEA Financial Solutions results reflect modestly unfavorable longevity experience
APAC Traditional results reflect favorable overall experience in Asia, partially offset by a loss in Australia
Corporate results in line with expected average run rate
1 $ in millions. Please refer to "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures" in the Appendix.
Pre-tax Adjusted Operating Income
4Q20
4Q19
(Loss)1
U.S. and Latin America Traditional
$(89)
$83
U.S. and Latin America Asset-Intensive
$70
$65
U.S. and Latin America Capital Solutions
$23
$26
Canada Traditional
$35
$27
Canada Financial Solutions
$8
$7
EMEA Traditional
$(13)
$23
EMEA Financial Solutions
$41
$73
APAC Traditional
$25
$12
APAC Financial Solutions
$23
$8
Corporate & Other
$(24)
$(40)
Total
$99
$284
Full Year Results by Segment
Consolidated results for the year were solid, absorbing approximately $590 million of estimated COVID-19-related impacts1
Strong results from many businesses, despite the impact of COVID-19
Global Financial Solutions results were particularly good, with all regions performing well
APAC Traditional results reflect favorable overall experience in Asia and a loss in Australia; loss in Australia was considerably smaller than previous year
Pre-tax Adjusted Operating Income
2020
2019
(Loss)2
U.S. and Latin America Traditional
$(287)
$283
U.S. and Latin America Asset-Intensive
$253
$259
U.S. and Latin America Capital Solutions
$94
$83
Canada Traditional
$140
$161
Canada Financial Solutions
$21
$15
EMEA Traditional
$27
$80
EMEA Financial Solutions
$242
$216
APAC Traditional
$174
$105
APAC Financial Solutions
$54
$20
Corporate & Other
$(91)
$(123)
Total
$627
$1,099
COVID-19-relatedimpact estimates include mortality and morbidity claims with offsetting impacts from longevity and expense savings.
$ in millions. Please refer to "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures" in the Appendix.
U.S. Individual Mortality
Favorable Q4 mortality, excluding COVID-19
Excluding COVID-19, overall favorable experience of approximately $30 million driven by lower large claims
Approximately $230 million of estimated claim costs, including $100 million of claims incurred but not reported (IBNR), attributed to COVID-19 based on known cause-of-death reporting, adjusted for reporting lags
At the low end of our expected range using previously disclosed claim cost estimates based on an estimated 139,0001 reported U.S. population COVID-19 deaths
Not included in the above COVID-19 estimates is the impact of excess general population deaths not specifically identified as COVID-19
For the full year, approximately $545 million of estimated claim costs attributed to COVID-19 based on known cause-of-death reporting, adjusted for reporting lags and IBNR
At the low end of our expected range using previously disclosed claim cost estimates based on an estimated 350,0001 reported U.S. population COVID-19 deaths
Not included in the above COVID-19 estimates is the impact of excess general population deaths not specifically identified as COVID-19
Our investment strategy strives to balance risk and return to build a portfolio to weather cycles; strong underwriting is foundational
Investment portfolio credit performance continues to benefit from diligent selection; impairments remain below the low end of our previously provided stress scenario ranges
Q4 net impairments and change in allowances of approximately $3 million pre-tax
Portfolio average quality of "A" maintained in the quarter
Private market originations increased in Q4, and pipelines continued to build
Variable investment income (VII) above the average run rate in Q4 reflecting both strong limited partnership realizations and commercial mortgage loan (CML) prepayments
Non-Spread Investment Yield1
Non-Spread Investment Yield1
Investment yield moved higher led by above average run rate for variable investment income
7.00%
Non-Spread Investment Yield1
6.00%
5.00%
4.55%
4.08%
4.07%
4.20%
4.00%
3.66%
3.00%
2.00%
1.00%
0.00%
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
New Money Rates2
New money rate rose to 2.79%
Purchase yields increased modestly, as we took advantage of some spread sector and private market opportunities
7.00%
New Money Rates2
6.00%
5.00%
4.20%
3.70%
4.00%
3.57%
2.79%
3.00%
2.53%
2.00%
1.00%
0.00%
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1 On an amortized cost basis, excluding spread business.
2 Excludes cash, cash equivalents, and U.S. Treasury notes purchased.
Capital and Liquidity
Capital
Leverage Ratios
Strong balance sheet with a
Leverage ratios within our targeted
stable capital mix
ranges
Excess capital position of $1.3
Pre-funded 2021 senior debt
billion
maturity
$ in billions
$12.2
$12
$10.3
$10.6
$11.4
40%
$10
35%
$9.0
34.2%
30%
21.8%
16.2%
27.1%
15.7%
26.3%
16.3%
26.0%
16.9%
26.1%
$8
25%
$6
20%
$4
15%
10%
$2
5%
$-
0%
2020 2
2016
2017
2018
2019
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020 2
Shareholders' Equity (ex-AOCI)1
Proforma
Proforma
Debt
Hybrid Securities
Debt to Total Capital
Debt + Hybrids to Total Capital
Please refer to "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures" in the Appendix.
Assumes $400 million of senior notes due June 2021 are retired as of December 31, 2020, for a net debt issuance of $200 million. Senior notes due June 2021 will be repaid upon maturity.
Ample Liquidity Available
Continued to hold a high level of liquidity throughout 2020
Access to $850 million syndicated credit facility and other sources
$ in billions
$4.0
$3.4
$3.5
$3.0
$2.5
$1.9
$2.0
$1.5
$1.3
$1.4
$1.2
$1.0
$0.5 $-
2016 2017 2018 2019 2020
Cash and Cash Equivalents
COVID-19 Mortality Model Update
Aggregate COVID-19-attributed claim costs continue to be at the low end of our expected range based on levels of reported general population deaths
Continue to see lower insured population mortality relative to general population
U.S. accounted for over 80% of COVID-19 mortality claim costs both for Q4 and for the full year
Reiterating previously disclosed claim cost estimates for our major markets
Estimated $15 million to $25 million pre-tax mortality claims for every additional 10,000 U.S. population deaths
Estimated $4 million to $6 million pre-tax mortality claims for every additional 10,000 U.K. population deaths
Estimated $10 million to $15 million pre-tax mortality claims for every additional 10,000 Canada population deaths
Q4 longevity experience was modestly favorable
Expecting ongoing COVID-19 impact
Elevated claim levels expected to continue given the level of general population deaths so far in 2021
Expect the global rollout of vaccines to reduce the level of general population deaths, although uncertainty remains given COVID-19 variants
Consistent Execution Drives Track Record of Value Creation
Book value per share (ex-AOCI)1 total return growth2
15-Year 10.4% CAGR
10-Year 10.9% CAGR
5-Year 11.5% CAGR
3-Year 6.3% CAGR
$132.33
$116.46
$83.23
$52.80
$34.06
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
1
Periods prior to 4Q06 not restated for 2012 DAC accounting change. Please refer to "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures" in Appendix.
2
CAGR growth of book value plus dividends.
Outlook
Ongoing earnings power of the RGA franchise was demonstrated in 2020 and is intact for the future
RGA has supported clients during COVID-19, reinforcing its position as a trusted and valued long-term partner
COVID-19has increased awareness and need for life insurance industry products and solutions
Broad investment capabilities combined with well-constructed investment portfolio positions us to navigate through the low interest rate environment and future credit cycles
RGA has a strong balance sheet and is well-positioned to withstand additional COVID-19 impacts and take advantage of emerging opportunities
Appendix
Diversified and High-Quality Portfolio
Average portfolio credit rating: A
94.0% investment grade
Short-term,cash and cash equivalents 4.8%, up from 4.6% in Q3
CML average LTV 58.6%
CLO book value $1.9 billion1, AA average credit quality (94.4% A and above)
Diversification and strong underwriting are core to our investment strategy
We believe BBB investments are defensively positioned; underweight energy, consumer cyclical, and BBB- allocations relative to broader index
Impairments and credit downgrades tracking below or at low end of our stress scenarios
Includes funds withheld.
The Rating Agency Designation includes all "+" or "-" at that rating level (e. g. "BBB" includes "BBB+", "BBB", and "BBB-"). Note: Data as of December 31, 2020. Additional information on investments can be found in the Quarterly Financial Supplement available on the Investors page of RGA's website, rgare.com.
$75.8B
$56.7B
Commercial Mortgage Loans (CML)
Team has managed through multiple real estate cycles; robust infrastructure to protect value in times of stress
Portfolio underwriting metrics provide significant downside support
Loan to value of approximately 58%, significant borrower equity ahead of our investment
Debt service coverage (>1.8x), predictable income stream to make debt service payments
Well-ladderedmaturity profile coupled with amortization reduces maturity default risk
Portfolio well-diversified both geographically and by property type
Portfolio average loan balance ~$10 million
Implemented interest only or payment deferral modifications for a small portion of the portfolio
No loan impairments in 2020 due to COVID-19
Portfolio delinquency 0.25% at end of Q4
$5.9B
$5.9B
Pre-Tax Income (Loss) Reconciliation
Investment impairments have slowed due to various improvements in the financial markets, while the allowance for commercial mortgage loans and other impairments increased due to macro economic factors
Movement in other embedded derivatives (mostly B36) was primarily due to credit spreads tightening
"Other derivative instruments" are primarily comprised of non-qualifying hedges (such as inflation increases in reinsured policyholder benefits) and investment strategies that utilize credit derivatives to replicate fixed income investments
$ in millions
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
2020 YTD
Pre-tax income (loss)
$
(96)
195
285
169
553
Investment-related
Investment impairments and CECL1
47
22
5
3
77
Net gains/losses on sale of fixed maturity
(27)
(20)
25
(27)
(49)
securities
Change in market value of equity securities
17
(15)
(5)
14
11
and other
Derivative-related
GMXBs2 (net of hedging and DAC)
(36)
(36)
60
4
(8)
Other embedded derivatives (net of DAC)
121
2
(44)
(27)
52
Change in market value of other derivative
95
(42)
(24)
(34)
(5)
instruments
Tax-related items and other
(3)
3
(1)
(3)
(4)
Pre-tax adjusted operating income
$
118
109
301
99
627
1
New accounting standard related to current expected credit losses.
