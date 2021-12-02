Reklaim : Presenting at the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event on December 8, 2021 at 3pm ET

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / Reklaim Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTCQB: MYIDF) ("Reklaim" or the "Company") today announced that CEO Neil Sweeney will be presenting at the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event 2021 on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 3PM ET. Mr. Sweeney will also host 1×1 investor meetings on December 8 and 9.

To access Reklaim's live presentation at the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event 2021, please use the following information:

Date: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Time: 3PM Eastern Time (12PM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43829

"Data privacy has never been at the forefront for firms that have either based their business models on monetizing consumer data or leveraged that data without compensating consumers," said Mr. Sweeney. "Now as big tech and politicians act to stem this abuse, businesses need data privacy-compliant data authorized for use by consumers. Reklaim has this compliant data, allowing businesses to use this authorized data while allowing consumers opportunities to monetize the use of their data. This is a transitional moment for consumer data privacy rights, and I look forward to meeting with investors to describe Reklaim's opportunity to become the de facto source of consumer compliant data."

About Reklaim

Reklaim is driven by consumer data and the evolution of privacy. Offering compliant, first-party data to Fortune 500 brands, platforms, and data companies, Reklaim allows consumers to visit the platform, confirm their identity, and unveil data that has been collected and sold without the consumer's explicit consent for years. Reklaim enables consumers to take back control of this data by setting up a Reklaim account where, should they choose to, they can be compensated for their data. To view more information about Reklaim, visit https://investors.reklaimyours.com

Company Contact:

Ira Levy, CFO

1-855-908-DATA

Email: investorrelations@reklaimyours.com

