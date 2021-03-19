Rekor Expands Channel Partner Program, Launches Partner Portal

Log in
COLUMBIA, Md., March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rekor Systems, Inc, (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor"), a provider of real-time roadway, customer and public safety intelligence to enable AI-driven decisions, today announced the expansion of its channel partner program and launch of its partner portal, which will connect Rekor partners with relevant training and collateral resources, as well as enable opportunity tracking and support inquiries.

The portal will support both Rekor’s Premier and Authorized Reseller partners, acting as a "one stop shop" designed to address the needs of partners across the globe.

“Our partnership with Rekor has allowed us to greatly expand the services and value we’re able to provide to our current clients and prospects, many of whom could benefit from the application of state-of-the-art vehicle recognition capabilities in their business,” said Trevor Smith, Executive Vice President, Brite. “The partner program was a natural fit for our own product and service line, and the new portal gives us real-time insight into the flow of opportunities from Rekor into our pipeline, as well as access to important training and collateral materials that makes it even easier for us to close deals.”

Through the portal, Rekor partners can create new opportunities, add products, and track deals. It also includes a lead share system that will assign a Rekor Sales Qualified Lead to a partner, allowing them immediate visibility into that prospect and the ability to work it through their own sales process.

For Authorized Resellers, the portal enables the ability to generate a support ticket and direct it to the appropriate resource whether it be sales, service, or a general inquiry, and track the ticket through the entire support process.

“The Partner Portal is designed to make doing business with Rekor as easy as possible because its intuitive processes will lead to increased opportunities and partner engagement,” said Shervin Esfahani, Rekor’s Vice President of Demand Generation. “The portal also provides self-serve access to product collateral resources, trainings, and reference materials, along with how-to-videos and more. These materials are designed so the partner can actively train their staff and promote the Rekor line to customers.”

To learn more about Rekor’s Partner Program, visit partners.rekor.ai or email us at partners@rekor.ai.

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor (Nasdaq:REKR) provides real-time, customer and public safety intelligence to enable AI-driven decisions. Rekor bridges commercial and government sectors with actionable, real-time vehicle recognition data to enable informed decisions faster and with greater outcomes. Rekor is transforming industries like Public Safety, Customer Experience, and Smart Cities in approximately 80 countries across the globe with smarter, quicker, cost-competitive vehicle recognition solutions for security, revenue discovery and recovery, public safety, electronic toll collection, brand loyalty, parking operations, logistics, and traffic management. We use the power of artificial intelligence to analyze video streams and transform them into AI-driven decisions by our clients. Our machine learning software can turn most IP cameras into highly accurate and affordable vehicle recognition devices used to help protect lives, increase brand loyalty, and enhance operations and logistics, without the need to install expensive new infrastructure. We make what was once considered impossible, possible. To learn more please visit our website: https://rekor.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements concerning Rekor Systems, Inc. and its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," by the negative of these terms or by other similar expressions. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, particularly as a result of various risks and other factors identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Important factors that could have such a result include a decline or weakness in general economic conditions, an outbreak of hostilities, the ongoing pandemic and responses thereto related to COVID-19, a decline or volatility in the securities markets or regulatory changes or other adverse developments with respect to the markets for the Company's products and services or an inability to obtain adequate financing. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events, or otherwise.


Media:

Robin Bectel
REQ For Rekor Systems, Inc.
rekor@req.co

Investor Relations Contact:

Rekor Systems, Inc.
Charles Degliomini
ir@rekor.ai

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