2
GMXBs are policy riders that provide a specified guaranteed minimum benefit. Examples include Guaranteed Minimum Withdrawal Benefits and Guaranteed Minimum Income Benefits.
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures
Reconciliation of GAAP pre-tax income to pre-tax adjusted operating income
4Q19
4Q20
2019
2020
In millions
U.S. & Latin America Traditional
GAAP pre-tax income (loss)
$
85
$
(92)
$
265
$
(298)
Capital (gains) losses, derivatives and other, net
-
-
-
-
Change in MV of embedded derivatives 1
(2)
3
18
11
Pre-tax adjusted operating income
$
83
$
(89)
$
283
$
(287)
U.S. & Latin America Asset-Intensive
GAAP pre-tax income
$
78
$
96
$
315
$
201
Capital (gains) losses, derivatives and other, net 1
60
72
(81)
11
Change in MV of embedded derivatives 1
(73)
(98)
25
41
Pre-tax adjusted operating income
$
65
$
70
$
259
$
253
U.S. & Latin America Capital Solutions
GAAP pre-tax income
$
26
$
23
$
83
$
94
Pre-tax adjusted operating income
$
26
$
23
$
83
$
94
Canada Traditional
GAAP pre-tax income
$
28
$
37
$
168
$
134
Capital (gains) losses, derivatives and other, net
(1)
(2)
(7)
6
Pre-tax adjusted operating income
$
27
$
35
$
161
$
140
Canada Financial Solutions
GAAP pre-tax income
$
7
$
8
$
15
$
21
Pre-tax adjusted operating income
$
7
$
8
$
15
$
21
EMEA Traditional
GAAP pre-tax income
$
23
$
(13)
$
80
$
27
Pre-tax adjusted operating income
$
23
$
(13)
$
80
$
27
EMEA Financial Solutions
GAAP pre-tax income
$
72
$
38
$
223
$
258
Capital (gains) losses, derivatives and other, net
1
3
(7)
(16)
Pre-tax adjusted operating income
$
73
$
41
$
216
$
242
1 Net of DAC offset
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures
Reconciliation of GAAP pre-tax income to pre-tax adjusted operating income In millions
Asia Pacific Traditional GAAPpre-taxincome
Pre-tax adjusted operating income
Asia Pacific Financial Solutions
GAAP pre-tax income (loss)
Capital (gains) losses, derivatives and other, net
Pre-tax adjusted operating income
Corporate and Other
4Q19
4Q20
2019
2020
$
12
$
25
$
105
$
174
$
12
$
25
$
105
$
174
$
13
$
48
$
23
$
59
(5)
(25)
(3)
(5)
$
8
$
23
$
20
$
54
GAAP pre-tax income (loss)
Capital (gains) losses, derivatives and other, net Pre-tax adjusted operating loss
RGA Consolidated
GAAP pre-tax income
Capital (gains) losses, derivatives and other, net 1
Change in MV of embedded derivatives 1 Pre-tax adjusted operating income
GAAP net income
Capital (gains) losses, derivatives and other, net 1
Change in MV of embedded derivatives 1 U.S. tax reform and statutory tax rate changes Adjusted operating income
1 Net of DAC offset
$
(36)
$
(1)
(4)
(23)
$
(40)
$
(24)
$
308
$
169
51
25
(75)
(95)
$
284
$
99
$
235
$
132
25
9
(43)
(64)
2
4
$
219
$
81
$
(145)
$
(117)
22
26
$
(123)
$
(91)
$
1,132
$
553
(76)
22
43
52
$
1,099
$
627
$
870
$
415
(43)
(6)
18
66
8
(21)
$
853
$
454
Reconciliation of earnings-per-share to adjusted operating earnings-per-shareDiluted share basis
Earnings-per-share
Capital (gains) losses, derivatives and other, net 1
Change in MV of embedded derivatives 1
U.S. tax reform and statutory tax rate changes
Adjusted operating earnings-per-share
1 Net of DAC offset
4Q19
4Q20
2019
2020
$
3.68
$
1.94
$
13.62
$
6.31
0.40
0.12
(0.68)
(0.10)
(0.68)
(0.93)
0.28
1.01
0.03
0.06
0.13
0.32
$
3.43
$
1.19
$
13.35
$
7.54
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures
Reconciliation of GAAP stockholders' equity to stockholders' equity excluding AOCI
