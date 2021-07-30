Log in
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ATHA, REKR and BZ: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

07/30/2021
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ATHA, REKR and BZ: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders July 30, 2021

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ATHA Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/athira-pharma-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=18113&wire=1
REKR Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/rekor-systems-inc-f-k-a-novume-solutions-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=18113&wire=1
BZ Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/kanzhun-limited-information-request-form?prid=18113&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

This lawsuit is on behalf of investors who purchased Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) between September 18, 2020 and June 17, 2021 and/or purchased common stock in or traceable to the Company's registration statement issued in connection with the Company's September 2020 initial public offering priced at $17.00 per share.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : August 24, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/athira-pharma-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=18113&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, (1) the research conducted by Defendant Kawas, which formed the foundation for Athira's product candidates and intellectual property, was tainted by Kawas' scientific misconduct, including the manipulation of key data through the altering of Western blot images; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and omitted material facts necessary in order to make the statements made not misleading.

Rekor Systems, Inc. f/k/a Novume Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

REKR Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased April 12, 2019 - May 25, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : August 30, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/rekor-systems-inc-f-k-a-novume-solutions-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=18113&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Rekor Systems, Inc. f/k/a Novume Solutions, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Rekor's automatic license plate recognition ('ALPR') technology and uninsured vehicle enforcement diversion ('UVED')-related business is outclassed by global competitors with an established, dominant market share; (ii) it was unlikely that states would pass legislation authorizing deals similar to Rekor's Oklahoma UVED partnership because of, inter alia, state and local privacy laws and related public concerns; (iii) Rekor's UVED partnership was not as profitable as Defendants had led investors to believe because of known impediments to enrollment rates and costs associated with the partnership; (iv) accordingly, Rekor had overstated its potential revenues, profitability, and overall ALPR- and UVED-related business prospects; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

BZ Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased June 11, 2021 - July 2, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : September 10, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/kanzhun-limited-information-request-form?prid=18113&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Kanzhun Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kanzhun would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the Cyberspace Administration of China ('CAC'); (2) the CAC would require Kanzhun to suspend new user registration on its BOSS Zhipin app; (3) Kanzhun needed to 'to conduct a comprehensive examination of cybersecurity risks'; (4) Kanzhun needed to 'enhance its cybersecurity awareness and technology capabilities'; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657772/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-ATHA-REKR-and-BZ-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders

