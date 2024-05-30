Reklaim Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position As at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023

(in Canadian Dollars)

Note

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Assets

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

554,618

$

164,279

Trade and other receivables

4, 14

564,430

1,191,121

Prepaid expenses

48,036

66,882

Total current assets

1,167,084

1,422,282

Non Current Assets

Property and equipment, net

5

18,960

22,977

Total assets

$

1,186,044

$

1,445,259

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (Deficit)

Current Liabilities

Trade and other liabilities

6

$

1,045,064

$

1,162,398

Contract liabilities

1,867

1,867

Current portion of loans payable

7

8,395

8,272

Current portion of secured debentures

8

943,586

58,036

Total current liabilities

1,998,912

1,230,573

Non-current portion of loans payable

7

5,124

7,271

Non-current portion of secured debentures

8

-

888,105

Total liabilities

$

2,004,036

$

2,125,949

Shareholders' equity (deficit)

Share capital

10

29,166,806

29,128,164

Warrants

10

915,766

921,376

Contributed surplus

3,505,382

3,505,092

Cumulative translation adjustment

148,287

138,682

Deficit

(34,554,233)

(34,374,004)

Total Shareholders' equity (deficit)

(817,992)

(680,690)

Total Shareholders' equity (deficit) and liabilities

$

1,186,044

$

1,445,259

Going concern uncertainity, related party, commitments, and

subsequent event

2, 9, 12, 17

Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors:

Original signed by

Original signed by

Neil Sweeney, CEO & Founder

Andrew Elinesky, Chair of the Audit Committee

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

1

Reklaim Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

(in Canadian Dollars)

Three months ended March 31,

Note

2024

2023

Revenue

13

$

728,427

$

728,304

Cost of services

14

132,398

210,168

Gross profit

596,029

518,136

Expenses

298,437

General and administrative

9, 12

404,100

Research and development

105,082

111,124

Selling and business development

296,608

82,741

Marketing

76,131

71,165

776,258

669,130

Net loss

(180,229)

(150,994)

Other comprehensive income

9,605

Foreign currency translation differences

1,241

Total comprehensive loss

$

(170,624)

$

(149,753)

Earnings (loss) per share

0.00

Earnings (loss) per share, basic and diluted

(0.00)

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted

114,293,156

92,640,206

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

2

Reklaim Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity Three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

(in Canadian Dollars)

Cumulative

Number of Common

Shares to be

Contributed

translation

Accumulated

Total Equity

Shares

Issued

Share Capital

Warrants

Surplus

adjustment

Deficit

(Deficiency)

Balance as at January 1, 2023

92,640,206

-

$

28,240,932

$

2,428,131

$

1,878,379

$

176,275

$

(35,283,736)

$

(2,560,019)

Reclassing expired warrants

10

-

-

-

(1,529,381)

1,529,381

-

-

-

Share-based compensation

11

-

-

-

-

67,815

-

-

67,815

Net loss and comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

-

1,241

(150,994)

(149,753)

Balance as at March 31, 2023

92,640,206

-

28,240,932

898,750

3,475,575

177,516

(35,434,730)

(2,641,957)

Balance as at January 1, 2024

114,421,495

1,832,241

29,128,164

921,376

3,505,092

138,682

(34,374,004)

(680,690)

Shares issued related to prior peroid

1,832,241

(1,832,241)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Exercise of warrants

10

330,000

-

38,642

(5,610)

33,032

Share-based compensation

11

-

-

-

-

290

-

-

290

Net income and comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

9,605

(180,229)

(170,624)

Balance as at March 31, 2024

116,583,736

-

$

29,166,806

$

915,766

$

3,505,382

$

148,287

(34,554,233)

$

(817,992)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

3

Reklaim Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows Three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

(in Canadian Dollars)

Three months ended March 31,

Note

2024

2023

Operating activities

$

(180,229)

Net loss

$

(150,994)

Depreciation of property and equipment

5

4,017

6,242

Interest and accretion expense

98,989

45,128

Share based compensation

11

290

67,815

Net change in non-cash operating working capital

15

540,578

(100,360)

Net cash flows provided by/(used in) operating activities

463,645

(132,169)

Financing activities

33,032

Proceeds on exercise of warrants

11

-

Proceeds from debt / secured debentures

8

-

23,733

Repayment of debt

7

(2,147)

(2,024)

Interest paid

8

(113,796)

(72,953)

Cash flows used in financing activities

(82,911)

(51,244)

Investing activities

-

Purchase of property and equipment

5

(4,486)

Cash flows used in investing activities

-

(4,486)

Effect of foreign exchange on working capital

9,605

1,241

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

390,339

(186,658)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

164,279

244,464

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

554,618

$

57,806

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

4

Reklaim Ltd.

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

(in Canadian Dollars)

1. CORPORATE INFORMATION

Reklaim Ltd. ("Reklaim," the "Company") is a company driven by consumer data and privacy evolution. Offering compliant, first-party data to brands & agencies, platforms, and data companies, Reklaim allows consumers to visit the platform, confirm their identity and unveil data that has been collected and sold on them for years. Reklaim enables consumers to take back control of this data by setting up a Reklaim account where, should they choose to, consumers can be compensated for using their data.

The address of the Company's corporate office is 145 King Street West, Suite 2200, Toronto, ON M5H 4G2.

Reklaim, formerly Killi Ltd., was incorporated on January 14, 1997, according to the ABCA as 723765 Alberta Ltd.

On May 25, 2020, the Company changed its name from Freckle Ltd. to Killi Ltd., and the Company's common shares commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the symbol "MYID."

On November 4, 2020, the Company completed its up-list, and the Company's common shares commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "MYIDF."

