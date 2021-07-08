Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Rekor Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REKR   US7594191048

REKOR SYSTEMS, INC.

(REKR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

REKR Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Rekor Systems, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

07/08/2021 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Rekor Systems, Inc. f/k/a Novume Solutions, Inc. (“Rekor” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: REKR; NVMM) and certain of its directors on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Rekor securities between April 12, 2019 and May 25, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/rekr.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Rekor’s ALPR technology and UVED-related business is outclassed by global competitors with an established, dominant market share; (2) it was unlikely that states would pass legislation authorizing deals similar to Rekor’s Oklahoma UVED partnership because of, inter alia, state and local privacy laws and related public concerns; (3) Rekor’s UVED partnership was not as profitable as Defendants had led investors to believe because of known impediments to enrollment rates and costs associated with the partnership; (4) accordingly, Rekor had overstated its potential revenues, profitability, and overall ALPR- and UVED-related business prospects; and (5) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/rekr or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Rekor you have until August 30, 2021, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about REKOR SYSTEMS, INC.
11:01aREKR SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Rekor System..
BU
07/07SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Stay Mixed in Late Trading
MT
07/07FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD  : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Again..
BU
07/07REKOR  : to Provide Vehicle Recognition System to Albany City
MT
07/07The City of Albany Will Use Rekor One™ to Enhance Community Safety
GL
07/06SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces that Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR) f/k/a ..
BU
07/06DEADLINE REMINDER : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming ..
BU
07/06Waukesha County Park Systems Selects Rekor One™ to Modernize and Scale
GL
07/02REKOR  : ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Rekor Systems, Inc. f/k/a..
PR
07/02REKOR  : Expands Leadership Team New CRO and Director to Complement Rekor's Dedi..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 26,1 M - -
Net income 2021 -13,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 77,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -26,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 374 M 374 M -
EV / Sales 2021 17,3x
EV / Sales 2022 8,39x
Nbr of Employees 109
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart REKOR SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rekor Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REKOR SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 9,13 $
Average target price 22,83 $
Spread / Average Target 150%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Alan Berman Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Eyal Hen CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Matthew A. Hill Chief Science Officer
Christopher Kadoch Chief Technology Officer
Rodney Hillman Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REKOR SYSTEMS, INC.12.76%430
MICROSOFT CORPORATION25.86%1 996 018
SEA LIMITED34.57%148 598
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.16.78%109 747
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC15.05%66 486
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE26.51%63 952