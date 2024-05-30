Reklaim Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position As at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (in Canadian Dollars) Note March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 554,618 $ 164,279 Trade and other receivables 4, 14 564,430 1,191,121 Prepaid expenses 48,036 66,882 Total current assets 1,167,084 1,422,282 Non Current Assets Property and equipment, net 5 18,960 22,977 Total assets $ 1,186,044 $ 1,445,259 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (Deficit) Current Liabilities Trade and other liabilities 6 $ 1,045,064 $ 1,162,398 Contract liabilities 1,867 1,867 Current portion of loans payable 7 8,395 8,272 Current portion of secured debentures 8 943,586 58,036 Total current liabilities 1,998,912 1,230,573 Non-current portion of loans payable 7 5,124 7,271 Non-current portion of secured debentures 8 - 888,105 Total liabilities $ 2,004,036 $ 2,125,949 Shareholders' equity (deficit) Share capital 10 29,166,806 29,128,164 Warrants 10 915,766 921,376 Contributed surplus 3,505,382 3,505,092 Cumulative translation adjustment 148,287 138,682 Deficit (34,554,233) (34,374,004) Total Shareholders' equity (deficit) (817,992) (680,690) Total Shareholders' equity (deficit) and liabilities $ 1,186,044 $ 1,445,259 Going concern uncertainity, related party, commitments, and subsequent event 2, 9, 12, 17 Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors: Original signed by Original signed by Neil Sweeney, CEO & Founder Andrew Elinesky, Chair of the Audit Committee The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. 1

Reklaim Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (in Canadian Dollars) Three months ended March 31, Note 2024 2023 Revenue 13 $ 728,427 $ 728,304 Cost of services 14 132,398 210,168 Gross profit 596,029 518,136 Expenses 298,437 General and administrative 9, 12 404,100 Research and development 105,082 111,124 Selling and business development 296,608 82,741 Marketing 76,131 71,165 776,258 669,130 Net loss (180,229) (150,994) Other comprehensive income 9,605 Foreign currency translation differences 1,241 Total comprehensive loss $ (170,624) $ (149,753) Earnings (loss) per share 0.00 Earnings (loss) per share, basic and diluted (0.00) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 114,293,156 92,640,206

Reklaim Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity Three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (in Canadian Dollars) Cumulative Number of Common Shares to be Contributed translation Accumulated Total Equity Shares Issued Share Capital Warrants Surplus adjustment Deficit (Deficiency) Balance as at January 1, 2023 92,640,206 - $ 28,240,932 $ 2,428,131 $ 1,878,379 $ 176,275 $ (35,283,736) $ (2,560,019) Reclassing expired warrants 10 - - - (1,529,381) 1,529,381 - - - Share-based compensation 11 - - - - 67,815 - - 67,815 Net loss and comprehensive loss - - - - - 1,241 (150,994) (149,753) Balance as at March 31, 2023 92,640,206 - 28,240,932 898,750 3,475,575 177,516 (35,434,730) (2,641,957) Balance as at January 1, 2024 114,421,495 1,832,241 29,128,164 921,376 3,505,092 138,682 (34,374,004) (680,690) Shares issued related to prior peroid 1,832,241 (1,832,241) - - - - - - Exercise of warrants 10 330,000 - 38,642 (5,610) 33,032 Share-based compensation 11 - - - - 290 - - 290 Net income and comprehensive income - - - - - 9,605 (180,229) (170,624) Balance as at March 31, 2024 116,583,736 - $ 29,166,806 $ 915,766 $ 3,505,382 $ 148,287 (34,554,233) $ (817,992)

Reklaim Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows Three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (in Canadian Dollars) Three months ended March 31, Note 2024 2023 Operating activities $ (180,229) Net loss $ (150,994) Depreciation of property and equipment 5 4,017 6,242 Interest and accretion expense 98,989 45,128 Share based compensation 11 290 67,815 Net change in non-cash operating working capital 15 540,578 (100,360) Net cash flows provided by/(used in) operating activities 463,645 (132,169) Financing activities 33,032 Proceeds on exercise of warrants 11 - Proceeds from debt / secured debentures 8 - 23,733 Repayment of debt 7 (2,147) (2,024) Interest paid 8 (113,796) (72,953) Cash flows used in financing activities (82,911) (51,244) Investing activities - Purchase of property and equipment 5 (4,486) Cash flows used in investing activities - (4,486) Effect of foreign exchange on working capital 9,605 1,241 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 390,339 (186,658) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 164,279 244,464 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 554,618 $ 57,806