On November 1, 2021, the Company name was changed from Killi Ltd. to Reklaim Ltd.

5

Reklaim Ltd.

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

(in Canadian Dollars)

2. GOING CONCERN UNCERTAINTY

These consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). The going concern basis of presentation assumes the Company will continue to operate for the foreseeable future and will be able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business. During the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company generated a comprehensive loss of $170,624 (2023 - ($149,753)) and cash flows from operations of $463,645 (2023 - ($132,169)). In addition, the Company has an accumulated deficit of $34,554,233 (December 31, 2023 - $34,374,004).

In assessing whether the going concern assumption is appropriate, management considers all available information about the future, which is at least, but not limited to, twelve months from the end of the reporting period. This assessment is based upon planned actions that may or may not occur for several reasons, including the Company's own resources and external market conditions.

The Company's ability to continue as a going concern, realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business, meet its corporate administrative expenses, continue its research and development activities and support the operations of its subsidiaries is dependent upon management's ability to obtain additional financing, through various means including but not limited to equity financing. No assurance can be given that any such additional funding will be available or that it can be obtained on terms favorable to the Company. The above factors indicate a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the Company's ability to continue operating as a going concern.

These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not reflect adjustments that would be necessary if the going concern assumption were not appropriate. If the going concern basis were not appropriate for these financial statements, then adjustments would be necessary to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities, the reported expenses, and the classifications used in the statements of financial position. These adjustments could be material.

6

Reklaim Ltd.

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

(in Canadian Dollars)

3. MATERIAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The following accounting policies have been used throughout all periods presented in the consolidated financial statements.

(a) Basis of preparation and statement of compliance with IFRS

These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, including comparatives, have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 and International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and the Interpretations of the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC") and in effect at the closing date of March 31, 2024.

On May 28, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors approved these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and authorized them for issue.

(b) Basis of preparation and statement of compliance with IFRS

The consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for certain financial instruments that are measured at fair value, as explained in the accounting policies.

(c) Basis of consolidation

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements include the accounts of the Company and its subsidiaries. The chart below summarizes the entities included in the consolidated financial statements as at March 31, 2024, and 2023.

Entity Name

Place of Incorporation

Ownership

Functional Currency

Reklaim Ltd.

Ontario, Canada

Parent

Canadian dollars

Reklaim Inc.

Ontario, Canada

Wholly

owned

Canadian dollars

subsidiary

of

Reklaim Ltd.

Reklaim Holdings Ltd.

Ontario, Canada

Wholly

owned

Canadian dollars

subsidiary

of

Reklaim Inc.

Reklaim USA Inc.

Delaware, USA

Wholly

owned

United States dollars

subsidiary

of

Reklaim Inc.

7

3. MATERIAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES (continued)

(d) Functional currency and foreign currency translation

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements are presented in Canadian dollars, which is also the parent's functional currency. Transactions in foreign currencies are translated into the functional currency of the relevant parent/subsidiary company using the exchange rate in effect on the transaction date. Foreign exchange gains and losses resulting from the settlement of such transactions and the remeasurement of monetary items at the reporting date exchange rate are recognized in a net loss. Non- monetary items measured at historical cost are translated using the exchange rate at the date of the transaction. The functional currency of the subsidiaries remains unchanged during the reporting period.

Monetary assets and liabilities of Reklaim USA Inc. are translated into Canadian dollars at period-end exchange rates. In contrast, non-monetary items are measured at historical cost and are translated using the exchange rate at the date of the transaction. Income, expenses, and foreign operations cash flows are translated into Canadian dollars using monthly average exchange rates. Exchange differences resulting from the translation of foreign operations are recognized in other comprehensive losses.

(e) Critical accounting estimates and judgments

The Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements are prepared in accordance with IFRS recognition and measurement principles that often require Management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts presented and disclosed in the consolidated financial statements.

Management reviews these estimates and assumptions on an ongoing basis based on historical experience, changes in business conditions and other relevant factors as it believes to be reasonable under the circumstances. Changes in facts and circumstances may result in revised estimates, and actual results could differ from those estimates. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognized in the period in which the estimates are revised and in any future periods affected.

The estimates, judgments and assumptions applied in the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, including the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those applied in the Company's last annual audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.

8

4. TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES

The amounts recognized in the consolidated statements of financial position relating to trade and other receivables are determined as follows:

As at

As at

Input tax receivable

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

$

23,104

$

32,756

Trade accounts receivable, gross

565,022

1,201,110

Allowance for credit losses

(23,696)

(42,745)

$

564,430

$

1,191,121

Trade receivables and other receivables consist of billings for revenue earned.

The changes in the expected credit loss are as follows:

All amounts are short-term. The net carrying value of trade receivables is considered a reasonable approximation of fair value.

5. PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT

Computer

Cost:

Equipment

Vehicle

Total

At December 31, 2022

$

105,022

$

40,053

$

145,075

Additions

9,492

-

9,492

At December 31, 2023

$

114,514

$

40,053

$

154,567

At March 31, 2024

$

114,514

$

40,053

$

154,567

Accumulated depreciation:

At December 31, 2022

$

90,622

$

21,139

$

111,761

Depreciation

13,153

6,676

19,829

Disposals

-

-

-

At December 31, 2023

$

103,775

$

27,815

$

131,590

Depreciation

2,348

1,669

4,017

At March 31, 2024

$

106,123

$

29,484

$

135,607

Carrying amounts:

At December 31, 2023

$

10,739

$

12,238

$

22,977

At March 31, 2024

$

8,391

$

10,569

$

18,960

9

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Killi Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2024 13:38:14 UTC.