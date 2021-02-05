Log in
Rejlers : Year-end report Rejlers AB January – December 2020

02/05/2021 | 02:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Year-end report Rejlers AB January - December 2020

2021-02-05

October - December, remaining operations

  • Sales decreased by 1.9% to SEK 631.2 million (643.4)
  • Organic sales growth excluding exchange rate fluctuations amounted to -5.1% (8.4)
  • EBITA increased to SEK 35.6 million (35.0) and the EBITA margin was 5.6% (5.4)
  • EBIT increased to SEK 28.0 million (18.0), impacted by acquisition expenses for the acquisition of Geosigma of SEK 2.7 million
  • Net financial items amounted to an expense of SEK -7.0 million (-3.3), affected by an impairment of a minority interest
  • Net profit after tax amounted to SEK 8.8 million (17.5)

January - December, remaining operations

  • Net sales increased by 10.8% to SEK 2,366.9 million (2,136.7)
  • Organic sales growth excluding exchange rate fluctuations amounted to -2.2% (8.2)
  • Adjusted EBITA increased to SEK 128.6 million (113.4) and adjusted EBITA margin was 5.4% (5.3)
  • Restructuring costs amounted to SEK 18.4 million (0)
  • EBITA amounted to SEK 110.2 million (113.4) and the EBITA margin was 4.7% (5.3)
  • EBIT increased to SEK 83.8 million (79.5), impacted by acquisition expenses for the acquisition of Geosigma of SEK 2.7 million
  • Net financial items amounted to an expense of SEK -34.0 million (-4.5), affected by an impairment of a minority interest and buyouts of minority interests, as well as the translation of currencies
  • Net profit after tax amounted to SEK 32.5 million (59.6)
  • Due to the continued uncertainty resulting from COVID-19, the Board intends to return to the issue of a dividend

January - December including Embriq January- August

  • Net sales increased by 2.0% to SEK 2,608.7 million (2,557.1)
  • Organic sales growth excluding exchange rate fluctuations amounted to -2.2% (8.2)
  • Adjusted EBITA increased to SEK 149.2 million (138.0) and adjusted EBITA margin increased to 5.7% (5.4)
  • Capital gains regarding divested operations amounted to SEK 233.2 million (0)
  • Restructuring costs amounted to SEK 18.4 million (0)
  • EBITA increased to SEK 364.0 million (138.0) and the EBITA margin was 13.9% (5.4)
  • EBIT increased to SEK 337.0 million (103.5), mainly impacted by capital gains for divested operations
  • Earnings per share before dilution increased to SEK 14.48 (4.19) and after dilution to SEK 14.16 (4.16)

Statement by the President and CEO
'Our journey of change is continuing. For full year 2020, we are reporting an adjusted EBITA (EBITA excluding non-recurring items) of SEK 149 million (138), which is Rejlers' highest annual profit to-date. We are very proud of an improved operating profit and margin during this unique year, but the goal is set even higher for 2025', says Viktor Svensson, President and CEO, Rejlers AB.

For further information, please contact:
Viktor Svensson, President and CEO, +46 (0)70 657 20 26, viktor.svensson@rejlers.se
Anna Jennehov, CFO, +46 (0)73 074 06 70, anna.jennehov@rejlers.se

This information is information that Rejlers AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:30 CET on 5 February 2021.

Disclaimer

Rejlers AB published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 07:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
