Reklaim : Presenting at the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event on December 8, 2021 at 3pm ET

12/02/2021 | 07:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Reklaim Presenting at the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event on December 8, 2021 at 3pm ET

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / Reklaim Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTCQB: MYIDF) ("Reklaim" or the "Company") today announced that CEO Neil Sweeney will be presenting at the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event 2021 on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 3PM ET. Mr. Sweeney will also host 1×1 investor meetings on December 8 and 9.

To access Reklaim's live presentation at the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event 2021, please use the following information:

Date: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Time: 3PM Eastern Time (12PM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43829

"Data privacy has never been at the forefront for firms that have either based their business models on monetizing consumer data or leveraged that data without compensating consumers," said Mr. Sweeney. "Now as big tech and politicians act to stem this abuse, businesses need data privacy-compliant data authorized for use by consumers. Reklaim has this compliant data, allowing businesses to use this authorized data while allowing consumers opportunities to monetize the use of their data. This is a transitional moment for consumer data privacy rights, and I look forward to meeting with investors to describe Reklaim's opportunity to become the de facto source of consumer compliant data."

Investor Registration

If you would like to book 1×1 investor meetings with CEO Neil Sweeney and to watch Reklaim's presentation, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://canada.snn.network/signup

1×1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.

The SNN Network Canada Virtual Event website is available here: https://canada.snn.network/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://canada.snn.network/agenda

About Reklaim

Reklaim is driven by consumer data and the evolution of privacy. Offering compliant, first-party data to Fortune 500 brands, platforms, and data companies, Reklaim allows consumers to visit the platform, confirm their identity, and unveil data that has been collected and sold without the consumer's explicit consent for years. Reklaim enables consumers to take back control of this data by setting up a Reklaim account where, should they choose to, they can be compensated for their data. To view more information about Reklaim, visit https://investors.reklaimyours.com

Company Contact:

Ira Levy, CFO
1-855-908-DATA
Email: investorrelations@reklaimyours.com

About SNN.Network

SNN Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency, and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check-in on a watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite finance and investing influencers; create YOUR own watchlist and screen for ideas YOU'RE interested in; find out about investor conferences YOU want to attend - all here on SNN Network.

If you would like to attend the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021, please register here: https://conference.snn.network/signup

Source: Reklaim via SNN Network

News Compliments of Accesswire

Disclaimer

Killi Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 12:40:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
