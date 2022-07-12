Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Reklaim Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    MYID   CA7594021007

REKLAIM LTD.

(MYID)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:54 2022-07-11 pm EDT
0.0750 CAD    0.00%
01:14pREKLAIM : Notice regarding proxy materials
PU
06/23Reklaim Ltd. announced a financing transaction
CI
06/14REKLAIM : Notice of Annual Meeting
PU
Reklaim : Notice regarding proxy materials

07/12/2022 | 01:14pm EDT
REKLAIM LTD.

Have questions about this notice? Call the Toll Free Number below or scan the QR code to find out more.

Toll Free 1-866-964-0492

www.computershare.com/ noticeandaccess

Notice of Availability of Proxy Materials for

REKLAIM LTD. Annual General and Special Meeting

Meeting Date and Location:

When:

August 16, 2022

Where:

Virtual Meeting

10:00 am (Eastern Time)

-------

Fold

You are receiving this notice to advise that the proxy materials for the above noted securityholders' meeting are available on the Internet. This communication presents only an overview of the more complete proxy materials that are available to you on the Internet. We remind you to access and review all of the important information contained in the information circular and other proxy materials before voting.

The information circular and other relevant materials are available at:

https://www.investors.reklaimyours.com/investor-materials

OR

www.sedar.com

How to Obtain Paper Copies of the Proxy Materials

-------

Fold

Securityholders may request to receive paper copies of the current meeting materials by mail at no cost. Requests for paper copies may be made using your Control Number as it appears on your enclosed Voting Instruction Form or Proxy. To ensure you receive the materials in advance of the voting deadline and meeting date, all requests must be received no later than August 5, 2022. If you do request the current materials, please note that another Voting Instruction Form/Proxy will not be sent; please retain your current one for voting purposes.

For Holders with a 15 digit Control Number:

For Holders with a 16 digit Control Number:

Request materials by calling Toll Free, within North America - 1-866-962-0498 or direct, from Outside of North America - (514) 982-8716 and entering your control number as indicated on your Voting Instruction Form or Proxy.

To obtain paper copies of the materials after the meeting date, please contact 647-360-3691.

Request materials by calling Toll Free, within North America - 1-877-907-7643 or direct, from Outside of North America - 1-303-562-9305 and entering your control number as indicated on your Voting Instruction Form.

To obtain paper copies of the materials after the meeting date, please contact 647-360-3691.

Dual

Securityholder Meeting Notice

The resolutions to be voted on at the meeting are listed below along with the Sections within the Information Circular where disclosure regarding the matter can be found.

  1. Election of Directors - Election of Directors
  2. Appointment of Auditors - Re-Appointment of Auditors
  3. Amendments to the Company's rolling stock option plan - Amendments to the Company's rolling stock option plan

-------

Fold

Voting

PLEASE NOTE - YOU CANNOT VOTE BY RETURNING THIS NOTICE. To vote your securities you must vote

using the methods reflected on your enclosed Voting Instruction Form or Proxy.

PLEASE VIEW THE INFORMATION CIRCULAR PRIORTO VOTING

Annual Financial statement delivery

  • No Annual Report (or Annual Financial Statements) is (are) included in this mailing

Disclaimer

Killi Ltd. published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 17:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
