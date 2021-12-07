Rekor : Sidoti December Micro Cap Virtual Conference
12/07/2021 | 04:42pm EST
Sidoti December Micro Cap Virtual Conference
December 07, 2021
Presentation Times Released for 75+ Presenting Companies
Wednesday and Thursday, December 8-9, 2021
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day December Micro Cap Virtual Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, December 8 - 9, 2021. The links can also be found at www.sidoticonference.com/events.
For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small cap and micro cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $50 million to $3 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small cap and micro cap focused nationwide sales effort, and broad access to corporate management teams. We serve 500+ institutional clients in the U.S. and Canada, including many leading managers with portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of AUM. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the small cap and micro cap space through a series of investor conferences (www.sidoti.com/events) we host each year.
Contact
Sidoti Events Team
212-453-7031
conference@sidoti.com
