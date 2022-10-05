Reinsurance of America Incorporated : RGA and Sompo Announce Partnership to Improve Eldercare

ST. LOUIS, October 5, 2022 - Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA), a leading global life and health reinsurer, and Sompo Holdings, Inc. (Sompo), a global property and casualty insurance company with a leading nursing care business in Japan, today announced a new partnership aimed at improving eldercare and promoting healthy aging. Together, Sompo and RGA will leverage their experience in eldercare, aging-related insights, and robust data assets from legacy businesses to create products and solutions designed to improve health outcomes and financial security. The partnership will engage in data studies to build upon their expertise and tailor products to best support their customers' needs.

Through the partnership, RGA and Sompo will work to introduce products and services to help customers and their families strengthen their health and financial wellbeing. Improving the quality and availability of eldercare solutions helps further the Japanese carrier's pursuit to solve social problems through its businesses by investing in digital technologies that help improve the population's quality of life.

About RGA

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) is a global industry leader specializing in life and health reinsurance and financial solutions that help clients effectively manage risk and optimize capital. Founded in 1973, RGA is one of the world's largest and most respected reinsurers and is guided by a fundamental purpose: to make financial protection accessible to all. RGA is widely recognized for superior risk management and underwriting expertise, innovative product design, and dedicated client focus. RGA serves clients and partners in key markets around the world and has approximately $3.4 trillion of life reinsurance in force and assets of $84.6 billion as of June 30, 2022. To learn more about RGA and its businesses, visit www.rgare.com. Follow RGA on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Sompo

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (Sompo) is a global leader in insurance and a Japanese leader in nursing care and healthcare industry, headquartered in Japan, with the purpose to build a theme park of security, health, and wellbeing. Sompo's insurance business lines include domestic and overseas P&C (re)insurance and domestic life insurance. Sompo has a history of over 130 years in the insurance industry and is one of the leading P&C insurers in Japan. Nursing care and seniors business is one of the largest operators of nursing care and home health services in Japan, serving over 90,000 users. Digital business develops business models and creates new solution under the collaboration with start-ups globally. The consolidated company generates over ¥4 trillion in revenue annually and holds over ¥13 trillion in assets. To learn more about Sompo and its businesses, visit www.sompo-hd.com or LinkedIn.