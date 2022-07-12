Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Reklaim Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    MYID   CA7594021007

REKLAIM LTD.

(MYID)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:54 2022-07-11 pm EDT
0.0750 CAD    0.00%
Reklaim : Financial Statements Request Form

07/12/2022 | 01:14pm EDT
REKLAIM LTD.

Interim Financial StatementsMark this box if you would like to receive Interim Financial Statements by mail.

Annual Financial StatementsMark this box if you would like to receive the Annual Financial Statements by mail.

Financial Statements Request Form

Under securities regulations, a reporting issuer must send annually a form to holders to request the Interim Financial Statements and MD&A and/or the Annual Financial Statements and MD&A. If you would like to receive the report(s) by mail, please make your selection and return to the address as noted or register online at www.computershare.com/mailinglist.

Alternatively, you may choose to access the report(s) online at www.sedar.com.

Computershare will use the information collected solely for the mailing of such financial statements. You may view Computershare's Privacy Code at www.computershare.com/privacy or by requesting that we mail you a copy.

Please place my name on your financial statements mailing list.

C H C Q

CHCQ.BEN_IA.E.32787.OUTSOURCED/000001/000001/i

Disclaimer

Killi Ltd. published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 17:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1,00 M 0,77 M 0,77 M
Net income 2021 -6,32 M -4,87 M -4,87 M
Net cash 2021 0,42 M 0,32 M 0,32 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,82x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6,65 M 5,12 M 5,12 M
EV / Sales 2020 192x
EV / Sales 2021 17,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,0%
Chart REKLAIM LTD.
Duration : Period :
Reklaim Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Neil Sweeney Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ira Levy Chief Financial Officer
Jake Phillips Chief Technology Officer & VP-Technology
Jason R.B. Maguire Independent Director
Robert Fernicola Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REKLAIM LTD.-72.22%5
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-21.35%1 978 279
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-44.65%53 648
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-29.13%48 994
SYNOPSYS INC.-13.83%48 215
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-13.91%43 534