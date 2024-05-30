Reklaim Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position As at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023
(in Canadian Dollars)
Note
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Assets
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
554,618
$
164,279
Trade and other receivables
4, 14
564,430
1,191,121
Prepaid expenses
48,036
66,882
Total current assets
1,167,084
1,422,282
Non Current Assets
Property and equipment, net
5
18,960
22,977
Total assets
$
1,186,044
$
1,445,259
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (Deficit)
Current Liabilities
Trade and other liabilities
6
$
1,045,064
$
1,162,398
Contract liabilities
1,867
1,867
Current portion of loans payable
7
8,395
8,272
Current portion of secured debentures
8
943,586
58,036
Total current liabilities
1,998,912
1,230,573
Non-current portion of loans payable
7
5,124
7,271
Non-current portion of secured debentures
8
-
888,105
Total liabilities
$
2,004,036
$
2,125,949
Shareholders' equity (deficit)
Share capital
10
29,166,806
29,128,164
Warrants
10
915,766
921,376
Contributed surplus
3,505,382
3,505,092
Cumulative translation adjustment
148,287
138,682
Deficit
(34,554,233)
(34,374,004)
Total Shareholders' equity (deficit)
(817,992)
(680,690)
Total Shareholders' equity (deficit) and liabilities
$
1,186,044
$
1,445,259
Going concern uncertainity, related party, commitments, and
subsequent event
2, 9, 12, 17
Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors:
Original signed by
Original signed by
Neil Sweeney, CEO & Founder
Andrew Elinesky, Chair of the Audit Committee
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
1
Reklaim Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
(in Canadian Dollars)
Three months ended March 31,
Note
2024
2023
Revenue
13
$
728,427
$
728,304
Cost of services
14
132,398
210,168
Gross profit
596,029
518,136
Expenses
298,437
General and administrative
9, 12
404,100
Research and development
105,082
111,124
Selling and business development
296,608
82,741
Marketing
76,131
71,165
776,258
669,130
Net loss
(180,229)
(150,994)
Other comprehensive income
9,605
Foreign currency translation differences
1,241
Total comprehensive loss
$
(170,624)
$
(149,753)
Earnings (loss) per share
0.00
Earnings (loss) per share, basic and diluted
(0.00)
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted
114,293,156
92,640,206
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
2
Reklaim Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity Three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
(in Canadian Dollars)
Cumulative
Number of Common
Shares to be
Contributed
translation
Accumulated
Total Equity
Shares
Issued
Share Capital
Warrants
Surplus
adjustment
Deficit
(Deficiency)
Balance as at January 1, 2023
92,640,206
-
$
28,240,932
$
2,428,131
$
1,878,379
$
176,275
$
(35,283,736)
$
(2,560,019)
Reclassing expired warrants
10
-
-
-
(1,529,381)
1,529,381
-
-
-
Share-based compensation
11
-
-
-
-
67,815
-
-
67,815
Net loss and comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
-
1,241
(150,994)
(149,753)
Balance as at March 31, 2023
92,640,206
-
28,240,932
898,750
3,475,575
177,516
(35,434,730)
(2,641,957)
Balance as at January 1, 2024
114,421,495
1,832,241
29,128,164
921,376
3,505,092
138,682
(34,374,004)
(680,690)
Shares issued related to prior peroid
1,832,241
(1,832,241)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Exercise of warrants
10
330,000
-
38,642
(5,610)
33,032
Share-based compensation
11
-
-
-
-
290
-
-
290
Net income and comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
9,605
(180,229)
(170,624)
Balance as at March 31, 2024
116,583,736
-
$
29,166,806
$
915,766
$
3,505,382
$
148,287
(34,554,233)
$
(817,992)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
3
Reklaim Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows Three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
(in Canadian Dollars)
Three months ended March 31,
Note
2024
2023
Operating activities
$
(180,229)
Net loss
$
(150,994)
Depreciation of property and equipment
5
4,017
6,242
Interest and accretion expense
98,989
45,128
Share based compensation
11
290
67,815
Net change in non-cash operating working capital
15
540,578
(100,360)
Net cash flows provided by/(used in) operating activities
463,645
(132,169)
Financing activities
33,032
Proceeds on exercise of warrants
11
-
Proceeds from debt / secured debentures
8
-
23,733
Repayment of debt
7
(2,147)
(2,024)
Interest paid
8
(113,796)
(72,953)
Cash flows used in financing activities
(82,911)
(51,244)
Investing activities
-
Purchase of property and equipment
5
(4,486)
Cash flows used in investing activities
-
(4,486)
Effect of foreign exchange on working capital
9,605
1,241
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
390,339
(186,658)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
164,279
244,464
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
554,618
$
57,806
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
4
Reklaim Ltd.
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
(in Canadian Dollars)
1. CORPORATE INFORMATION
Reklaim Ltd. ("Reklaim," the "Company") is a company driven by consumer data and privacy evolution. Offering compliant, first-party data to brands & agencies, platforms, and data companies, Reklaim allows consumers to visit the platform, confirm their identity and unveil data that has been collected and sold on them for years. Reklaim enables consumers to take back control of this data by setting up a Reklaim account where, should they choose to, consumers can be compensated for using their data.
The address of the Company's corporate office is 145 King Street West, Suite 2200, Toronto, ON M5H 4G2.
Reklaim, formerly Killi Ltd., was incorporated on January 14, 1997, according to the ABCA as 723765 Alberta Ltd.
On May 25, 2020, the Company changed its name from Freckle Ltd. to Killi Ltd., and the Company's common shares commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the symbol "MYID."
On November 4, 2020, the Company completed its up-list, and the Company's common shares commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "MYIDF."