Reklaim Ltd. Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (in Canadian Dollars) 1. CORPORATE INFORMATION Reklaim Ltd. ("Reklaim," the "Company") is a company driven by consumer data and privacy evolution. Offering compliant, first-party data to brands & agencies, platforms, and data companies, Reklaim allows consumers to visit the platform, confirm their identity and unveil data that has been collected and sold on them for years. Reklaim enables consumers to take back control of this data by setting up a Reklaim account where, should they choose to, consumers can be compensated for using their data. The address of the Company's corporate office is 145 King Street West, Suite 2200, Toronto, ON M5H 4G2. Reklaim, formerly Killi Ltd., was incorporated on January 14, 1997, according to the ABCA as 723765 Alberta Ltd. On May 25, 2020, the Company changed its name from Freckle Ltd. to Killi Ltd., and the Company's common shares commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the symbol "MYID." On November 4, 2020, the Company completed its up-list, and the Company's common shares commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "MYIDF." On November 1, 2021, the Company name was changed from Killi Ltd. to Reklaim Ltd.

Reklaim Ltd. Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (in Canadian Dollars) 2. GOING CONCERN UNCERTAINTY These consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). The going concern basis of presentation assumes the Company will continue to operate for the foreseeable future and will be able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business. During the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company generated a comprehensive loss of $170,624 (2023 - ($149,753)) and cash flows from operations of $463,645 (2023 - ($132,169)). In addition, the Company has an accumulated deficit of $34,554,233 (December 31, 2023 - $34,374,004). In assessing whether the going concern assumption is appropriate, management considers all available information about the future, which is at least, but not limited to, twelve months from the end of the reporting period. This assessment is based upon planned actions that may or may not occur for several reasons, including the Company's own resources and external market conditions. The Company's ability to continue as a going concern, realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business, meet its corporate administrative expenses, continue its research and development activities and support the operations of its subsidiaries is dependent upon management's ability to obtain additional financing, through various means including but not limited to equity financing. No assurance can be given that any such additional funding will be available or that it can be obtained on terms favorable to the Company. The above factors indicate a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the Company's ability to continue operating as a going concern. These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not reflect adjustments that would be necessary if the going concern assumption were not appropriate. If the going concern basis were not appropriate for these financial statements, then adjustments would be necessary to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities, the reported expenses, and the classifications used in the statements of financial position. These adjustments could be material.

Reklaim Ltd. Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (in Canadian Dollars) 3. MATERIAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES The following accounting policies have been used throughout all periods presented in the consolidated financial statements. (a) Basis of preparation and statement of compliance with IFRS These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, including comparatives, have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 and International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and the Interpretations of the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC") and in effect at the closing date of March 31, 2024. On May 28, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors approved these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and authorized them for issue. (b) Basis of preparation and statement of compliance with IFRS The consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for certain financial instruments that are measured at fair value, as explained in the accounting policies. (c) Basis of consolidation The condensed consolidated interim financial statements include the accounts of the Company and its subsidiaries. The chart below summarizes the entities included in the consolidated financial statements as at March 31, 2024, and 2023. Entity Name Place of Incorporation Ownership Functional Currency Reklaim Ltd. Ontario, Canada Parent Canadian dollars Reklaim Inc. Ontario, Canada Wholly owned Canadian dollars subsidiary of Reklaim Ltd. Reklaim Holdings Ltd. Ontario, Canada Wholly owned Canadian dollars subsidiary of Reklaim Inc. Reklaim USA Inc. Delaware, USA Wholly owned United States dollars subsidiary of Reklaim Inc.

3. MATERIAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES (continued) (d) Functional currency and foreign currency translation These condensed consolidated interim financial statements are presented in Canadian dollars, which is also the parent's functional currency. Transactions in foreign currencies are translated into the functional currency of the relevant parent/subsidiary company using the exchange rate in effect on the transaction date. Foreign exchange gains and losses resulting from the settlement of such transactions and the remeasurement of monetary items at the reporting date exchange rate are recognized in a net loss. Non- monetary items measured at historical cost are translated using the exchange rate at the date of the transaction. The functional currency of the subsidiaries remains unchanged during the reporting period. Monetary assets and liabilities of Reklaim USA Inc. are translated into Canadian dollars at period-end exchange rates. In contrast, non-monetary items are measured at historical cost and are translated using the exchange rate at the date of the transaction. Income, expenses, and foreign operations cash flows are translated into Canadian dollars using monthly average exchange rates. Exchange differences resulting from the translation of foreign operations are recognized in other comprehensive losses. (e) Critical accounting estimates and judgments The Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements are prepared in accordance with IFRS recognition and measurement principles that often require Management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts presented and disclosed in the consolidated financial statements. Management reviews these estimates and assumptions on an ongoing basis based on historical experience, changes in business conditions and other relevant factors as it believes to be reasonable under the circumstances. Changes in facts and circumstances may result in revised estimates, and actual results could differ from those estimates. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognized in the period in which the estimates are revised and in any future periods affected. The estimates, judgments and assumptions applied in the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, including the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those applied in the Company's last annual audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.