On November 1, 2021, the Company name was changed from Killi Ltd. to Reklaim Ltd.
5
Reklaim Ltd.
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
(in Canadian Dollars)
2. GOING CONCERN UNCERTAINTY
These consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). The going concern basis of presentation assumes the Company will continue to operate for the foreseeable future and will be able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business. During the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company generated a comprehensive loss of $170,624 (2023 - ($149,753)) and cash flows from operations of $463,645 (2023 - ($132,169)). In addition, the Company has an accumulated deficit of $34,554,233 (December 31, 2023 - $34,374,004).
In assessing whether the going concern assumption is appropriate, management considers all available information about the future, which is at least, but not limited to, twelve months from the end of the reporting period. This assessment is based upon planned actions that may or may not occur for several reasons, including the Company's own resources and external market conditions.
The Company's ability to continue as a going concern, realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business, meet its corporate administrative expenses, continue its research and development activities and support the operations of its subsidiaries is dependent upon management's ability to obtain additional financing, through various means including but not limited to equity financing. No assurance can be given that any such additional funding will be available or that it can be obtained on terms favorable to the Company. The above factors indicate a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the Company's ability to continue operating as a going concern.
These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not reflect adjustments that would be necessary if the going concern assumption were not appropriate. If the going concern basis were not appropriate for these financial statements, then adjustments would be necessary to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities, the reported expenses, and the classifications used in the statements of financial position. These adjustments could be material.
6
Reklaim Ltd.
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
(in Canadian Dollars)
3. MATERIAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES
The following accounting policies have been used throughout all periods presented in the consolidated financial statements.
(a) Basis of preparation and statement of compliance with IFRS
These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, including comparatives, have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 and International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and the Interpretations of the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC") and in effect at the closing date of March 31, 2024.
On May 28, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors approved these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and authorized them for issue.
(b) Basis of preparation and statement of compliance with IFRS
The consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for certain financial instruments that are measured at fair value, as explained in the accounting policies.
(c) Basis of consolidation
The condensed consolidated interim financial statements include the accounts of the Company and its subsidiaries. The chart below summarizes the entities included in the consolidated financial statements as at March 31, 2024, and 2023.
Entity Name
Place of Incorporation
Ownership
Functional Currency
Reklaim Ltd.
Ontario, Canada
Parent
Canadian dollars
Reklaim Inc.
Ontario, Canada
Wholly
owned
Canadian dollars
subsidiary
of
Reklaim Ltd.
Reklaim Holdings Ltd.
Ontario, Canada
Wholly
owned
Canadian dollars
subsidiary
of
Reklaim Inc.
Reklaim USA Inc.
Delaware, USA
Wholly
owned
United States dollars
subsidiary
of
Reklaim Inc.
7
3. MATERIAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES (continued)
(d) Functional currency and foreign currency translation
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements are presented in Canadian dollars, which is also the parent's functional currency. Transactions in foreign currencies are translated into the functional currency of the relevant parent/subsidiary company using the exchange rate in effect on the transaction date. Foreign exchange gains and losses resulting from the settlement of such transactions and the remeasurement of monetary items at the reporting date exchange rate are recognized in a net loss. Non- monetary items measured at historical cost are translated using the exchange rate at the date of the transaction. The functional currency of the subsidiaries remains unchanged during the reporting period.
Monetary assets and liabilities of Reklaim USA Inc. are translated into Canadian dollars at period-end exchange rates. In contrast, non-monetary items are measured at historical cost and are translated using the exchange rate at the date of the transaction. Income, expenses, and foreign operations cash flows are translated into Canadian dollars using monthly average exchange rates. Exchange differences resulting from the translation of foreign operations are recognized in other comprehensive losses.
(e) Critical accounting estimates and judgments
The Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements are prepared in accordance with IFRS recognition and measurement principles that often require Management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts presented and disclosed in the consolidated financial statements.
Management reviews these estimates and assumptions on an ongoing basis based on historical experience, changes in business conditions and other relevant factors as it believes to be reasonable under the circumstances. Changes in facts and circumstances may result in revised estimates, and actual results could differ from those estimates. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognized in the period in which the estimates are revised and in any future periods affected.
The estimates, judgments and assumptions applied in the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, including the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those applied in the Company's last annual audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.
8
4. TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES
The amounts recognized in the consolidated statements of financial position relating to trade and other receivables are determined as follows:
As at
As at
Input tax receivable
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
$
23,104
$
32,756
Trade accounts receivable, gross
565,022
1,201,110
Allowance for credit losses
(23,696)
(42,745)
$
564,430
$
1,191,121
Trade receivables and other receivables consist of billings for revenue earned.
The changes in the expected credit loss are as follows:
All amounts are short-term. The net carrying value of trade receivables is considered a reasonable approximation of fair value.
5. PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT
Computer
Cost:
Equipment
Vehicle
Total
At December 31, 2022
$
105,022
$
40,053
$
145,075
Additions
9,492
-
9,492
At December 31, 2023
$
114,514
$
40,053
$
154,567
At March 31, 2024
$
114,514
$
40,053
$
154,567
Accumulated depreciation:
At December 31, 2022
$
90,622
$
21,139
$
111,761
Depreciation
13,153
6,676
19,829
Disposals
-
-
-
At December 31, 2023
$
103,775
$
27,815
$
131,590
Depreciation
2,348
1,669
4,017
At March 31, 2024
$
106,123
$
29,484
$
135,607
Carrying amounts:
At December 31, 2023
$
10,739
$
12,238
$
22,977
At March 31, 2024
$
8,391
$
10,569
$
18,960
9
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Killi Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2024 13:38:14 UTC.